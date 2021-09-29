Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Market Analysis & Forecast 2021 – 2027| IBM Corp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Samsung Group

The global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip market.

Leading players of the global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip market.

Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Market Leading Players

IBM Corp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Samsung Group, Intel Corp, General Vision, Applied Brain Research Inc, BrainChip Holdings

Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Segmentation by Product

Signal Processing, Data Processing, Image Recognition

Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Segmentation by Application

Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Medical, Industrial, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Photonic Neuromorphic Chip

1.2 Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Signal Processing

1.2.3 Data Processing

1.2.4 Image Recognition

1.3 Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 IT & Telecom

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Industrial

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production

3.4.1 North America Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production

3.5.1 Europe Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production

3.6.1 China Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production

3.7.1 Japan Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production

3.8.1 South Korea Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 IBM Corp

7.1.1 IBM Corp Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Corporation Information

7.1.2 IBM Corp Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Product Portfolio

7.1.3 IBM Corp Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 IBM Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 IBM Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

7.2.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Samsung Group

7.3.1 Samsung Group Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Corporation Information

7.3.2 Samsung Group Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Samsung Group Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Samsung Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Samsung Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Intel Corp

7.4.1 Intel Corp Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Corporation Information

7.4.2 Intel Corp Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Intel Corp Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Intel Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Intel Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 General Vision

7.5.1 General Vision Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Corporation Information

7.5.2 General Vision Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Product Portfolio

7.5.3 General Vision Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 General Vision Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 General Vision Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Applied Brain Research Inc

7.6.1 Applied Brain Research Inc Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Corporation Information

7.6.2 Applied Brain Research Inc Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Applied Brain Research Inc Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Applied Brain Research Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Applied Brain Research Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 BrainChip Holdings

7.7.1 BrainChip Holdings Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Corporation Information

7.7.2 BrainChip Holdings Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Product Portfolio

7.7.3 BrainChip Holdings Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 BrainChip Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 BrainChip Holdings Recent Developments/Updates 8 Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Photonic Neuromorphic Chip

8.4 Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Distributors List

9.3 Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Industry Trends

10.2 Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Growth Drivers

10.3 Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Market Challenges

10.4 Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Photonic Neuromorphic Chip by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Photonic Neuromorphic Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Photonic Neuromorphic Chip

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Photonic Neuromorphic Chip by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Photonic Neuromorphic Chip by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Photonic Neuromorphic Chip by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Photonic Neuromorphic Chip by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Photonic Neuromorphic Chip by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Photonic Neuromorphic Chip by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Photonic Neuromorphic Chip by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Photonic Neuromorphic Chip by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

