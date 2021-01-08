Pipe-Tank Coatings Market 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth | BASF, PPG Industries, AkzoNobel

“

The report titled Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pipe-Tank Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pipe-Tank Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pipe-Tank Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pipe-Tank Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pipe-Tank Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pipe-Tank Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pipe-Tank Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pipe-Tank Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pipe-Tank Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pipe-Tank Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pipe-Tank Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, Axalta Coatings Systems, Covestro AG, Cabot Corporation, 3M, Jotun, Dupont, Kansai Paint, Mascoat, Nippon Paint, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Carboline Company

Market Segmentation by Product: Powder

Liquid



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas

Chemical Processing

Industrial

Municipal Water Supply



The Pipe-Tank Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pipe-Tank Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pipe-Tank Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pipe-Tank Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pipe-Tank Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pipe-Tank Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pipe-Tank Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pipe-Tank Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Pipe-Tank Coatings Product Scope

1.1 Pipe-Tank Coatings Product Scope

1.2 Pipe-Tank Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Powder

1.2.3 Liquid

1.3 Pipe-Tank Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Chemical Processing

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Municipal Water Supply

1.4 Pipe-Tank Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Pipe-Tank Coatings Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Pipe-Tank Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Pipe-Tank Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Pipe-Tank Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Pipe-Tank Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Pipe-Tank Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Pipe-Tank Coatings Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Pipe-Tank Coatings Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Pipe-Tank Coatings Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Pipe-Tank Coatings as of 2019)

3.4 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Pipe-Tank Coatings Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Pipe-Tank Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Price by Type (2014-2020)

4.2 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Pipe-Tank Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Pipe-Tank Coatings Market Facts & Figures

6.2 United States Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Pipe-Tank Coatings Market Facts & Figures

7.2 Europe Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Pipe-Tank Coatings Market Facts & Figures

8.2 China Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.3 China Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Pipe-Tank Coatings Market Facts & Figures

9.2 Japan Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Pipe-Tank Coatings Market Facts & Figures

10.2 Southeast Asia Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Pipe-Tank Coatings Market Facts & Figures

11.2 India Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.3 India Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pipe-Tank Coatings Business

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Pipe-Tank Coatings Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BASF Pipe-Tank Coatings Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 PPG Industries

12.2.1 PPG Industries Pipe-Tank Coatings Corporation Information

12.2.2 PPG Industries Business Overview

12.2.3 PPG Industries Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 PPG Industries Pipe-Tank Coatings Products Offered

12.2.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

12.3 AkzoNobel

12.3.1 AkzoNobel Pipe-Tank Coatings Corporation Information

12.3.2 AkzoNobel Business Overview

12.3.3 AkzoNobel Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 AkzoNobel Pipe-Tank Coatings Products Offered

12.3.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

12.4 Axalta Coatings Systems

12.4.1 Axalta Coatings Systems Pipe-Tank Coatings Corporation Information

12.4.2 Axalta Coatings Systems Business Overview

12.4.3 Axalta Coatings Systems Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Axalta Coatings Systems Pipe-Tank Coatings Products Offered

12.4.5 Axalta Coatings Systems Recent Development

12.5 Covestro AG

12.5.1 Covestro AG Pipe-Tank Coatings Corporation Information

12.5.2 Covestro AG Business Overview

12.5.3 Covestro AG Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Covestro AG Pipe-Tank Coatings Products Offered

12.5.5 Covestro AG Recent Development

12.6 Cabot Corporation

12.6.1 Cabot Corporation Pipe-Tank Coatings Corporation Information

12.6.2 Cabot Corporation Business Overview

12.6.3 Cabot Corporation Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Cabot Corporation Pipe-Tank Coatings Products Offered

12.6.5 Cabot Corporation Recent Development

12.7 3M

12.7.1 3M Pipe-Tank Coatings Corporation Information

12.7.2 3M Business Overview

12.7.3 3M Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 3M Pipe-Tank Coatings Products Offered

12.7.5 3M Recent Development

12.8 Jotun

12.8.1 Jotun Pipe-Tank Coatings Corporation Information

12.8.2 Jotun Business Overview

12.8.3 Jotun Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Jotun Pipe-Tank Coatings Products Offered

12.8.5 Jotun Recent Development

12.9 Dupont

12.9.1 Dupont Pipe-Tank Coatings Corporation Information

12.9.2 Dupont Business Overview

12.9.3 Dupont Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Dupont Pipe-Tank Coatings Products Offered

12.9.5 Dupont Recent Development

12.10 Kansai Paint

12.10.1 Kansai Paint Pipe-Tank Coatings Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kansai Paint Business Overview

12.10.3 Kansai Paint Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Kansai Paint Pipe-Tank Coatings Products Offered

12.10.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

12.11 Mascoat

12.11.1 Mascoat Pipe-Tank Coatings Corporation Information

12.11.2 Mascoat Business Overview

12.11.3 Mascoat Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Mascoat Pipe-Tank Coatings Products Offered

12.11.5 Mascoat Recent Development

12.12 Nippon Paint

12.12.1 Nippon Paint Pipe-Tank Coatings Corporation Information

12.12.2 Nippon Paint Business Overview

12.12.3 Nippon Paint Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Nippon Paint Pipe-Tank Coatings Products Offered

12.12.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development

12.13 The Sherwin-Williams Company

12.13.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Pipe-Tank Coatings Corporation Information

12.13.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company Business Overview

12.13.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company Pipe-Tank Coatings Products Offered

12.13.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company Recent Development

12.14 Carboline Company

12.14.1 Carboline Company Pipe-Tank Coatings Corporation Information

12.14.2 Carboline Company Business Overview

12.14.3 Carboline Company Pipe-Tank Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Carboline Company Pipe-Tank Coatings Products Offered

12.14.5 Carboline Company Recent Development

13 Pipe-Tank Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Pipe-Tank Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Pipe-Tank Coatings

13.4 Pipe-Tank Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Pipe-Tank Coatings Distributors List

14.3 Pipe-Tank Coatings Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Market Trends

15.2 Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Challenges

15.4 Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

