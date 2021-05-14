Phenolic Resin for Rubber Market Analysis, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Gabriel Performance Products, DIC, Kukdo Chemical

“

The report titled Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Phenolic Resin for Rubber market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Phenolic Resin for Rubber market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Phenolic Resin for Rubber market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Phenolic Resin for Rubber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Phenolic Resin for Rubber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Phenolic Resin for Rubber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Phenolic Resin for Rubber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Phenolic Resin for Rubber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Phenolic Resin for Rubber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Phenolic Resin for Rubber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Phenolic Resin for Rubber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Gabriel Performance Products, DIC, Kukdo Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical, ShinA T&C, Hexion, Plastics Engineering Co., JPM of Mississippi, SAE Manufacturing Specialties Corp, Von Roll USA, Inc., HA International, Norplex-Micarta, Mitsui Chemicals America

Market Segmentation by Product: Tackifying Resin

Reinforcing Resin

Adhesive Resin

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Natural Rubber

Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Butadiene Rubber

Others



The Phenolic Resin for Rubber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Phenolic Resin for Rubber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Phenolic Resin for Rubber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Phenolic Resin for Rubber market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Phenolic Resin for Rubber industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Phenolic Resin for Rubber market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Phenolic Resin for Rubber market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Phenolic Resin for Rubber market?

Table of Contents:

1 Phenolic Resin for Rubber Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Phenolic Resin for Rubber

1.2 Phenolic Resin for Rubber Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Tackifying Resin

1.2.3 Reinforcing Resin

1.2.4 Adhesive Resin

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Phenolic Resin for Rubber Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Natural Rubber

1.3.3 Styrene Butadiene Rubber

1.3.4 Butadiene Rubber

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Phenolic Resin for Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Phenolic Resin for Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Phenolic Resin for Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Phenolic Resin for Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Phenolic Resin for Rubber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Phenolic Resin for Rubber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Phenolic Resin for Rubber Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Phenolic Resin for Rubber Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Phenolic Resin for Rubber Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production

3.4.1 North America Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production

3.5.1 Europe Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production

3.6.1 China Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production

3.7.1 Japan Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Phenolic Resin for Rubber Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Phenolic Resin for Rubber Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Phenolic Resin for Rubber Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Phenolic Resin for Rubber Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Phenolic Resin for Rubber Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Gabriel Performance Products

7.1.1 Gabriel Performance Products Phenolic Resin for Rubber Corporation Information

7.1.2 Gabriel Performance Products Phenolic Resin for Rubber Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Gabriel Performance Products Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Gabriel Performance Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Gabriel Performance Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 DIC

7.2.1 DIC Phenolic Resin for Rubber Corporation Information

7.2.2 DIC Phenolic Resin for Rubber Product Portfolio

7.2.3 DIC Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 DIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 DIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Kukdo Chemical

7.3.1 Kukdo Chemical Phenolic Resin for Rubber Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kukdo Chemical Phenolic Resin for Rubber Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Kukdo Chemical Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Kukdo Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Kukdo Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Phenolic Resin for Rubber Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Phenolic Resin for Rubber Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 ShinA T&C

7.5.1 ShinA T&C Phenolic Resin for Rubber Corporation Information

7.5.2 ShinA T&C Phenolic Resin for Rubber Product Portfolio

7.5.3 ShinA T&C Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 ShinA T&C Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 ShinA T&C Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Hexion

7.6.1 Hexion Phenolic Resin for Rubber Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hexion Phenolic Resin for Rubber Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Hexion Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Hexion Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Hexion Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Plastics Engineering Co.

7.7.1 Plastics Engineering Co. Phenolic Resin for Rubber Corporation Information

7.7.2 Plastics Engineering Co. Phenolic Resin for Rubber Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Plastics Engineering Co. Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Plastics Engineering Co. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Plastics Engineering Co. Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 JPM of Mississippi

7.8.1 JPM of Mississippi Phenolic Resin for Rubber Corporation Information

7.8.2 JPM of Mississippi Phenolic Resin for Rubber Product Portfolio

7.8.3 JPM of Mississippi Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 JPM of Mississippi Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 JPM of Mississippi Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 SAE Manufacturing Specialties Corp

7.9.1 SAE Manufacturing Specialties Corp Phenolic Resin for Rubber Corporation Information

7.9.2 SAE Manufacturing Specialties Corp Phenolic Resin for Rubber Product Portfolio

7.9.3 SAE Manufacturing Specialties Corp Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 SAE Manufacturing Specialties Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 SAE Manufacturing Specialties Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Von Roll USA, Inc.

7.10.1 Von Roll USA, Inc. Phenolic Resin for Rubber Corporation Information

7.10.2 Von Roll USA, Inc. Phenolic Resin for Rubber Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Von Roll USA, Inc. Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Von Roll USA, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Von Roll USA, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 HA International

7.11.1 HA International Phenolic Resin for Rubber Corporation Information

7.11.2 HA International Phenolic Resin for Rubber Product Portfolio

7.11.3 HA International Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 HA International Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 HA International Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Norplex-Micarta

7.12.1 Norplex-Micarta Phenolic Resin for Rubber Corporation Information

7.12.2 Norplex-Micarta Phenolic Resin for Rubber Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Norplex-Micarta Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Norplex-Micarta Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Norplex-Micarta Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Mitsui Chemicals America

7.13.1 Mitsui Chemicals America Phenolic Resin for Rubber Corporation Information

7.13.2 Mitsui Chemicals America Phenolic Resin for Rubber Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Mitsui Chemicals America Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Mitsui Chemicals America Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Mitsui Chemicals America Recent Developments/Updates

8 Phenolic Resin for Rubber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Phenolic Resin for Rubber Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Phenolic Resin for Rubber

8.4 Phenolic Resin for Rubber Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Phenolic Resin for Rubber Distributors List

9.3 Phenolic Resin for Rubber Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Phenolic Resin for Rubber Industry Trends

10.2 Phenolic Resin for Rubber Growth Drivers

10.3 Phenolic Resin for Rubber Market Challenges

10.4 Phenolic Resin for Rubber Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Phenolic Resin for Rubber by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Phenolic Resin for Rubber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Phenolic Resin for Rubber

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Phenolic Resin for Rubber by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Phenolic Resin for Rubber by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Phenolic Resin for Rubber by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Phenolic Resin for Rubber by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Phenolic Resin for Rubber by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Phenolic Resin for Rubber by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Phenolic Resin for Rubber by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Phenolic Resin for Rubber by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

