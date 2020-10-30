Pigments and Colorants Market Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players 2020-2026 | Sun Chemical, BASF, Arkema

“
The report titled Global Pigments and Colorants Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pigments and Colorants market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pigments and Colorants market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pigments and Colorants market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pigments and Colorants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pigments and Colorants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pigments and Colorants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pigments and Colorants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pigments and Colorants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pigments and Colorants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pigments and Colorants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pigments and Colorants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Sun Chemical, BASF, Arkema, Huntsman, Kiri Industries, Nippon Kayaku, Jay Chemicals, Colourtex, Archroma, Bodal Chemical, Sumitomo, Clariant, Keystone Aniline(Milliken), Chromatech Incorporated, Sensient Technologies, Aakash Chemicals, Organic Dyes and Pigments, AgriCoatings, The Innovation Company, Pylam Dyes, Neelikon, DayGlo(RPM International Inc)
Market Segmentation by Product: Organic Pigment
Inorganic Pigment
Special Pigment
Market Segmentation by Application: Textile
Paper
Cosmetic
Automobile Industry
Food Industry
Medical Industry
Other
The Pigments and Colorants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pigments and Colorants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pigments and Colorants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Pigments and Colorants market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pigments and Colorants industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Pigments and Colorants market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Pigments and Colorants market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pigments and Colorants market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pigments and Colorants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Organic Pigment
1.4.3 Inorganic Pigment
1.2.4 Special Pigment
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Textile
1.3.3 Paper
1.3.4 Cosmetic
1.3.5 Automobile Industry
1.3.6 Food Industry
1.3.7 Medical Industry
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Pigments and Colorants, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Pigments and Colorants Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Pigments and Colorants Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Key Pigments and Colorants Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Pigments and Colorants Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Pigments and Colorants Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pigments and Colorants Revenue in 2019
3.2.6 Global Pigments and Colorants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Pigments and Colorants Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.4 Pigments and Colorants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type
3.4.1 Pigments and Colorants Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Pigments and Colorants Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pigments and Colorants Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Pigments and Colorants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Pigments and Colorants Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Pigments and Colorants Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Pigments and Colorants Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Pigments and Colorants Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Pigments and Colorants Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Pigments and Colorants Market Facts & Figures by Country
6.1.1 North America Pigments and Colorants Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Pigments and Colorants Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Pigments and Colorants Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Pigments and Colorants Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.1.1 Europe Pigments and Colorants Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Pigments and Colorants Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Pigments and Colorants Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Pigments and Colorants Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Pigments and Colorants Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Pigments and Colorants Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Pigments and Colorants Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Pigments and Colorants Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Pigments and Colorants Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Pigments and Colorants Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Pigments and Colorants Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Pigments and Colorants Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pigments and Colorants Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pigments and Colorants Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Pigments and Colorants Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Pigments and Colorants Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Sun Chemical
11.1.1 Sun Chemical Corporation Information
11.1.2 Sun Chemical Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Sun Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Sun Chemical Pigments and Colorants Products Offered
11.1.5 Sun Chemical Related Developments
11.2 BASF
11.2.1 BASF Corporation Information
11.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 BASF Pigments and Colorants Products Offered
11.2.5 BASF Related Developments
11.3 Arkema
11.3.1 Arkema Corporation Information
11.3.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Arkema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Arkema Pigments and Colorants Products Offered
11.3.5 Arkema Related Developments
11.4 Huntsman
11.4.1 Huntsman Corporation Information
11.4.2 Huntsman Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Huntsman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Huntsman Pigments and Colorants Products Offered
11.4.5 Huntsman Related Developments
11.5 Kiri Industries
11.5.1 Kiri Industries Corporation Information
11.5.2 Kiri Industries Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Kiri Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Kiri Industries Pigments and Colorants Products Offered
11.5.5 Kiri Industries Related Developments
11.6 Nippon Kayaku
11.6.1 Nippon Kayaku Corporation Information
11.6.2 Nippon Kayaku Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Nippon Kayaku Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Nippon Kayaku Pigments and Colorants Products Offered
11.6.5 Nippon Kayaku Related Developments
11.7 Jay Chemicals
11.7.1 Jay Chemicals Corporation Information
11.7.2 Jay Chemicals Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Jay Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Jay Chemicals Pigments and Colorants Products Offered
11.7.5 Jay Chemicals Related Developments
11.8 Colourtex
11.8.1 Colourtex Corporation Information
11.8.2 Colourtex Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Colourtex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Colourtex Pigments and Colorants Products Offered
11.8.5 Colourtex Related Developments
11.9 Archroma
11.9.1 Archroma Corporation Information
11.9.2 Archroma Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Archroma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Archroma Pigments and Colorants Products Offered
11.9.5 Archroma Related Developments
11.10 Bodal Chemical
11.10.1 Bodal Chemical Corporation Information
11.10.2 Bodal Chemical Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Bodal Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Bodal Chemical Pigments and Colorants Products Offered
11.10.5 Bodal Chemical Related Developments
11.12 Clariant
11.12.1 Clariant Corporation Information
11.12.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Clariant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Clariant Products Offered
11.12.5 Clariant Related Developments
11.13 Keystone Aniline(Milliken)
11.13.1 Keystone Aniline(Milliken) Corporation Information
11.13.2 Keystone Aniline(Milliken) Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Keystone Aniline(Milliken) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Keystone Aniline(Milliken) Products Offered
11.13.5 Keystone Aniline(Milliken) Related Developments
11.14 Chromatech Incorporated
11.14.1 Chromatech Incorporated Corporation Information
11.14.2 Chromatech Incorporated Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Chromatech Incorporated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Chromatech Incorporated Products Offered
11.14.5 Chromatech Incorporated Related Developments
11.15 Sensient Technologies
11.15.1 Sensient Technologies Corporation Information
11.15.2 Sensient Technologies Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 Sensient Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Sensient Technologies Products Offered
11.15.5 Sensient Technologies Related Developments
11.16 Aakash Chemicals
11.16.1 Aakash Chemicals Corporation Information
11.16.2 Aakash Chemicals Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 Aakash Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Aakash Chemicals Products Offered
11.16.5 Aakash Chemicals Related Developments
11.17 Organic Dyes and Pigments
11.17.1 Organic Dyes and Pigments Corporation Information
11.17.2 Organic Dyes and Pigments Description and Business Overview
11.17.3 Organic Dyes and Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Organic Dyes and Pigments Products Offered
11.17.5 Organic Dyes and Pigments Related Developments
11.18 AgriCoatings
11.18.1 AgriCoatings Corporation Information
11.18.2 AgriCoatings Description and Business Overview
11.18.3 AgriCoatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 AgriCoatings Products Offered
11.18.5 AgriCoatings Related Developments
11.19 The Innovation Company
11.19.1 The Innovation Company Corporation Information
11.19.2 The Innovation Company Description and Business Overview
11.19.3 The Innovation Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 The Innovation Company Products Offered
11.19.5 The Innovation Company Related Developments
11.20 Pylam Dyes
11.20.1 Pylam Dyes Corporation Information
11.20.2 Pylam Dyes Description and Business Overview
11.20.3 Pylam Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Pylam Dyes Products Offered
11.20.5 Pylam Dyes Related Developments
11.21 Neelikon
11.21.1 Neelikon Corporation Information
11.21.2 Neelikon Description and Business Overview
11.21.3 Neelikon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Neelikon Products Offered
11.21.5 Neelikon Related Developments
11.22 DayGlo(RPM International Inc)
11.22.1 DayGlo(RPM International Inc) Corporation Information
11.22.2 DayGlo(RPM International Inc) Description and Business Overview
11.22.3 DayGlo(RPM International Inc) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.22.4 DayGlo(RPM International Inc) Products Offered
11.22.5 DayGlo(RPM International Inc) Related Developments
12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)
12.1 Pigments and Colorants Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Pigments and Colorants Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
12.1.2 Global Pigments and Colorants Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
12.2 North America Pigments and Colorants Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Pigments and Colorants Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Pigments and Colorants Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Pigments and Colorants Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Pigments and Colorants Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Pigments and Colorants Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Pigments and Colorants Market Challenges
13.3 Pigments and Colorants Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Pigments and Colorants Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Pigments and Colorants Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Pigments and Colorants Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
