Piezo Actuators Market Leading Players, Growth, Production, And Opportunities 2021-2027 | Physik Instrumente (PI), Thorlabs, Aerotech Inc.

A newly published report titled “(Piezo Actuators Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Piezo Actuators report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Piezo Actuators market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Piezo Actuators market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Piezo Actuators market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Piezo Actuators market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Piezo Actuators market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Physik Instrumente (PI), Thorlabs, Aerotech Inc., Cedrat Technologies, Piezosystem Jena, PCBMotor, Mad City Labs, Kingwei Electronic, Mechonics AG, SmarAct GmbH, CeramTec, Dynamic Structures and Materials, LLC (DSM)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Multilayer Actuators

Stacked Actuators

Shear Actuators

Amplified Actuators



Market Segmentation by Application:

Optical Instruments

Electronmagnetic Valve

Scientific Instrumentation

Air & space

Electrics

Other



The Piezo Actuators Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Piezo Actuators market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Piezo Actuators market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Piezo Actuators Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Piezo Actuators

1.2 Piezo Actuators Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Piezo Actuators Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Multilayer Actuators

1.2.3 Stacked Actuators

1.2.4 Shear Actuators

1.2.5 Amplified Actuators

1.3 Piezo Actuators Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Piezo Actuators Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Optical Instruments

1.3.3 Electronmagnetic Valve

1.3.4 Scientific Instrumentation

1.3.5 Air & space

1.3.6 Electrics

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Piezo Actuators Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Piezo Actuators Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Piezo Actuators Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Piezo Actuators Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Piezo Actuators Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Piezo Actuators Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Piezo Actuators Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Piezo Actuators Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Piezo Actuators Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Piezo Actuators Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Piezo Actuators Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Piezo Actuators Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Piezo Actuators Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Piezo Actuators Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Piezo Actuators Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Piezo Actuators Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Piezo Actuators Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Piezo Actuators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Piezo Actuators Production

3.4.1 North America Piezo Actuators Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Piezo Actuators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Piezo Actuators Production

3.5.1 Europe Piezo Actuators Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Piezo Actuators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Piezo Actuators Production

3.6.1 China Piezo Actuators Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Piezo Actuators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Piezo Actuators Production

3.7.1 Japan Piezo Actuators Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Piezo Actuators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Piezo Actuators Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Piezo Actuators Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Piezo Actuators Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Piezo Actuators Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Piezo Actuators Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Piezo Actuators Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Piezo Actuators Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Piezo Actuators Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Piezo Actuators Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Piezo Actuators Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Piezo Actuators Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Piezo Actuators Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Piezo Actuators Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Physik Instrumente (PI)

7.1.1 Physik Instrumente (PI) Piezo Actuators Corporation Information

7.1.2 Physik Instrumente (PI) Piezo Actuators Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Physik Instrumente (PI) Piezo Actuators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Physik Instrumente (PI) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Physik Instrumente (PI) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Thorlabs

7.2.1 Thorlabs Piezo Actuators Corporation Information

7.2.2 Thorlabs Piezo Actuators Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Thorlabs Piezo Actuators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Thorlabs Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Thorlabs Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Aerotech Inc.

7.3.1 Aerotech Inc. Piezo Actuators Corporation Information

7.3.2 Aerotech Inc. Piezo Actuators Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Aerotech Inc. Piezo Actuators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Aerotech Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Aerotech Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Cedrat Technologies

7.4.1 Cedrat Technologies Piezo Actuators Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cedrat Technologies Piezo Actuators Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Cedrat Technologies Piezo Actuators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Cedrat Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Cedrat Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Piezosystem Jena

7.5.1 Piezosystem Jena Piezo Actuators Corporation Information

7.5.2 Piezosystem Jena Piezo Actuators Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Piezosystem Jena Piezo Actuators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Piezosystem Jena Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Piezosystem Jena Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 PCBMotor

7.6.1 PCBMotor Piezo Actuators Corporation Information

7.6.2 PCBMotor Piezo Actuators Product Portfolio

7.6.3 PCBMotor Piezo Actuators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 PCBMotor Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 PCBMotor Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Mad City Labs

7.7.1 Mad City Labs Piezo Actuators Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mad City Labs Piezo Actuators Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Mad City Labs Piezo Actuators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Mad City Labs Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Mad City Labs Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Kingwei Electronic

7.8.1 Kingwei Electronic Piezo Actuators Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kingwei Electronic Piezo Actuators Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Kingwei Electronic Piezo Actuators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Kingwei Electronic Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Kingwei Electronic Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Mechonics AG

7.9.1 Mechonics AG Piezo Actuators Corporation Information

7.9.2 Mechonics AG Piezo Actuators Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Mechonics AG Piezo Actuators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Mechonics AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Mechonics AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 SmarAct GmbH

7.10.1 SmarAct GmbH Piezo Actuators Corporation Information

7.10.2 SmarAct GmbH Piezo Actuators Product Portfolio

7.10.3 SmarAct GmbH Piezo Actuators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 SmarAct GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 SmarAct GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 CeramTec

7.11.1 CeramTec Piezo Actuators Corporation Information

7.11.2 CeramTec Piezo Actuators Product Portfolio

7.11.3 CeramTec Piezo Actuators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 CeramTec Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 CeramTec Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Dynamic Structures and Materials, LLC (DSM)

7.12.1 Dynamic Structures and Materials, LLC (DSM) Piezo Actuators Corporation Information

7.12.2 Dynamic Structures and Materials, LLC (DSM) Piezo Actuators Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Dynamic Structures and Materials, LLC (DSM) Piezo Actuators Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Dynamic Structures and Materials, LLC (DSM) Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Dynamic Structures and Materials, LLC (DSM) Recent Developments/Updates

8 Piezo Actuators Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Piezo Actuators Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Piezo Actuators

8.4 Piezo Actuators Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Piezo Actuators Distributors List

9.3 Piezo Actuators Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Piezo Actuators Industry Trends

10.2 Piezo Actuators Growth Drivers

10.3 Piezo Actuators Market Challenges

10.4 Piezo Actuators Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Piezo Actuators by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Piezo Actuators Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Piezo Actuators Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Piezo Actuators Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Piezo Actuators Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Piezo Actuators

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Piezo Actuators by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Piezo Actuators by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Piezo Actuators by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Piezo Actuators by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Piezo Actuators by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Piezo Actuators by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Piezo Actuators by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Piezo Actuators by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”