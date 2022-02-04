Phishing Protection Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities And Forecast to2028|BAE Systems, Microsoft Corporation, FireEye Inc.

LOS ANGELES, United States : The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Phishing Protection market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Phishing Protection market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Phishing Protection market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Phishing Protection market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Phishing Protection market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Phishing Protection market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Phishing Protection market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Phishing Protection Market Research Report: Cyren, BAE Systems, Microsoft Corporation, FireEye Inc., Symantec Corporation, Proofpoint, Inc., GreatHorn, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Phishlabs, Intel Corporation, Mimecast Ltd.

Global Phishing Protection Market by Type: , Email based Phishing, Non-email based Phishing

Global Phishing Protection Market by Application: BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Telecommunication and IT, Transportation, Education, Retail

The global Phishing Protection market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Phishing Protection market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Phishing Protection market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Phishing Protection market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Phishing Protection market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Phishing Protection market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Phishing Protection market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Phishing Protection market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Phishing Protection market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Market Overview of Phishing Protection

1.1 Phishing Protection Market Overview

1.1.1 Phishing Protection Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Phishing Protection Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Phishing Protection Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Phishing Protection Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Phishing Protection Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Phishing Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Phishing Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Phishing Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Phishing Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Phishing Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Phishing Protection Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Phishing Protection Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Phishing Protection Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Phishing Protection Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Phishing Protection Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Email based Phishing

2.5 Non-email based Phishing 3 Phishing Protection Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Phishing Protection Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Phishing Protection Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Phishing Protection Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 BFSI

3.5 Government

3.6 Healthcare

3.7 Telecommunication and IT

3.8 Transportation

3.9 Education

3.10 Retail 4 Global Phishing Protection Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Phishing Protection Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Phishing Protection as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Phishing Protection Market

4.4 Global Top Players Phishing Protection Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Phishing Protection Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Phishing Protection Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Cyren

5.1.1 Cyren Profile

5.1.2 Cyren Main Business

5.1.3 Cyren Phishing Protection Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Cyren Phishing Protection Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Cyren Recent Developments

5.2 BAE Systems

5.2.1 BAE Systems Profile

5.2.2 BAE Systems Main Business

5.2.3 BAE Systems Phishing Protection Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 BAE Systems Phishing Protection Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 BAE Systems Recent Developments

5.3 Microsoft Corporation

5.5.1 Microsoft Corporation Profile

5.3.2 Microsoft Corporation Main Business

5.3.3 Microsoft Corporation Phishing Protection Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Microsoft Corporation Phishing Protection Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 FireEye Inc. Recent Developments

5.4 FireEye Inc.

5.4.1 FireEye Inc. Profile

5.4.2 FireEye Inc. Main Business

5.4.3 FireEye Inc. Phishing Protection Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 FireEye Inc. Phishing Protection Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 FireEye Inc. Recent Developments

5.5 Symantec Corporation

5.5.1 Symantec Corporation Profile

5.5.2 Symantec Corporation Main Business

5.5.3 Symantec Corporation Phishing Protection Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Symantec Corporation Phishing Protection Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Symantec Corporation Recent Developments

5.6 Proofpoint, Inc.

5.6.1 Proofpoint, Inc. Profile

5.6.2 Proofpoint, Inc. Main Business

5.6.3 Proofpoint, Inc. Phishing Protection Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Proofpoint, Inc. Phishing Protection Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Proofpoint, Inc. Recent Developments

5.7 GreatHorn, Inc.

5.7.1 GreatHorn, Inc. Profile

5.7.2 GreatHorn, Inc. Main Business

5.7.3 GreatHorn, Inc. Phishing Protection Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 GreatHorn, Inc. Phishing Protection Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 GreatHorn, Inc. Recent Developments

5.8 Cisco Systems Inc.

5.8.1 Cisco Systems Inc. Profile

5.8.2 Cisco Systems Inc. Main Business

5.8.3 Cisco Systems Inc. Phishing Protection Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Cisco Systems Inc. Phishing Protection Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Cisco Systems Inc. Recent Developments

5.9 Phishlabs

5.9.1 Phishlabs Profile

5.9.2 Phishlabs Main Business

5.9.3 Phishlabs Phishing Protection Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Phishlabs Phishing Protection Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Phishlabs Recent Developments

5.10 Intel Corporation

5.10.1 Intel Corporation Profile

5.10.2 Intel Corporation Main Business

5.10.3 Intel Corporation Phishing Protection Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Intel Corporation Phishing Protection Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Intel Corporation Recent Developments

5.11 Mimecast Ltd.

5.11.1 Mimecast Ltd. Profile

5.11.2 Mimecast Ltd. Main Business

5.11.3 Mimecast Ltd. Phishing Protection Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Mimecast Ltd. Phishing Protection Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Mimecast Ltd. Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Phishing Protection Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Phishing Protection Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Phishing Protection Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Phishing Protection Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Phishing Protection Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Phishing Protection Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

