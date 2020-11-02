Phenolic Panel Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026 | Kingspan Group, Wilsonart, Asahi Kasei Corporation

“

The report titled Global Phenolic Panel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Phenolic Panel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Phenolic Panel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Phenolic Panel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Phenolic Panel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Phenolic Panel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Phenolic Panel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Phenolic Panel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Phenolic Panel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Phenolic Panel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Phenolic Panel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Phenolic Panel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kingspan Group, Wilsonart, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Fiberesin Industries, Broadview Holding, Fundermax, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Werzalit of America, ASI Group, General Partitions

Market Segmentation by Product: Sandwich Panel

Ordinary Panel



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction

Transportation

Aerospace

Defense

Other



The Phenolic Panel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Phenolic Panel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Phenolic Panel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Phenolic Panel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Phenolic Panel

1.2 Phenolic Panel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Phenolic Panel Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Sandwich Panel

1.2.3 Ordinary Panel

1.3 Phenolic Panel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Phenolic Panel Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Defense

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Phenolic Panel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Phenolic Panel Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Phenolic Panel Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Phenolic Panel Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Phenolic Panel Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Phenolic Panel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Phenolic Panel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Phenolic Panel Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Phenolic Panel Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Phenolic Panel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Phenolic Panel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Phenolic Panel Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Phenolic Panel Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Phenolic Panel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Phenolic Panel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Phenolic Panel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Phenolic Panel Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Phenolic Panel Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Phenolic Panel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Phenolic Panel Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Phenolic Panel Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Phenolic Panel Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Phenolic Panel Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Phenolic Panel Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Phenolic Panel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Phenolic Panel Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Phenolic Panel Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Panel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Panel Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Panel Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Phenolic Panel Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Phenolic Panel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Phenolic Panel Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Phenolic Panel Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Phenolic Panel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Phenolic Panel Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Phenolic Panel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Phenolic Panel Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Phenolic Panel Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Phenolic Panel Business

6.1 Kingspan Group

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Kingspan Group Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Kingspan Group Phenolic Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Kingspan Group Products Offered

6.1.5 Kingspan Group Recent Development

6.2 Wilsonart

6.2.1 Wilsonart Corporation Information

6.2.2 Wilsonart Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Wilsonart Phenolic Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Wilsonart Products Offered

6.2.5 Wilsonart Recent Development

6.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.3.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Corporation Information

6.3.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Phenolic Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Products Offered

6.3.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation Recent Development

6.4 Fiberesin Industries

6.4.1 Fiberesin Industries Corporation Information

6.4.2 Fiberesin Industries Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Fiberesin Industries Phenolic Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Fiberesin Industries Products Offered

6.4.5 Fiberesin Industries Recent Development

6.5 Broadview Holding

6.5.1 Broadview Holding Corporation Information

6.5.2 Broadview Holding Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Broadview Holding Phenolic Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Broadview Holding Products Offered

6.5.5 Broadview Holding Recent Development

6.6 Fundermax

6.6.1 Fundermax Corporation Information

6.6.2 Fundermax Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Fundermax Phenolic Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Fundermax Products Offered

6.6.5 Fundermax Recent Development

6.7 Bobrick Washroom Equipment

6.6.1 Bobrick Washroom Equipment Corporation Information

6.6.2 Bobrick Washroom Equipment Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Bobrick Washroom Equipment Phenolic Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Bobrick Washroom Equipment Products Offered

6.7.5 Bobrick Washroom Equipment Recent Development

6.8 Werzalit of America

6.8.1 Werzalit of America Corporation Information

6.8.2 Werzalit of America Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Werzalit of America Phenolic Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Werzalit of America Products Offered

6.8.5 Werzalit of America Recent Development

6.9 ASI Group

6.9.1 ASI Group Corporation Information

6.9.2 ASI Group Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 ASI Group Phenolic Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 ASI Group Products Offered

6.9.5 ASI Group Recent Development

6.10 General Partitions

6.10.1 General Partitions Corporation Information

6.10.2 General Partitions Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 General Partitions Phenolic Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 General Partitions Products Offered

6.10.5 General Partitions Recent Development

7 Phenolic Panel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Phenolic Panel Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Phenolic Panel

7.4 Phenolic Panel Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Phenolic Panel Distributors List

8.3 Phenolic Panel Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Phenolic Panel Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Phenolic Panel by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Phenolic Panel by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Phenolic Panel Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Phenolic Panel by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Phenolic Panel by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Phenolic Panel Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Phenolic Panel by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Phenolic Panel by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

