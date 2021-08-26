Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Growing Technically Offers High Revenue Growth 2027 | BASF, Clariant International, DIC

“

The report titled Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Phthalocyanine Pigments market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Phthalocyanine Pigments market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Phthalocyanine Pigments market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Phthalocyanine Pigments market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Phthalocyanine Pigments report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Phthalocyanine Pigments report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Phthalocyanine Pigments market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Phthalocyanine Pigments market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Phthalocyanine Pigments market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Phthalocyanine Pigments market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Phthalocyanine Pigments market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Clariant International, DIC, Yabang, Eckart, Lynwon, Meghmani Organics Limited, North American Chemical, Shuangle, Jeco Group, Riverside Industries Ltd, Heubach, Sudarshan, Jiangsu Mcolor Chem, Pidilite, Lily Group, Sanyo Color Works, Sunsing Chemical, NIRBHAY Rasayan, Mazda Colours, Jaysynth, Yuhong New Plastic, Vibfast, Ganesh Group, Krimasil, Narayan Organics, Alliance Organics, Kolorjet

Market Segmentation by Product: Metal Phthalocyanine Pigments

Metal Free Phthalocyanine Pigments



Market Segmentation by Application: Printing Inks

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Others



The Phthalocyanine Pigments Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Phthalocyanine Pigments market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Phthalocyanine Pigments market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Phthalocyanine Pigments market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Phthalocyanine Pigments industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Phthalocyanine Pigments market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Phthalocyanine Pigments market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Phthalocyanine Pigments market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Phthalocyanine Pigments Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phthalocyanine Pigments Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phthalocyanine Pigments Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Phthalocyanine Pigments Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phthalocyanine Pigments Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Metal Phthalocyanine Pigments

4.1.3 Metal Free Phthalocyanine Pigments

4.2 By Type – United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Printing Inks

5.1.3 Paints & Coatings

5.1.4 Plastics

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 BASF

6.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF Overview

6.1.3 BASF Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 BASF Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.1.5 BASF Recent Developments

6.2 Clariant International

6.2.1 Clariant International Corporation Information

6.2.2 Clariant International Overview

6.2.3 Clariant International Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Clariant International Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.2.5 Clariant International Recent Developments

6.3 DIC

6.3.1 DIC Corporation Information

6.3.2 DIC Overview

6.3.3 DIC Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 DIC Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.3.5 DIC Recent Developments

6.4 Yabang

6.4.1 Yabang Corporation Information

6.4.2 Yabang Overview

6.4.3 Yabang Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Yabang Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.4.5 Yabang Recent Developments

6.5 Eckart

6.5.1 Eckart Corporation Information

6.5.2 Eckart Overview

6.5.3 Eckart Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Eckart Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.5.5 Eckart Recent Developments

6.6 Lynwon

6.6.1 Lynwon Corporation Information

6.6.2 Lynwon Overview

6.6.3 Lynwon Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Lynwon Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.6.5 Lynwon Recent Developments

6.7 Meghmani Organics Limited

6.7.1 Meghmani Organics Limited Corporation Information

6.7.2 Meghmani Organics Limited Overview

6.7.3 Meghmani Organics Limited Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Meghmani Organics Limited Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.7.5 Meghmani Organics Limited Recent Developments

6.8 North American Chemical

6.8.1 North American Chemical Corporation Information

6.8.2 North American Chemical Overview

6.8.3 North American Chemical Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 North American Chemical Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.8.5 North American Chemical Recent Developments

6.9 Shuangle

6.9.1 Shuangle Corporation Information

6.9.2 Shuangle Overview

6.9.3 Shuangle Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Shuangle Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.9.5 Shuangle Recent Developments

6.10 Jeco Group

6.10.1 Jeco Group Corporation Information

6.10.2 Jeco Group Overview

6.10.3 Jeco Group Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Jeco Group Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.10.5 Jeco Group Recent Developments

6.11 Riverside Industries Ltd

6.11.1 Riverside Industries Ltd Corporation Information

6.11.2 Riverside Industries Ltd Overview

6.11.3 Riverside Industries Ltd Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Riverside Industries Ltd Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.11.5 Riverside Industries Ltd Recent Developments

6.12 Heubach

6.12.1 Heubach Corporation Information

6.12.2 Heubach Overview

6.12.3 Heubach Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Heubach Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.12.5 Heubach Recent Developments

6.13 Sudarshan

6.13.1 Sudarshan Corporation Information

6.13.2 Sudarshan Overview

6.13.3 Sudarshan Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Sudarshan Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.13.5 Sudarshan Recent Developments

6.14 Jiangsu Mcolor Chem

6.14.1 Jiangsu Mcolor Chem Corporation Information

6.14.2 Jiangsu Mcolor Chem Overview

6.14.3 Jiangsu Mcolor Chem Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Jiangsu Mcolor Chem Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.14.5 Jiangsu Mcolor Chem Recent Developments

6.15 Pidilite

6.15.1 Pidilite Corporation Information

6.15.2 Pidilite Overview

6.15.3 Pidilite Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Pidilite Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.15.5 Pidilite Recent Developments

6.16 Lily Group

6.16.1 Lily Group Corporation Information

6.16.2 Lily Group Overview

6.16.3 Lily Group Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Lily Group Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.16.5 Lily Group Recent Developments

6.17 Sanyo Color Works

6.17.1 Sanyo Color Works Corporation Information

6.17.2 Sanyo Color Works Overview

6.17.3 Sanyo Color Works Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Sanyo Color Works Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.17.5 Sanyo Color Works Recent Developments

6.18 Sunsing Chemical

6.18.1 Sunsing Chemical Corporation Information

6.18.2 Sunsing Chemical Overview

6.18.3 Sunsing Chemical Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Sunsing Chemical Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.18.5 Sunsing Chemical Recent Developments

6.19 NIRBHAY Rasayan

6.19.1 NIRBHAY Rasayan Corporation Information

6.19.2 NIRBHAY Rasayan Overview

6.19.3 NIRBHAY Rasayan Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.19.4 NIRBHAY Rasayan Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.19.5 NIRBHAY Rasayan Recent Developments

6.20 Mazda Colours

6.20.1 Mazda Colours Corporation Information

6.20.2 Mazda Colours Overview

6.20.3 Mazda Colours Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Mazda Colours Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.20.5 Mazda Colours Recent Developments

6.21 Jaysynth

6.21.1 Jaysynth Corporation Information

6.21.2 Jaysynth Overview

6.21.3 Jaysynth Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Jaysynth Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.21.5 Jaysynth Recent Developments

6.22 Yuhong New Plastic

6.22.1 Yuhong New Plastic Corporation Information

6.22.2 Yuhong New Plastic Overview

6.22.3 Yuhong New Plastic Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Yuhong New Plastic Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.22.5 Yuhong New Plastic Recent Developments

6.23 Vibfast

6.23.1 Vibfast Corporation Information

6.23.2 Vibfast Overview

6.23.3 Vibfast Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Vibfast Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.23.5 Vibfast Recent Developments

6.24 Ganesh Group

6.24.1 Ganesh Group Corporation Information

6.24.2 Ganesh Group Overview

6.24.3 Ganesh Group Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.24.4 Ganesh Group Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.24.5 Ganesh Group Recent Developments

6.25 Krimasil

6.25.1 Krimasil Corporation Information

6.25.2 Krimasil Overview

6.25.3 Krimasil Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.25.4 Krimasil Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.25.5 Krimasil Recent Developments

6.26 Narayan Organics

6.26.1 Narayan Organics Corporation Information

6.26.2 Narayan Organics Overview

6.26.3 Narayan Organics Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.26.4 Narayan Organics Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.26.5 Narayan Organics Recent Developments

6.27 Alliance Organics

6.27.1 Alliance Organics Corporation Information

6.27.2 Alliance Organics Overview

6.27.3 Alliance Organics Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.27.4 Alliance Organics Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.27.5 Alliance Organics Recent Developments

6.28 Kolorjet

6.28.1 Kolorjet Corporation Information

6.28.2 Kolorjet Overview

6.28.3 Kolorjet Phthalocyanine Pigments Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.28.4 Kolorjet Phthalocyanine Pigments Product Description

6.28.5 Kolorjet Recent Developments

7 United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Phthalocyanine Pigments Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Phthalocyanine Pigments Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Phthalocyanine Pigments Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Phthalocyanine Pigments Industry Value Chain

9.2 Phthalocyanine Pigments Upstream Market

9.3 Phthalocyanine Pigments Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Phthalocyanine Pigments Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

