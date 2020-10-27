Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market 2020: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2026 | DIC Corporation, Kolon, Kukdo

“

The report titled Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Phenolic Epoxy Resin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Phenolic Epoxy Resin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Phenolic Epoxy Resin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Phenolic Epoxy Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Phenolic Epoxy Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Phenolic Epoxy Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Phenolic Epoxy Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Phenolic Epoxy Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Phenolic Epoxy Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Phenolic Epoxy Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Phenolic Epoxy Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DIC Corporation, Kolon, Kukdo, Alwa, SF Composites, Lubri Bond, Misolet, Baling Petrochemical Epoxy Resin Division, Bluestar New Chemical Materials Co Ltd, Sanmu Group Co Ltd, Shengquan Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Phenolic Novolac Epoxy Resin

O-cresol Type Phenolic Epoxy Resin

Bisphenol A Type Novolac Epoxy Resin



Market Segmentation by Application: Copper Clad Laminate

Adhesive

Coating



The Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Phenolic Epoxy Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Phenolic Epoxy Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Phenolic Epoxy Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Phenolic Epoxy Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Phenolic Epoxy Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Phenolic Epoxy Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Phenolic Epoxy Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Phenolic Epoxy Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Phenolic Novolac Epoxy Resin

1.4.3 O-cresol Type Phenolic Epoxy Resin

1.2.4 Bisphenol A Type Novolac Epoxy Resin

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Copper Clad Laminate

1.3.3 Adhesive

1.3.4 Coating

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Phenolic Epoxy Resin Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Phenolic Epoxy Resin Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Phenolic Epoxy Resin Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Phenolic Epoxy Resin Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Phenolic Epoxy Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Phenolic Epoxy Resin Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Phenolic Epoxy Resin Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Phenolic Epoxy Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Phenolic Epoxy Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Phenolic Epoxy Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Phenolic Epoxy Resin Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Phenolic Epoxy Resin Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Phenolic Epoxy Resin Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Phenolic Epoxy Resin Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Phenolic Epoxy Resin Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Phenolic Epoxy Resin Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Phenolic Epoxy Resin Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Phenolic Epoxy Resin Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Epoxy Resin Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Epoxy Resin Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 DIC Corporation

11.1.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

11.1.2 DIC Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 DIC Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 DIC Corporation Phenolic Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.1.5 DIC Corporation Related Developments

11.2 Kolon

11.2.1 Kolon Corporation Information

11.2.2 Kolon Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Kolon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Kolon Phenolic Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.2.5 Kolon Related Developments

11.3 Kukdo

11.3.1 Kukdo Corporation Information

11.3.2 Kukdo Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Kukdo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Kukdo Phenolic Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.3.5 Kukdo Related Developments

11.4 Alwa

11.4.1 Alwa Corporation Information

11.4.2 Alwa Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Alwa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Alwa Phenolic Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.4.5 Alwa Related Developments

11.5 SF Composites

11.5.1 SF Composites Corporation Information

11.5.2 SF Composites Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 SF Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 SF Composites Phenolic Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.5.5 SF Composites Related Developments

11.6 Lubri Bond

11.6.1 Lubri Bond Corporation Information

11.6.2 Lubri Bond Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Lubri Bond Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Lubri Bond Phenolic Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.6.5 Lubri Bond Related Developments

11.7 Misolet

11.7.1 Misolet Corporation Information

11.7.2 Misolet Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Misolet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Misolet Phenolic Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.7.5 Misolet Related Developments

11.8 Baling Petrochemical Epoxy Resin Division

11.8.1 Baling Petrochemical Epoxy Resin Division Corporation Information

11.8.2 Baling Petrochemical Epoxy Resin Division Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Baling Petrochemical Epoxy Resin Division Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Baling Petrochemical Epoxy Resin Division Phenolic Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.8.5 Baling Petrochemical Epoxy Resin Division Related Developments

11.9 Bluestar New Chemical Materials Co Ltd

11.9.1 Bluestar New Chemical Materials Co Ltd Corporation Information

11.9.2 Bluestar New Chemical Materials Co Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Bluestar New Chemical Materials Co Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Bluestar New Chemical Materials Co Ltd Phenolic Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.9.5 Bluestar New Chemical Materials Co Ltd Related Developments

11.10 Sanmu Group Co Ltd

11.10.1 Sanmu Group Co Ltd Corporation Information

11.10.2 Sanmu Group Co Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Sanmu Group Co Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Sanmu Group Co Ltd Phenolic Epoxy Resin Products Offered

11.10.5 Sanmu Group Co Ltd Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Phenolic Epoxy Resin Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Challenges

13.3 Phenolic Epoxy Resin Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Phenolic Epoxy Resin Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Phenolic Epoxy Resin Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Phenolic Epoxy Resin Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

