Pigments and Colorants Market Expand Their Businesses Worldwide from 2021-2027 | Sun Chemical, BASF, Arkema

The report titled Global Pigments and Colorants Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pigments and Colorants market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pigments and Colorants market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pigments and Colorants market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pigments and Colorants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pigments and Colorants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pigments and Colorants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pigments and Colorants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pigments and Colorants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pigments and Colorants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pigments and Colorants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pigments and Colorants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Sun Chemical, BASF, Arkema, Huntsman, Kiri Industries, Nippon Kayaku, Jay Chemicals, Colourtex, Archroma, Bodal Chemical, Sumitomo, Clariant, Keystone Aniline(Milliken), Chromatech Incorporated, Sensient Technologies, Aakash Chemicals, Organic Dyes and Pigments, AgriCoatings, The Innovation Company, Pylam Dyes, Neelikon, DayGlo(RPM International Inc)
Market Segmentation by Product: Organic Pigment
Inorganic Pigment
Special Pigment
Market Segmentation by Application: Textile
Paper
Cosmetic
Automobile Industry
Food Industry
Medical Industry
Other
The Pigments and Colorants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pigments and Colorants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pigments and Colorants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Pigments and Colorants market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pigments and Colorants industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Pigments and Colorants market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Pigments and Colorants market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pigments and Colorants market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Pigments and Colorants Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Organic Pigment
1.2.3 Inorganic Pigment
1.2.4 Special Pigment
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Textile
1.3.3 Paper
1.3.4 Cosmetic
1.3.5 Automobile Industry
1.3.6 Food Industry
1.3.7 Medical Industry
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Pigments and Colorants Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Pigments and Colorants Industry Trends
2.4.2 Pigments and Colorants Market Drivers
2.4.3 Pigments and Colorants Market Challenges
2.4.4 Pigments and Colorants Market Restraints
3 Global Pigments and Colorants Sales
3.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Pigments and Colorants Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Pigments and Colorants Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Pigments and Colorants Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Pigments and Colorants Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Pigments and Colorants Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Pigments and Colorants Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Pigments and Colorants Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Pigments and Colorants Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pigments and Colorants Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Pigments and Colorants Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Pigments and Colorants Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pigments and Colorants Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Pigments and Colorants Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Pigments and Colorants Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Pigments and Colorants Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Pigments and Colorants Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Pigments and Colorants Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Pigments and Colorants Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Pigments and Colorants Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Pigments and Colorants Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Pigments and Colorants Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Pigments and Colorants Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Pigments and Colorants Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Pigments and Colorants Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Pigments and Colorants Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Pigments and Colorants Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Pigments and Colorants Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Pigments and Colorants Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Pigments and Colorants Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Pigments and Colorants Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Pigments and Colorants Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Pigments and Colorants Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Pigments and Colorants Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Pigments and Colorants Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Pigments and Colorants Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Pigments and Colorants Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Pigments and Colorants Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Pigments and Colorants Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Pigments and Colorants Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Pigments and Colorants Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Pigments and Colorants Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Pigments and Colorants Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Pigments and Colorants Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Pigments and Colorants Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Pigments and Colorants Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Pigments and Colorants Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Pigments and Colorants Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Pigments and Colorants Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Pigments and Colorants Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Pigments and Colorants Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Pigments and Colorants Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Pigments and Colorants Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Pigments and Colorants Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pigments and Colorants Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Pigments and Colorants Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pigments and Colorants Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Pigments and Colorants Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Pigments and Colorants Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Pigments and Colorants Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Pigments and Colorants Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Sun Chemical
12.1.1 Sun Chemical Corporation Information
12.1.2 Sun Chemical Overview
12.1.3 Sun Chemical Pigments and Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Sun Chemical Pigments and Colorants Products and Services
12.1.5 Sun Chemical Pigments and Colorants SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Sun Chemical Recent Developments
12.2 BASF
12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.2.2 BASF Overview
12.2.3 BASF Pigments and Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 BASF Pigments and Colorants Products and Services
12.2.5 BASF Pigments and Colorants SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 BASF Recent Developments
12.3 Arkema
12.3.1 Arkema Corporation Information
12.3.2 Arkema Overview
12.3.3 Arkema Pigments and Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Arkema Pigments and Colorants Products and Services
12.3.5 Arkema Pigments and Colorants SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Arkema Recent Developments
12.4 Huntsman
12.4.1 Huntsman Corporation Information
12.4.2 Huntsman Overview
12.4.3 Huntsman Pigments and Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Huntsman Pigments and Colorants Products and Services
12.4.5 Huntsman Pigments and Colorants SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Huntsman Recent Developments
12.5 Kiri Industries
12.5.1 Kiri Industries Corporation Information
12.5.2 Kiri Industries Overview
12.5.3 Kiri Industries Pigments and Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Kiri Industries Pigments and Colorants Products and Services
12.5.5 Kiri Industries Pigments and Colorants SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Kiri Industries Recent Developments
12.6 Nippon Kayaku
12.6.1 Nippon Kayaku Corporation Information
12.6.2 Nippon Kayaku Overview
12.6.3 Nippon Kayaku Pigments and Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Nippon Kayaku Pigments and Colorants Products and Services
12.6.5 Nippon Kayaku Pigments and Colorants SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Nippon Kayaku Recent Developments
12.7 Jay Chemicals
12.7.1 Jay Chemicals Corporation Information
12.7.2 Jay Chemicals Overview
12.7.3 Jay Chemicals Pigments and Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Jay Chemicals Pigments and Colorants Products and Services
12.7.5 Jay Chemicals Pigments and Colorants SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Jay Chemicals Recent Developments
12.8 Colourtex
12.8.1 Colourtex Corporation Information
12.8.2 Colourtex Overview
12.8.3 Colourtex Pigments and Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Colourtex Pigments and Colorants Products and Services
12.8.5 Colourtex Pigments and Colorants SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Colourtex Recent Developments
12.9 Archroma
12.9.1 Archroma Corporation Information
12.9.2 Archroma Overview
12.9.3 Archroma Pigments and Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Archroma Pigments and Colorants Products and Services
12.9.5 Archroma Pigments and Colorants SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Archroma Recent Developments
12.10 Bodal Chemical
12.10.1 Bodal Chemical Corporation Information
12.10.2 Bodal Chemical Overview
12.10.3 Bodal Chemical Pigments and Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Bodal Chemical Pigments and Colorants Products and Services
12.10.5 Bodal Chemical Pigments and Colorants SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Bodal Chemical Recent Developments
12.11 Sumitomo
12.11.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information
12.11.2 Sumitomo Overview
12.11.3 Sumitomo Pigments and Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Sumitomo Pigments and Colorants Products and Services
12.11.5 Sumitomo Recent Developments
12.12 Clariant
12.12.1 Clariant Corporation Information
12.12.2 Clariant Overview
12.12.3 Clariant Pigments and Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Clariant Pigments and Colorants Products and Services
12.12.5 Clariant Recent Developments
12.13 Keystone Aniline(Milliken)
12.13.1 Keystone Aniline(Milliken) Corporation Information
12.13.2 Keystone Aniline(Milliken) Overview
12.13.3 Keystone Aniline(Milliken) Pigments and Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Keystone Aniline(Milliken) Pigments and Colorants Products and Services
12.13.5 Keystone Aniline(Milliken) Recent Developments
12.14 Chromatech Incorporated
12.14.1 Chromatech Incorporated Corporation Information
12.14.2 Chromatech Incorporated Overview
12.14.3 Chromatech Incorporated Pigments and Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Chromatech Incorporated Pigments and Colorants Products and Services
12.14.5 Chromatech Incorporated Recent Developments
12.15 Sensient Technologies
12.15.1 Sensient Technologies Corporation Information
12.15.2 Sensient Technologies Overview
12.15.3 Sensient Technologies Pigments and Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Sensient Technologies Pigments and Colorants Products and Services
12.15.5 Sensient Technologies Recent Developments
12.16 Aakash Chemicals
12.16.1 Aakash Chemicals Corporation Information
12.16.2 Aakash Chemicals Overview
12.16.3 Aakash Chemicals Pigments and Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Aakash Chemicals Pigments and Colorants Products and Services
12.16.5 Aakash Chemicals Recent Developments
12.17 Organic Dyes and Pigments
12.17.1 Organic Dyes and Pigments Corporation Information
12.17.2 Organic Dyes and Pigments Overview
12.17.3 Organic Dyes and Pigments Pigments and Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Organic Dyes and Pigments Pigments and Colorants Products and Services
12.17.5 Organic Dyes and Pigments Recent Developments
12.18 AgriCoatings
12.18.1 AgriCoatings Corporation Information
12.18.2 AgriCoatings Overview
12.18.3 AgriCoatings Pigments and Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 AgriCoatings Pigments and Colorants Products and Services
12.18.5 AgriCoatings Recent Developments
12.19 The Innovation Company
12.19.1 The Innovation Company Corporation Information
12.19.2 The Innovation Company Overview
12.19.3 The Innovation Company Pigments and Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 The Innovation Company Pigments and Colorants Products and Services
12.19.5 The Innovation Company Recent Developments
12.20 Pylam Dyes
12.20.1 Pylam Dyes Corporation Information
12.20.2 Pylam Dyes Overview
12.20.3 Pylam Dyes Pigments and Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Pylam Dyes Pigments and Colorants Products and Services
12.20.5 Pylam Dyes Recent Developments
12.21 Neelikon
12.21.1 Neelikon Corporation Information
12.21.2 Neelikon Overview
12.21.3 Neelikon Pigments and Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Neelikon Pigments and Colorants Products and Services
12.21.5 Neelikon Recent Developments
12.22 DayGlo(RPM International Inc)
12.22.1 DayGlo(RPM International Inc) Corporation Information
12.22.2 DayGlo(RPM International Inc) Overview
12.22.3 DayGlo(RPM International Inc) Pigments and Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 DayGlo(RPM International Inc) Pigments and Colorants Products and Services
12.22.5 DayGlo(RPM International Inc) Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Pigments and Colorants Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Pigments and Colorants Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Pigments and Colorants Production Mode & Process
13.4 Pigments and Colorants Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Pigments and Colorants Sales Channels
13.4.2 Pigments and Colorants Distributors
13.5 Pigments and Colorants Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
