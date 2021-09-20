Phenolic Boards Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | Spigo Group, Guangdong Yuhua Building Materials, Kingspan Insulation

“

The report titled Global Phenolic Boards Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Phenolic Boards market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Phenolic Boards market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Phenolic Boards market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Phenolic Boards market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Phenolic Boards report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Phenolic Boards report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Phenolic Boards market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Phenolic Boards market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Phenolic Boards market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Phenolic Boards market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Phenolic Boards market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Spigo Group, Guangdong Yuhua Building Materials, Kingspan Insulation, Sekisui Chemical, Asahi Kasei, Jinan Shengquan Group, Langfang Sanxing Chemical, Linyi Longser Wood, Shandong Jitong Board Industry, Fiberesin Industries

Market Segmentation by Product:

Thickness：≤40 mm

Thickness：>40 mm



Market Segmentation by Application:

Insulation Panel

Furniture

Interior Partitions

Wall Claddings

Others



The Phenolic Boards Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Phenolic Boards market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Phenolic Boards market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Phenolic Boards market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Phenolic Boards industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Phenolic Boards market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Phenolic Boards market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Phenolic Boards market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Phenolic Boards Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Phenolic Boards Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Thickness：≤40 mm

1.2.3 Thickness：>40 mm

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Phenolic Boards Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Insulation Panel

1.3.3 Furniture

1.3.4 Interior Partitions

1.3.5 Wall Claddings

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Phenolic Boards Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Phenolic Boards Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Phenolic Boards Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Phenolic Boards, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Phenolic Boards Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Phenolic Boards Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Phenolic Boards Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Phenolic Boards Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Phenolic Boards Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Phenolic Boards Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Phenolic Boards Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Phenolic Boards Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Phenolic Boards Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Phenolic Boards Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Phenolic Boards Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Phenolic Boards Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Phenolic Boards Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Phenolic Boards Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Phenolic Boards Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Phenolic Boards Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Phenolic Boards Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Phenolic Boards Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Phenolic Boards Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Phenolic Boards Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Phenolic Boards Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Phenolic Boards Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Phenolic Boards Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Phenolic Boards Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Phenolic Boards Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Phenolic Boards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Phenolic Boards Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Phenolic Boards Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Phenolic Boards Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Phenolic Boards Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Phenolic Boards Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Phenolic Boards Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Phenolic Boards Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Phenolic Boards Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Phenolic Boards Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Phenolic Boards Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Phenolic Boards Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Phenolic Boards Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Phenolic Boards Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Phenolic Boards Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Phenolic Boards Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Phenolic Boards Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Phenolic Boards Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Phenolic Boards Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Phenolic Boards Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Phenolic Boards Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Phenolic Boards Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Phenolic Boards Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Phenolic Boards Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Phenolic Boards Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Phenolic Boards Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Phenolic Boards Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Phenolic Boards Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Phenolic Boards Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Phenolic Boards Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Phenolic Boards Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Phenolic Boards Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Phenolic Boards Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Phenolic Boards Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Phenolic Boards Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Phenolic Boards Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Phenolic Boards Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Phenolic Boards Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Phenolic Boards Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Phenolic Boards Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Phenolic Boards Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Phenolic Boards Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Phenolic Boards Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Phenolic Boards Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Phenolic Boards Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Phenolic Boards Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Phenolic Boards Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Phenolic Boards Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Phenolic Boards Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Phenolic Boards Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Phenolic Boards Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Phenolic Boards Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Boards Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Boards Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Boards Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Phenolic Boards Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Spigo Group

12.1.1 Spigo Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Spigo Group Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Spigo Group Phenolic Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Spigo Group Phenolic Boards Products Offered

12.1.5 Spigo Group Recent Development

12.2 Guangdong Yuhua Building Materials

12.2.1 Guangdong Yuhua Building Materials Corporation Information

12.2.2 Guangdong Yuhua Building Materials Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Guangdong Yuhua Building Materials Phenolic Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Guangdong Yuhua Building Materials Phenolic Boards Products Offered

12.2.5 Guangdong Yuhua Building Materials Recent Development

12.3 Kingspan Insulation

12.3.1 Kingspan Insulation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kingspan Insulation Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Kingspan Insulation Phenolic Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Kingspan Insulation Phenolic Boards Products Offered

12.3.5 Kingspan Insulation Recent Development

12.4 Sekisui Chemical

12.4.1 Sekisui Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sekisui Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Sekisui Chemical Phenolic Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sekisui Chemical Phenolic Boards Products Offered

12.4.5 Sekisui Chemical Recent Development

12.5 Asahi Kasei

12.5.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

12.5.2 Asahi Kasei Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Asahi Kasei Phenolic Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Asahi Kasei Phenolic Boards Products Offered

12.5.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

12.6 Jinan Shengquan Group

12.6.1 Jinan Shengquan Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jinan Shengquan Group Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Jinan Shengquan Group Phenolic Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Jinan Shengquan Group Phenolic Boards Products Offered

12.6.5 Jinan Shengquan Group Recent Development

12.7 Langfang Sanxing Chemical

12.7.1 Langfang Sanxing Chemical Corporation Information

12.7.2 Langfang Sanxing Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Langfang Sanxing Chemical Phenolic Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Langfang Sanxing Chemical Phenolic Boards Products Offered

12.7.5 Langfang Sanxing Chemical Recent Development

12.8 Linyi Longser Wood

12.8.1 Linyi Longser Wood Corporation Information

12.8.2 Linyi Longser Wood Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Linyi Longser Wood Phenolic Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Linyi Longser Wood Phenolic Boards Products Offered

12.8.5 Linyi Longser Wood Recent Development

12.9 Shandong Jitong Board Industry

12.9.1 Shandong Jitong Board Industry Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shandong Jitong Board Industry Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Shandong Jitong Board Industry Phenolic Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Shandong Jitong Board Industry Phenolic Boards Products Offered

12.9.5 Shandong Jitong Board Industry Recent Development

12.10 Fiberesin Industries

12.10.1 Fiberesin Industries Corporation Information

12.10.2 Fiberesin Industries Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Fiberesin Industries Phenolic Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Fiberesin Industries Phenolic Boards Products Offered

12.10.5 Fiberesin Industries Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Phenolic Boards Industry Trends

13.2 Phenolic Boards Market Drivers

13.3 Phenolic Boards Market Challenges

13.4 Phenolic Boards Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Phenolic Boards Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”