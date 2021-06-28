Phenolic Panel Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Kingspan Group, Wilsonart, Asahi Kasei Corporation

“

The report titled Global Phenolic Panel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Phenolic Panel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Phenolic Panel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Phenolic Panel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Phenolic Panel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Phenolic Panel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Phenolic Panel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Phenolic Panel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Phenolic Panel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Phenolic Panel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Phenolic Panel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Phenolic Panel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kingspan Group, Wilsonart, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Fiberesin Industries, Broadview Holding, Fundermax, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Werzalit of America, ASI Group, General Partitions

Market Segmentation by Product: Sandwich Panel

Ordinary Panel



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction

Transportation

Aerospace

Defense

Other



The Phenolic Panel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Phenolic Panel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Phenolic Panel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Phenolic Panel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Phenolic Panel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Phenolic Panel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Phenolic Panel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Phenolic Panel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Phenolic Panel Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Phenolic Panel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Sandwich Panel

1.4.3 Ordinary Panel

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Phenolic Panel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Defense

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Phenolic Panel Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Phenolic Panel Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Phenolic Panel Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Phenolic Panel, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Phenolic Panel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Phenolic Panel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Phenolic Panel Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Phenolic Panel Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Phenolic Panel Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Phenolic Panel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Phenolic Panel Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Phenolic Panel Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Phenolic Panel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Phenolic Panel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Phenolic Panel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Phenolic Panel Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Phenolic Panel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Phenolic Panel Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Phenolic Panel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Phenolic Panel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Phenolic Panel Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Phenolic Panel Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Phenolic Panel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Phenolic Panel Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Phenolic Panel Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Phenolic Panel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Phenolic Panel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Phenolic Panel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Phenolic Panel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Phenolic Panel Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Phenolic Panel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Phenolic Panel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Phenolic Panel Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Phenolic Panel Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Phenolic Panel Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Phenolic Panel Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Phenolic Panel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Phenolic Panel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Phenolic Panel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Phenolic Panel Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Phenolic Panel Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Phenolic Panel Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Phenolic Panel Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Phenolic Panel Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Phenolic Panel Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Phenolic Panel Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Phenolic Panel Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Phenolic Panel Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Phenolic Panel Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Phenolic Panel Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Phenolic Panel Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Phenolic Panel Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Phenolic Panel Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Phenolic Panel Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Phenolic Panel Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Phenolic Panel Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Phenolic Panel Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Phenolic Panel Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Phenolic Panel Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Panel Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Panel Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Panel Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Panel Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Panel Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kingspan Group

11.1.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kingspan Group Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Kingspan Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Kingspan Group Phenolic Panel Products Offered

11.1.5 Kingspan Group Related Developments

11.2 Wilsonart

11.2.1 Wilsonart Corporation Information

11.2.2 Wilsonart Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Wilsonart Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Wilsonart Phenolic Panel Products Offered

11.2.5 Wilsonart Related Developments

11.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

11.3.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Phenolic Panel Products Offered

11.3.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation Related Developments

11.4 Fiberesin Industries

11.4.1 Fiberesin Industries Corporation Information

11.4.2 Fiberesin Industries Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Fiberesin Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Fiberesin Industries Phenolic Panel Products Offered

11.4.5 Fiberesin Industries Related Developments

11.5 Broadview Holding

11.5.1 Broadview Holding Corporation Information

11.5.2 Broadview Holding Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Broadview Holding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Broadview Holding Phenolic Panel Products Offered

11.5.5 Broadview Holding Related Developments

11.6 Fundermax

11.6.1 Fundermax Corporation Information

11.6.2 Fundermax Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Fundermax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Fundermax Phenolic Panel Products Offered

11.6.5 Fundermax Related Developments

11.7 Bobrick Washroom Equipment

11.7.1 Bobrick Washroom Equipment Corporation Information

11.7.2 Bobrick Washroom Equipment Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Bobrick Washroom Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Bobrick Washroom Equipment Phenolic Panel Products Offered

11.7.5 Bobrick Washroom Equipment Related Developments

11.8 Werzalit of America

11.8.1 Werzalit of America Corporation Information

11.8.2 Werzalit of America Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Werzalit of America Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Werzalit of America Phenolic Panel Products Offered

11.8.5 Werzalit of America Related Developments

11.9 ASI Group

11.9.1 ASI Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 ASI Group Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 ASI Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 ASI Group Phenolic Panel Products Offered

11.9.5 ASI Group Related Developments

11.10 General Partitions

11.10.1 General Partitions Corporation Information

11.10.2 General Partitions Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 General Partitions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 General Partitions Phenolic Panel Products Offered

11.10.5 General Partitions Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Phenolic Panel Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Phenolic Panel Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Phenolic Panel Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Phenolic Panel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Phenolic Panel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Phenolic Panel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Phenolic Panel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Panel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Phenolic Panel Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Phenolic Panel Market Challenges

13.3 Phenolic Panel Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Phenolic Panel Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Phenolic Panel Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Phenolic Panel Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”