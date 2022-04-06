PIR Insulation Foam Panels Market Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players 2022-2028 | Kingspan, Metecno, NCI Building Systems

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “PIR Insulation Foam Panels Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PIR Insulation Foam Panels report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PIR Insulation Foam Panels market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PIR Insulation Foam Panels market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PIR Insulation Foam Panels market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PIR Insulation Foam Panels market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PIR Insulation Foam Panels market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kingspan, Metecno, NCI Building Systems, Assan Panel, Isopan, ArcelorMittal, TATA Steel, Romakowski, Lattonedil, Silex, Marcegaglia, Ruukki, Italpannelli, Tonmat, Nucor Building Systems, Changzhou Jingxue, Alubel, Zhongjie Group, BCOMS, TENAX PANEL, Charng Wei Waterfroofing

Market Segmentation by Product:

Below 20mm

20 to 50mm

Over 50mm



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial Field

Construction Field

Others



The PIR Insulation Foam Panels Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PIR Insulation Foam Panels market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PIR Insulation Foam Panels market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the PIR Insulation Foam Panels market expansion?

What will be the global PIR Insulation Foam Panels market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the PIR Insulation Foam Panels market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the PIR Insulation Foam Panels market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global PIR Insulation Foam Panels market?

Which technological advancements will influence the PIR Insulation Foam Panels market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PIR Insulation Foam Panels Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Thickness

1.2.1 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Market Size by Thickness, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Below 20mm

1.2.3 20 to 50mm

1.2.4 Over 50mm

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Industrial Field

1.3.3 Construction Field

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Production

2.1 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales PIR Insulation Foam Panels by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of PIR Insulation Foam Panels in 2021

4.3 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Thickness

5.1 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Thickness

5.1.1 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Historical Sales by Thickness (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Forecasted Sales by Thickness (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales Market Share by Thickness (2017-2028)

5.2 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Thickness

5.2.1 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Historical Revenue by Thickness (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Forecasted Revenue by Thickness (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue Market Share by Thickness (2017-2028)

5.3 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Price by Thickness

5.3.1 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Price by Thickness (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Price Forecast by Thickness (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Price by Application

6.3.1 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America PIR Insulation Foam Panels Market Size by Thickness

7.1.1 North America PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Thickness (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Thickness (2017-2028)

7.2 North America PIR Insulation Foam Panels Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe PIR Insulation Foam Panels Market Size by Thickness

8.1.1 Europe PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Thickness (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Thickness (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe PIR Insulation Foam Panels Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific PIR Insulation Foam Panels Market Size by Thickness

9.1.1 Asia Pacific PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Thickness (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Thickness (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific PIR Insulation Foam Panels Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America PIR Insulation Foam Panels Market Size by Thickness

10.1.1 Latin America PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Thickness (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Thickness (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America PIR Insulation Foam Panels Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa PIR Insulation Foam Panels Market Size by Thickness

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Thickness (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Thickness (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa PIR Insulation Foam Panels Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa PIR Insulation Foam Panels Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Kingspan

12.1.1 Kingspan Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kingspan Overview

12.1.3 Kingspan PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Kingspan PIR Insulation Foam Panels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Kingspan Recent Developments

12.2 Metecno

12.2.1 Metecno Corporation Information

12.2.2 Metecno Overview

12.2.3 Metecno PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Metecno PIR Insulation Foam Panels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Metecno Recent Developments

12.3 NCI Building Systems

12.3.1 NCI Building Systems Corporation Information

12.3.2 NCI Building Systems Overview

12.3.3 NCI Building Systems PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 NCI Building Systems PIR Insulation Foam Panels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 NCI Building Systems Recent Developments

12.4 Assan Panel

12.4.1 Assan Panel Corporation Information

12.4.2 Assan Panel Overview

12.4.3 Assan Panel PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Assan Panel PIR Insulation Foam Panels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Assan Panel Recent Developments

12.5 Isopan

12.5.1 Isopan Corporation Information

12.5.2 Isopan Overview

12.5.3 Isopan PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Isopan PIR Insulation Foam Panels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Isopan Recent Developments

12.6 ArcelorMittal

12.6.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

12.6.2 ArcelorMittal Overview

12.6.3 ArcelorMittal PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 ArcelorMittal PIR Insulation Foam Panels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Developments

12.7 TATA Steel

12.7.1 TATA Steel Corporation Information

12.7.2 TATA Steel Overview

12.7.3 TATA Steel PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 TATA Steel PIR Insulation Foam Panels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 TATA Steel Recent Developments

12.8 Romakowski

12.8.1 Romakowski Corporation Information

12.8.2 Romakowski Overview

12.8.3 Romakowski PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Romakowski PIR Insulation Foam Panels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Romakowski Recent Developments

12.9 Lattonedil

12.9.1 Lattonedil Corporation Information

12.9.2 Lattonedil Overview

12.9.3 Lattonedil PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Lattonedil PIR Insulation Foam Panels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Lattonedil Recent Developments

12.10 Silex

12.10.1 Silex Corporation Information

12.10.2 Silex Overview

12.10.3 Silex PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Silex PIR Insulation Foam Panels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Silex Recent Developments

12.11 Marcegaglia

12.11.1 Marcegaglia Corporation Information

12.11.2 Marcegaglia Overview

12.11.3 Marcegaglia PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Marcegaglia PIR Insulation Foam Panels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Marcegaglia Recent Developments

12.12 Ruukki

12.12.1 Ruukki Corporation Information

12.12.2 Ruukki Overview

12.12.3 Ruukki PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Ruukki PIR Insulation Foam Panels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Ruukki Recent Developments

12.13 Italpannelli

12.13.1 Italpannelli Corporation Information

12.13.2 Italpannelli Overview

12.13.3 Italpannelli PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Italpannelli PIR Insulation Foam Panels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Italpannelli Recent Developments

12.14 Tonmat

12.14.1 Tonmat Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tonmat Overview

12.14.3 Tonmat PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Tonmat PIR Insulation Foam Panels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Tonmat Recent Developments

12.15 Nucor Building Systems

12.15.1 Nucor Building Systems Corporation Information

12.15.2 Nucor Building Systems Overview

12.15.3 Nucor Building Systems PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 Nucor Building Systems PIR Insulation Foam Panels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Nucor Building Systems Recent Developments

12.16 Changzhou Jingxue

12.16.1 Changzhou Jingxue Corporation Information

12.16.2 Changzhou Jingxue Overview

12.16.3 Changzhou Jingxue PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.16.4 Changzhou Jingxue PIR Insulation Foam Panels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Changzhou Jingxue Recent Developments

12.17 Alubel

12.17.1 Alubel Corporation Information

12.17.2 Alubel Overview

12.17.3 Alubel PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.17.4 Alubel PIR Insulation Foam Panels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 Alubel Recent Developments

12.18 Zhongjie Group

12.18.1 Zhongjie Group Corporation Information

12.18.2 Zhongjie Group Overview

12.18.3 Zhongjie Group PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.18.4 Zhongjie Group PIR Insulation Foam Panels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.18.5 Zhongjie Group Recent Developments

12.19 BCOMS

12.19.1 BCOMS Corporation Information

12.19.2 BCOMS Overview

12.19.3 BCOMS PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.19.4 BCOMS PIR Insulation Foam Panels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.19.5 BCOMS Recent Developments

12.20 TENAX PANEL

12.20.1 TENAX PANEL Corporation Information

12.20.2 TENAX PANEL Overview

12.20.3 TENAX PANEL PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.20.4 TENAX PANEL PIR Insulation Foam Panels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.20.5 TENAX PANEL Recent Developments

12.21 Charng Wei Waterfroofing

12.21.1 Charng Wei Waterfroofing Corporation Information

12.21.2 Charng Wei Waterfroofing Overview

12.21.3 Charng Wei Waterfroofing PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.21.4 Charng Wei Waterfroofing PIR Insulation Foam Panels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.21.5 Charng Wei Waterfroofing Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 PIR Insulation Foam Panels Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 PIR Insulation Foam Panels Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 PIR Insulation Foam Panels Production Mode & Process

13.4 PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 PIR Insulation Foam Panels Sales Channels

13.4.2 PIR Insulation Foam Panels Distributors

13.5 PIR Insulation Foam Panels Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 PIR Insulation Foam Panels Industry Trends

14.2 PIR Insulation Foam Panels Market Drivers

14.3 PIR Insulation Foam Panels Market Challenges

14.4 PIR Insulation Foam Panels Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global PIR Insulation Foam Panels Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”