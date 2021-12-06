PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2027 | Merck, HIPRA, Sinopharm Animal Health Co.

“

The report titled Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Merck, HIPRA, Sinopharm Animal Health Co., Ltd, Ceva Santé Animale, CAVAC, Bioveta, Jinyu Bio-Technology, Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

CH-1R Strain

PC Strain

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Gilts

Sows



The PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine market?

Table of Contents:

1 PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Market Overview

1.1 PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Product Overview

1.2 PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 CH-1R Strain

1.2.2 PC Strain

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine by Application

4.1 PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Gilts

4.1.2 Sows

4.2 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine by Country

5.1 North America PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine by Country

6.1 Europe PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine by Country

8.1 Latin America PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Business

10.1 Merck

10.1.1 Merck Corporation Information

10.1.2 Merck Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Merck PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Merck PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Products Offered

10.1.5 Merck Recent Development

10.2 HIPRA

10.2.1 HIPRA Corporation Information

10.2.2 HIPRA Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 HIPRA PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 HIPRA PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Products Offered

10.2.5 HIPRA Recent Development

10.3 Sinopharm Animal Health Co., Ltd

10.3.1 Sinopharm Animal Health Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sinopharm Animal Health Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sinopharm Animal Health Co., Ltd PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sinopharm Animal Health Co., Ltd PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Products Offered

10.3.5 Sinopharm Animal Health Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.4 Ceva Santé Animale

10.4.1 Ceva Santé Animale Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ceva Santé Animale Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Ceva Santé Animale PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Ceva Santé Animale PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Products Offered

10.4.5 Ceva Santé Animale Recent Development

10.5 CAVAC

10.5.1 CAVAC Corporation Information

10.5.2 CAVAC Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 CAVAC PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 CAVAC PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Products Offered

10.5.5 CAVAC Recent Development

10.6 Bioveta

10.6.1 Bioveta Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bioveta Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Bioveta PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Bioveta PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Products Offered

10.6.5 Bioveta Recent Development

10.7 Jinyu Bio-Technology

10.7.1 Jinyu Bio-Technology Corporation Information

10.7.2 Jinyu Bio-Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Jinyu Bio-Technology PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Jinyu Bio-Technology PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Products Offered

10.7.5 Jinyu Bio-Technology Recent Development

10.8 Zoetis

10.8.1 Zoetis Corporation Information

10.8.2 Zoetis Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Zoetis PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Zoetis PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Products Offered

10.8.5 Zoetis Recent Development

10.9 Boehringer Ingelheim

10.9.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation Information

10.9.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Boehringer Ingelheim PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Boehringer Ingelheim PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Products Offered

10.9.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Development

10.10 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group

10.10.1 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Corporation Information

10.10.2 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Products Offered

10.10.5 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Distributors

12.3 PIG Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”