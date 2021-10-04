Plain Bearings Market Outlook by Trend, Regional Demand, Product, and Forecast Report 2021-2027 | NTN Corporation, SKF, Schaeffler Technologies

“

The report titled Global Plain Bearings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plain Bearings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plain Bearings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plain Bearings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plain Bearings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plain Bearings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plain Bearings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plain Bearings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plain Bearings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plain Bearings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plain Bearings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plain Bearings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

NTN Corporation, SKF, Schaeffler Technologies, Timken, THK, NSK, Minebea Mitsumi, RBC Bearings, SGL, GGB Bearing, IGUS, Kashima Bearings, Boston Gear, Thomson Industries, Zollern, PBC Linear

Market Segmentation by Product:

Journal

Linear

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace

Energy

Elevators

Construction Machinery

Agriculture & Gardening Equipment

Oilfield Machinery

Others



The Plain Bearings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plain Bearings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plain Bearings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plain Bearings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plain Bearings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plain Bearings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plain Bearings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plain Bearings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Plain Bearings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plain Bearings

1.2 Plain Bearings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plain Bearings Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Journal

1.2.3 Linear

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Plain Bearings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plain Bearings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Energy

1.3.6 Elevators

1.3.7 Construction Machinery

1.3.8 Agriculture & Gardening Equipment

1.3.9 Oilfield Machinery

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Plain Bearings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Plain Bearings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Plain Bearings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Plain Bearings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Plain Bearings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Plain Bearings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Plain Bearings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plain Bearings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Plain Bearings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Plain Bearings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Plain Bearings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Plain Bearings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Plain Bearings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Plain Bearings Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Plain Bearings Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Plain Bearings Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Plain Bearings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Plain Bearings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Plain Bearings Production

3.4.1 North America Plain Bearings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Plain Bearings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Plain Bearings Production

3.5.1 Europe Plain Bearings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Plain Bearings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Plain Bearings Production

3.6.1 China Plain Bearings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Plain Bearings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Plain Bearings Production

3.7.1 Japan Plain Bearings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Plain Bearings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Plain Bearings Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Plain Bearings Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Plain Bearings Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Plain Bearings Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Plain Bearings Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Plain Bearings Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Plain Bearings Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Plain Bearings Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Plain Bearings Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Plain Bearings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Plain Bearings Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Plain Bearings Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Plain Bearings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 NTN Corporation

7.1.1 NTN Corporation Plain Bearings Corporation Information

7.1.2 NTN Corporation Plain Bearings Product Portfolio

7.1.3 NTN Corporation Plain Bearings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 NTN Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 NTN Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 SKF

7.2.1 SKF Plain Bearings Corporation Information

7.2.2 SKF Plain Bearings Product Portfolio

7.2.3 SKF Plain Bearings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 SKF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 SKF Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Schaeffler Technologies

7.3.1 Schaeffler Technologies Plain Bearings Corporation Information

7.3.2 Schaeffler Technologies Plain Bearings Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Schaeffler Technologies Plain Bearings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Schaeffler Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Schaeffler Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Timken

7.4.1 Timken Plain Bearings Corporation Information

7.4.2 Timken Plain Bearings Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Timken Plain Bearings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Timken Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Timken Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 THK

7.5.1 THK Plain Bearings Corporation Information

7.5.2 THK Plain Bearings Product Portfolio

7.5.3 THK Plain Bearings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 THK Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 THK Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 NSK

7.6.1 NSK Plain Bearings Corporation Information

7.6.2 NSK Plain Bearings Product Portfolio

7.6.3 NSK Plain Bearings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 NSK Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 NSK Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Minebea Mitsumi

7.7.1 Minebea Mitsumi Plain Bearings Corporation Information

7.7.2 Minebea Mitsumi Plain Bearings Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Minebea Mitsumi Plain Bearings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Minebea Mitsumi Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Minebea Mitsumi Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 RBC Bearings

7.8.1 RBC Bearings Plain Bearings Corporation Information

7.8.2 RBC Bearings Plain Bearings Product Portfolio

7.8.3 RBC Bearings Plain Bearings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 RBC Bearings Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 RBC Bearings Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 SGL

7.9.1 SGL Plain Bearings Corporation Information

7.9.2 SGL Plain Bearings Product Portfolio

7.9.3 SGL Plain Bearings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 SGL Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 SGL Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 GGB Bearing

7.10.1 GGB Bearing Plain Bearings Corporation Information

7.10.2 GGB Bearing Plain Bearings Product Portfolio

7.10.3 GGB Bearing Plain Bearings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 GGB Bearing Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 GGB Bearing Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 IGUS

7.11.1 IGUS Plain Bearings Corporation Information

7.11.2 IGUS Plain Bearings Product Portfolio

7.11.3 IGUS Plain Bearings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 IGUS Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 IGUS Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Kashima Bearings

7.12.1 Kashima Bearings Plain Bearings Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kashima Bearings Plain Bearings Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Kashima Bearings Plain Bearings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Kashima Bearings Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Kashima Bearings Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Boston Gear

7.13.1 Boston Gear Plain Bearings Corporation Information

7.13.2 Boston Gear Plain Bearings Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Boston Gear Plain Bearings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Boston Gear Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Boston Gear Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Thomson Industries

7.14.1 Thomson Industries Plain Bearings Corporation Information

7.14.2 Thomson Industries Plain Bearings Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Thomson Industries Plain Bearings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Thomson Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Thomson Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Zollern

7.15.1 Zollern Plain Bearings Corporation Information

7.15.2 Zollern Plain Bearings Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Zollern Plain Bearings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Zollern Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Zollern Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 PBC Linear

7.16.1 PBC Linear Plain Bearings Corporation Information

7.16.2 PBC Linear Plain Bearings Product Portfolio

7.16.3 PBC Linear Plain Bearings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 PBC Linear Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 PBC Linear Recent Developments/Updates

8 Plain Bearings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Plain Bearings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plain Bearings

8.4 Plain Bearings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Plain Bearings Distributors List

9.3 Plain Bearings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Plain Bearings Industry Trends

10.2 Plain Bearings Growth Drivers

10.3 Plain Bearings Market Challenges

10.4 Plain Bearings Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plain Bearings by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Plain Bearings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Plain Bearings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Plain Bearings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Plain Bearings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Plain Bearings

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Plain Bearings by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Plain Bearings by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Plain Bearings by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Plain Bearings by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plain Bearings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plain Bearings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Plain Bearings by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Plain Bearings by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

