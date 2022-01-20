Phenolic Novolac Market 2022 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2028 | Hexion, Aditya Birla Chemicals, DIC Corporation

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Phenolic Novolac Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Phenolic Novolac report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Phenolic Novolac market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Phenolic Novolac market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Phenolic Novolac market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Phenolic Novolac market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Phenolic Novolac market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hexion, Aditya Birla Chemicals, DIC Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, DuPont

Market Segmentation by Product:

Particle Phenolic Novolac

Powder Phenolic Novolac



Market Segmentation by Application:

Plastic

Rubber

Others



The Phenolic Novolac Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Phenolic Novolac market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Phenolic Novolac market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Phenolic Novolac Product Introduction

1.2 Global Phenolic Novolac Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Phenolic Novolac Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Phenolic Novolac Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Phenolic Novolac Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Phenolic Novolac Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Phenolic Novolac Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Phenolic Novolac Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Phenolic Novolac in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Phenolic Novolac Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Phenolic Novolac Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Phenolic Novolac Industry Trends

1.5.2 Phenolic Novolac Market Drivers

1.5.3 Phenolic Novolac Market Challenges

1.5.4 Phenolic Novolac Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Phenolic Novolac Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Particle Phenolic Novolac

2.1.2 Powder Phenolic Novolac

2.2 Global Phenolic Novolac Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Phenolic Novolac Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Phenolic Novolac Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Phenolic Novolac Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Phenolic Novolac Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Phenolic Novolac Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Phenolic Novolac Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Phenolic Novolac Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Phenolic Novolac Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Plastic

3.1.2 Rubber

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Phenolic Novolac Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Phenolic Novolac Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Phenolic Novolac Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Phenolic Novolac Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Phenolic Novolac Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Phenolic Novolac Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Phenolic Novolac Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Phenolic Novolac Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Phenolic Novolac Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Phenolic Novolac Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Phenolic Novolac Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Phenolic Novolac Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Phenolic Novolac Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Phenolic Novolac Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Phenolic Novolac Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Phenolic Novolac Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Phenolic Novolac in 2021

4.2.3 Global Phenolic Novolac Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Phenolic Novolac Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Phenolic Novolac Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Phenolic Novolac Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Phenolic Novolac Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Phenolic Novolac Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Phenolic Novolac Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Phenolic Novolac Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Phenolic Novolac Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Phenolic Novolac Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Phenolic Novolac Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Phenolic Novolac Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Phenolic Novolac Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Phenolic Novolac Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Phenolic Novolac Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Phenolic Novolac Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Phenolic Novolac Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Phenolic Novolac Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Phenolic Novolac Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Phenolic Novolac Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Phenolic Novolac Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Phenolic Novolac Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Phenolic Novolac Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Phenolic Novolac Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Phenolic Novolac Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Novolac Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Novolac Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hexion

7.1.1 Hexion Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hexion Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Hexion Phenolic Novolac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Hexion Phenolic Novolac Products Offered

7.1.5 Hexion Recent Development

7.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals

7.2.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals Corporation Information

7.2.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals Phenolic Novolac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals Phenolic Novolac Products Offered

7.2.5 Aditya Birla Chemicals Recent Development

7.3 DIC Corporation

7.3.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 DIC Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 DIC Corporation Phenolic Novolac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 DIC Corporation Phenolic Novolac Products Offered

7.3.5 DIC Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Huntsman Corporation

7.4.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Huntsman Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Huntsman Corporation Phenolic Novolac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Huntsman Corporation Phenolic Novolac Products Offered

7.4.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Development

7.5 DuPont

7.5.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.5.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 DuPont Phenolic Novolac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 DuPont Phenolic Novolac Products Offered

7.5.5 DuPont Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Phenolic Novolac Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Phenolic Novolac Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Phenolic Novolac Distributors

8.3 Phenolic Novolac Production Mode & Process

8.4 Phenolic Novolac Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Phenolic Novolac Sales Channels

8.4.2 Phenolic Novolac Distributors

8.5 Phenolic Novolac Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”