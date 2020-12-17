Photovoltaic Inverter Market to Witness Huge Growth in 2021- Says QYResearch | Top Companies: ABB, SMA Solar Technology, OMRON, Huawei, TMEIC, SUNGROW

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Photovoltaic Inverter market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Photovoltaic Inverter market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Photovoltaic Inverter market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, ABB, SMA Solar Technology, OMRON, Huawei, TMEIC, SUNGROW Market Segment by Product Type: Central Inverters

String Inverters

Micro-Inverters Market Segment by Application: On-Grid

Off-Grid

Battery Backup Inverter

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Photovoltaic Inverter market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Photovoltaic Inverter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Photovoltaic Inverter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Photovoltaic Inverter market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Photovoltaic Inverter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Photovoltaic Inverter market

TOC

1 Photovoltaic Inverter Market Overview

1.1 Photovoltaic Inverter Product Scope

1.2 Photovoltaic Inverter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Central Inverters

1.2.3 String Inverters

1.2.4 Micro-Inverters

1.3 Photovoltaic Inverter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 On-Grid

1.3.3 Off-Grid

1.3.4 Battery Backup Inverter

1.4 Photovoltaic Inverter Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Photovoltaic Inverter Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Photovoltaic Inverter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Photovoltaic Inverter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Photovoltaic Inverter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Photovoltaic Inverter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Photovoltaic Inverter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Photovoltaic Inverter Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Photovoltaic Inverter Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Photovoltaic Inverter Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Photovoltaic Inverter as of 2019)

3.4 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Photovoltaic Inverter Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Photovoltaic Inverter Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Photovoltaic Inverter Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Photovoltaic Inverter Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Photovoltaic Inverter Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Photovoltaic Inverter Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Photovoltaic Inverter Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Photovoltaic Inverter Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Photovoltaic Inverter Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Photovoltaic Inverter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Photovoltaic Inverter Business

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Business Overview

12.1.3 ABB Photovoltaic Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 ABB Photovoltaic Inverter Products Offered

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 SMA Solar Technology

12.2.1 SMA Solar Technology Corporation Information

12.2.2 SMA Solar Technology Business Overview

12.2.3 SMA Solar Technology Photovoltaic Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 SMA Solar Technology Photovoltaic Inverter Products Offered

12.2.5 SMA Solar Technology Recent Development

12.3 OMRON

12.3.1 OMRON Corporation Information

12.3.2 OMRON Business Overview

12.3.3 OMRON Photovoltaic Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 OMRON Photovoltaic Inverter Products Offered

12.3.5 OMRON Recent Development

12.4 Huawei

12.4.1 Huawei Corporation Information

12.4.2 Huawei Business Overview

12.4.3 Huawei Photovoltaic Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Huawei Photovoltaic Inverter Products Offered

12.4.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.5 TMEIC

12.5.1 TMEIC Corporation Information

12.5.2 TMEIC Business Overview

12.5.3 TMEIC Photovoltaic Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 TMEIC Photovoltaic Inverter Products Offered

12.5.5 TMEIC Recent Development

12.6 SUNGROW

12.6.1 SUNGROW Corporation Information

12.6.2 SUNGROW Business Overview

12.6.3 SUNGROW Photovoltaic Inverter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 SUNGROW Photovoltaic Inverter Products Offered

12.6.5 SUNGROW Recent Development

… 13 Photovoltaic Inverter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Photovoltaic Inverter Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Photovoltaic Inverter

13.4 Photovoltaic Inverter Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Photovoltaic Inverter Distributors List

14.3 Photovoltaic Inverter Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Photovoltaic Inverter Market Trends

15.2 Photovoltaic Inverter Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Photovoltaic Inverter Market Challenges

15.4 Photovoltaic Inverter Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

