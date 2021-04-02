Phenoxy Resins Market Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2027| Gabriel Performance Products, DIC, Kukdo Chemical

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Phenoxy Resins Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027”. Prepared by knowledgeable research analysts and validated by industry experts, the market research report on the global Phenoxy Resins market is just the right resource that market players need to stay competent for years to come. With detailed verification of market findings and data provided in the report, the authors made sure the readers receive up to date and accurate information and statistics on the global Phenoxy Resins market. Buyers of the report can ask for a customized version of the report for more in-depth and specific analysis of particular areas of the global Phenoxy Resins market. The Phenoxy Resins report offers exhaustive research on critical market dynamics, competition, regulatory scenarios, key development strategies, regional markets, market segments, and other important aspects.

Both leading and emerging players of the global Phenoxy Resins market are comprehensively looked at in the report. The analysts authoring the report deeply studied each and every aspect of the business of key players operating in the global Phenoxy Resins market. In the company profiling section, the Phenoxy Resins report offers exhaustive company profiling of all the players covered. The players are studied on the basis of different factors such as market share, growth strategies, new product launch, recent developments, future plans, revenue, gross margin, sales, capacity, production, and product portfolio.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Phenoxy Resins Market Research Report: Gabriel Performance Products, DIC, Kukdo Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical, ShinA T&C, Hexion

Global Phenoxy Resins Market by Type: Phenoxy Resins Pellet, Solventborne Phenoxy Resins, Waterborne Phenoxy Resins, Other

Global Phenoxy Resins Market by Application: Adhesives, Coatings, Composites, Plastics, Others

Players can use the report to gain sound understanding of the growth trend of important segments of the global Phenoxy Resins market. The report offers separate analysis of product type and application segments of the global Phenoxy Resins market. Each segment is studied in great detail to provide a clear and thorough analysis of its market growth, future growth potential, growth rate, growth drivers, and other key factors. The segmental analysis offered in the report will help players to discover rewarding growth pockets of the global Phenoxy Resins market and gain a competitive advantage over their opponents.

Key regions including but not limited to North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the MEA are exhaustively analyzed based on market size, CAGR, market potential, economic and political factors, regulatory scenarios, and other significant parameters. The regional analysis provided in the Phenoxy Resins report will help market participants to identify lucrative and untapped business opportunities in different regions and countries. It includes a special study on production and production rate, import and export, and consumption in each regional Phenoxy Resins market considered for research. The report also offers detailed analysis of country-level Phenoxy Resins markets.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Phenoxy Resins market?

What will be the size of the global Phenoxy Resins market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Phenoxy Resins market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Phenoxy Resins market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Phenoxy Resins market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Phenoxy Resins Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Phenoxy Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Phenoxy Resins Pellet

1.2.3 Solventborne Phenoxy Resins

1.2.4 Waterborne Phenoxy Resins

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Phenoxy Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Adhesives

1.3.3 Coatings

1.3.4 Composites

1.3.5 Plastics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Phenoxy Resins Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Phenoxy Resins Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Phenoxy Resins Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Phenoxy Resins Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Phenoxy Resins Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Phenoxy Resins Industry Trends

2.4.2 Phenoxy Resins Market Drivers

2.4.3 Phenoxy Resins Market Challenges

2.4.4 Phenoxy Resins Market Restraints

3 Global Phenoxy Resins Sales

3.1 Global Phenoxy Resins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Phenoxy Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Phenoxy Resins Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Phenoxy Resins Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Phenoxy Resins Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Phenoxy Resins Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Phenoxy Resins Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Phenoxy Resins Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Phenoxy Resins Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Phenoxy Resins Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Phenoxy Resins Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Phenoxy Resins Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Phenoxy Resins Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Phenoxy Resins Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Phenoxy Resins Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Phenoxy Resins Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Phenoxy Resins Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Phenoxy Resins Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Phenoxy Resins Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Phenoxy Resins Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Phenoxy Resins Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Phenoxy Resins Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Phenoxy Resins Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Phenoxy Resins Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Phenoxy Resins Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Phenoxy Resins Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Phenoxy Resins Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Phenoxy Resins Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Phenoxy Resins Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Phenoxy Resins Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Phenoxy Resins Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Phenoxy Resins Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Phenoxy Resins Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Phenoxy Resins Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Phenoxy Resins Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Phenoxy Resins Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Phenoxy Resins Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Phenoxy Resins Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Phenoxy Resins Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Phenoxy Resins Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Phenoxy Resins Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Phenoxy Resins Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Phenoxy Resins Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Phenoxy Resins Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Phenoxy Resins Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Phenoxy Resins Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Phenoxy Resins Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Phenoxy Resins Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Phenoxy Resins Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Phenoxy Resins Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Phenoxy Resins Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Phenoxy Resins Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Phenoxy Resins Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Phenoxy Resins Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Phenoxy Resins Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Phenoxy Resins Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Phenoxy Resins Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Phenoxy Resins Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Phenoxy Resins Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Phenoxy Resins Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Phenoxy Resins Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Phenoxy Resins Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Phenoxy Resins Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Phenoxy Resins Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Phenoxy Resins Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Phenoxy Resins Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Phenoxy Resins Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Phenoxy Resins Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Phenoxy Resins Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Phenoxy Resins Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Phenoxy Resins Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Phenoxy Resins Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Phenoxy Resins Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Phenoxy Resins Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Phenoxy Resins Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Phenoxy Resins Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Phenoxy Resins Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Phenoxy Resins Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Phenoxy Resins Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Phenoxy Resins Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Gabriel Performance Products

12.1.1 Gabriel Performance Products Corporation Information

12.1.2 Gabriel Performance Products Overview

12.1.3 Gabriel Performance Products Phenoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Gabriel Performance Products Phenoxy Resins Products and Services

12.1.5 Gabriel Performance Products Phenoxy Resins SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Gabriel Performance Products Recent Developments

12.2 DIC

12.2.1 DIC Corporation Information

12.2.2 DIC Overview

12.2.3 DIC Phenoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DIC Phenoxy Resins Products and Services

12.2.5 DIC Phenoxy Resins SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 DIC Recent Developments

12.3 Kukdo Chemical

12.3.1 Kukdo Chemical Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kukdo Chemical Overview

12.3.3 Kukdo Chemical Phenoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Kukdo Chemical Phenoxy Resins Products and Services

12.3.5 Kukdo Chemical Phenoxy Resins SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Kukdo Chemical Recent Developments

12.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

12.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Overview

12.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Phenoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Phenoxy Resins Products and Services

12.4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Phenoxy Resins SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments

12.5 ShinA T&C

12.5.1 ShinA T&C Corporation Information

12.5.2 ShinA T&C Overview

12.5.3 ShinA T&C Phenoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ShinA T&C Phenoxy Resins Products and Services

12.5.5 ShinA T&C Phenoxy Resins SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 ShinA T&C Recent Developments

12.6 Hexion

12.6.1 Hexion Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hexion Overview

12.6.3 Hexion Phenoxy Resins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hexion Phenoxy Resins Products and Services

12.6.5 Hexion Phenoxy Resins SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Hexion Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Phenoxy Resins Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Phenoxy Resins Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Phenoxy Resins Production Mode & Process

13.4 Phenoxy Resins Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Phenoxy Resins Sales Channels

13.4.2 Phenoxy Resins Distributors

13.5 Phenoxy Resins Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

