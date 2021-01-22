Photodegradable Plastic Market 2021: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2027 | Covestro, Kraiburg, BASF

“
[Los Angeles], [United States], January 2021,– – The Photodegradable Plastic Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Photodegradable Plastic Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Photodegradable Plastic report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Photodegradable Plastic market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Photodegradable Plastic specifications, and company profiles. The Photodegradable Plastic study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Photodegradable Plastic report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Photodegradable Plastic market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Photodegradable Plastic market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Photodegradable Plastic market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Photodegradable Plastic market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Photodegradable Plastic market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Covestro, Kraiburg, BASF, Corbion, Cargill(Natureworks), Biome Technologies, Mitsubishi Chemical, Kuraray, Bio-On
Market Segmentation by Product: Copolymer
Additive
Market Segmentation by Application: Packing Industry
Automotive Industry
Bottles Manufacturing
Others
The Photodegradable Plastic Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Photodegradable Plastic market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Photodegradable Plastic market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Photodegradable Plastic market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Photodegradable Plastic industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Photodegradable Plastic market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Photodegradable Plastic market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Photodegradable Plastic market?
Table of Contents:
1 Photodegradable Plastic Market Overview
1.1 Photodegradable Plastic Product Overview
1.2 Photodegradable Plastic Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Copolymer
1.2.2 Additive
1.3 Global Photodegradable Plastic Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Photodegradable Plastic Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Photodegradable Plastic Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Photodegradable Plastic Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Photodegradable Plastic Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Photodegradable Plastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Photodegradable Plastic Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Photodegradable Plastic Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Photodegradable Plastic Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Photodegradable Plastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Photodegradable Plastic Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Photodegradable Plastic Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Photodegradable Plastic Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Photodegradable Plastic Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Photodegradable Plastic Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Photodegradable Plastic Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Photodegradable Plastic Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Photodegradable Plastic Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Photodegradable Plastic Price (ASP) (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Photodegradable Plastic Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Photodegradable Plastic Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Photodegradable Plastic Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Photodegradable Plastic Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Photodegradable Plastic as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Photodegradable Plastic Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Photodegradable Plastic Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Photodegradable Plastic Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Photodegradable Plastic Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Photodegradable Plastic Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.1 Global Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Photodegradable Plastic Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Photodegradable Plastic Market Size Market Share by Region
3.3.1 Global Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Photodegradable Plastic Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Photodegradable Plastic by Application
4.1 Photodegradable Plastic Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Packing Industry
4.1.2 Automotive Industry
4.1.3 Bottles Manufacturing
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Photodegradable Plastic Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Photodegradable Plastic Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Photodegradable Plastic Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Photodegradable Plastic Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Photodegradable Plastic Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Photodegradable Plastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Photodegradable Plastic Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Photodegradable Plastic Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Photodegradable Plastic Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Photodegradable Plastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size by Application
4.3.1 North America Photodegradable Plastic Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Photodegradable Plastic Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Photodegradable Plastic Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Photodegradable Plastic Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Photodegradable Plastic by Country
5.1 North America Photodegradable Plastic Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Photodegradable Plastic Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Photodegradable Plastic by Country
6.1 Europe Photodegradable Plastic Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Photodegradable Plastic Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Photodegradable Plastic by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Photodegradable Plastic Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Photodegradable Plastic Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Photodegradable Plastic by Country
8.1 Latin America Photodegradable Plastic Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Photodegradable Plastic Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Photodegradable Plastic by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Photodegradable Plastic Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Photodegradable Plastic Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Photodegradable Plastic Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Photodegradable Plastic Business
10.1 Covestro
10.1.1 Covestro Corporation Information
10.1.2 Covestro Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Covestro Photodegradable Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Covestro Photodegradable Plastic Products Offered
10.1.5 Covestro Recent Development
10.2 Kraiburg
10.2.1 Kraiburg Corporation Information
10.2.2 Kraiburg Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Kraiburg Photodegradable Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Covestro Photodegradable Plastic Products Offered
10.2.5 Kraiburg Recent Development
10.3 BASF
10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.3.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 BASF Photodegradable Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 BASF Photodegradable Plastic Products Offered
10.3.5 BASF Recent Development
10.4 Corbion
10.4.1 Corbion Corporation Information
10.4.2 Corbion Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Corbion Photodegradable Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Corbion Photodegradable Plastic Products Offered
10.4.5 Corbion Recent Development
10.5 Cargill(Natureworks)
10.5.1 Cargill(Natureworks) Corporation Information
10.5.2 Cargill(Natureworks) Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Cargill(Natureworks) Photodegradable Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Cargill(Natureworks) Photodegradable Plastic Products Offered
10.5.5 Cargill(Natureworks) Recent Development
10.6 Biome Technologies
10.6.1 Biome Technologies Corporation Information
10.6.2 Biome Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Biome Technologies Photodegradable Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Biome Technologies Photodegradable Plastic Products Offered
10.6.5 Biome Technologies Recent Development
10.7 Mitsubishi Chemical
10.7.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information
10.7.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Photodegradable Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Photodegradable Plastic Products Offered
10.7.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development
10.8 Kuraray
10.8.1 Kuraray Corporation Information
10.8.2 Kuraray Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Kuraray Photodegradable Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Kuraray Photodegradable Plastic Products Offered
10.8.5 Kuraray Recent Development
10.9 Bio-On
10.9.1 Bio-On Corporation Information
10.9.2 Bio-On Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Bio-On Photodegradable Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Bio-On Photodegradable Plastic Products Offered
10.9.5 Bio-On Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Photodegradable Plastic Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Photodegradable Plastic Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Photodegradable Plastic Distributors
12.3 Photodegradable Plastic Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
