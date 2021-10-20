Pigment Concentrate Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | BASF, DuPont, Huntsman

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Pigment Concentrate Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pigment Concentrate report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pigment Concentrate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pigment Concentrate market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pigment Concentrate market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pigment Concentrate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pigment Concentrate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, DuPont, Huntsman, Nippon Kayaku Company, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, Sensient Technologies, Synthesia, Shanghai Road Dyestuffs & Chemicals, Evonik, Dic Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Liquid

Powder



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential Coatings

Architectural Products

Industrial Coatings

Specialty Coatings

Others



The Pigment Concentrate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pigment Concentrate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pigment Concentrate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Pigment Concentrate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pigment Concentrate

1.2 Pigment Concentrate Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pigment Concentrate Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Liquid

1.2.3 Powder

1.3 Pigment Concentrate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Pigment Concentrate Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential Coatings

1.3.3 Architectural Products

1.3.4 Industrial Coatings

1.3.5 Specialty Coatings

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Pigment Concentrate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Pigment Concentrate Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Pigment Concentrate Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Pigment Concentrate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Pigment Concentrate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Pigment Concentrate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Pigment Concentrate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Pigment Concentrate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pigment Concentrate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Pigment Concentrate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Pigment Concentrate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Pigment Concentrate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Pigment Concentrate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Pigment Concentrate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Pigment Concentrate Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Pigment Concentrate Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Pigment Concentrate Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Pigment Concentrate Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Pigment Concentrate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Pigment Concentrate Production

3.4.1 North America Pigment Concentrate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Pigment Concentrate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Pigment Concentrate Production

3.5.1 Europe Pigment Concentrate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Pigment Concentrate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Pigment Concentrate Production

3.6.1 China Pigment Concentrate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Pigment Concentrate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Pigment Concentrate Production

3.7.1 Japan Pigment Concentrate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Pigment Concentrate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Pigment Concentrate Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Pigment Concentrate Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Pigment Concentrate Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Pigment Concentrate Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Pigment Concentrate Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Pigment Concentrate Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Pigment Concentrate Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Pigment Concentrate Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Pigment Concentrate Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Pigment Concentrate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Pigment Concentrate Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Pigment Concentrate Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Pigment Concentrate Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Pigment Concentrate Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Pigment Concentrate Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF Pigment Concentrate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 DuPont

7.2.1 DuPont Pigment Concentrate Corporation Information

7.2.2 DuPont Pigment Concentrate Product Portfolio

7.2.3 DuPont Pigment Concentrate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Huntsman

7.3.1 Huntsman Pigment Concentrate Corporation Information

7.3.2 Huntsman Pigment Concentrate Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Huntsman Pigment Concentrate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Huntsman Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Huntsman Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Nippon Kayaku Company

7.4.1 Nippon Kayaku Company Pigment Concentrate Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nippon Kayaku Company Pigment Concentrate Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Nippon Kayaku Company Pigment Concentrate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Nippon Kayaku Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Nippon Kayaku Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Cabot Corporation

7.5.1 Cabot Corporation Pigment Concentrate Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cabot Corporation Pigment Concentrate Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Cabot Corporation Pigment Concentrate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Cabot Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Cabot Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Clariant

7.6.1 Clariant Pigment Concentrate Corporation Information

7.6.2 Clariant Pigment Concentrate Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Clariant Pigment Concentrate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Clariant Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Clariant Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Sensient Technologies

7.7.1 Sensient Technologies Pigment Concentrate Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sensient Technologies Pigment Concentrate Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Sensient Technologies Pigment Concentrate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Sensient Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sensient Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Synthesia

7.8.1 Synthesia Pigment Concentrate Corporation Information

7.8.2 Synthesia Pigment Concentrate Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Synthesia Pigment Concentrate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Synthesia Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Synthesia Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Shanghai Road Dyestuffs & Chemicals

7.9.1 Shanghai Road Dyestuffs & Chemicals Pigment Concentrate Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shanghai Road Dyestuffs & Chemicals Pigment Concentrate Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Shanghai Road Dyestuffs & Chemicals Pigment Concentrate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Shanghai Road Dyestuffs & Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Shanghai Road Dyestuffs & Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Evonik

7.10.1 Evonik Pigment Concentrate Corporation Information

7.10.2 Evonik Pigment Concentrate Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Evonik Pigment Concentrate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Dic Corporation

7.11.1 Dic Corporation Pigment Concentrate Corporation Information

7.11.2 Dic Corporation Pigment Concentrate Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Dic Corporation Pigment Concentrate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Dic Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Dic Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

8 Pigment Concentrate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Pigment Concentrate Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Pigment Concentrate

8.4 Pigment Concentrate Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Pigment Concentrate Distributors List

9.3 Pigment Concentrate Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Pigment Concentrate Industry Trends

10.2 Pigment Concentrate Growth Drivers

10.3 Pigment Concentrate Market Challenges

10.4 Pigment Concentrate Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Pigment Concentrate by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Pigment Concentrate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Pigment Concentrate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Pigment Concentrate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Pigment Concentrate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Pigment Concentrate

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Pigment Concentrate by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Pigment Concentrate by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Pigment Concentrate by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Pigment Concentrate by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Pigment Concentrate by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Pigment Concentrate by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Pigment Concentrate by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Pigment Concentrate by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

