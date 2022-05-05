Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Analysis Report, Region, Application, Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast to 2028 | Henkel, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3075045/global-phosphate-conversion-coatings-for-oil-and-gas-industry

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Research Report: Henkel, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF, Nihon Parkerizing, Keystone, Freiborne, Hubbard Hall, Crest Chemical

Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Segmentation by Product: Zinc Phosphate

Manganese Phosphate

Iron Phosphate



Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Segmentation by Application: Steel

Cast Iron

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Reasons to Procure this Report: –

(A) The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.

(B) The report provides Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country-level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim.

(C) The research includes the Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.

(D) Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.

(E) This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.

(F) The study helps evaluate Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

(1) This report gives all the information about the industry analysis, revenue, and overview, of this market.

(2) What will be the rate of increase in market size and growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

(3) What are the major global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas market trends influencing the development of the market?

(4) What are the vital results of SWOT analysis of the major players operating in the Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas market?

(5) What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by Major competitors in the market?

(6) What are the market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3075045/global-phosphate-conversion-coatings-for-oil-and-gas-industry

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Zinc Phosphate

1.2.3 Manganese Phosphate

1.2.4 Iron Phosphate

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Steel

1.3.3 Cast Iron

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Industry Trends

2.4.2 Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Drivers

2.4.3 Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Challenges

2.4.4 Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Restraints

3 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales

3.1 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Henkel

12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Henkel Overview

12.1.3 Henkel Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Henkel Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.1.5 Henkel Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Henkel Recent Developments

12.2 PPG Industries

12.2.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 PPG Industries Overview

12.2.3 PPG Industries Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 PPG Industries Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.2.5 PPG Industries Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 PPG Industries Recent Developments

12.3 The Sherwin-Williams

12.3.1 The Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.3.2 The Sherwin-Williams Overview

12.3.3 The Sherwin-Williams Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 The Sherwin-Williams Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.3.5 The Sherwin-Williams Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 The Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments

12.4 Axalta Coating Systems

12.4.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

12.4.2 Axalta Coating Systems Overview

12.4.3 Axalta Coating Systems Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Axalta Coating Systems Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.4.5 Axalta Coating Systems Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Developments

12.5 BASF

12.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.5.2 BASF Overview

12.5.3 BASF Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 BASF Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.5.5 BASF Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.6 Nihon Parkerizing

12.6.1 Nihon Parkerizing Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nihon Parkerizing Overview

12.6.3 Nihon Parkerizing Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Nihon Parkerizing Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.6.5 Nihon Parkerizing Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Nihon Parkerizing Recent Developments

12.7 Keystone

12.7.1 Keystone Corporation Information

12.7.2 Keystone Overview

12.7.3 Keystone Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Keystone Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.7.5 Keystone Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Keystone Recent Developments

12.8 Freiborne

12.8.1 Freiborne Corporation Information

12.8.2 Freiborne Overview

12.8.3 Freiborne Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Freiborne Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.8.5 Freiborne Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Freiborne Recent Developments

12.9 Hubbard Hall

12.9.1 Hubbard Hall Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hubbard Hall Overview

12.9.3 Hubbard Hall Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hubbard Hall Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.9.5 Hubbard Hall Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Hubbard Hall Recent Developments

12.10 Crest Chemical

12.10.1 Crest Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Crest Chemical Overview

12.10.3 Crest Chemical Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Crest Chemical Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Products and Services

12.10.5 Crest Chemical Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Crest Chemical Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Production Mode & Process

13.4 Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Sales Channels

13.4.2 Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Distributors

13.5 Phosphate Conversion Coatings for Oil and Gas Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.”