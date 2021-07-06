Phenanthroline Monohydrate Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2027 | DOW, Huntsman, AkzoNobel, BASF

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

DOW, Huntsman, AkzoNobel, BASF, Sisco Research Laboratories, Brisben Chemicals, Vizag Chemicals

By Types:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade



By Applications:

Chemical

Water Treatment

Pulp and Paper

Agrochemicals

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Phenanthroline Monohydrate Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Industrial Grade

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.4 Food Grade

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Chemical

1.3.3 Water Treatment

1.3.4 Pulp and Paper

1.3.5 Agrochemicals

1.3.6 Personal Care

1.3.7 Pharmaceutical

1.3.8 Food and Beverages

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Production

2.1 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Phenanthroline Monohydrate Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Phenanthroline Monohydrate Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Phenanthroline Monohydrate Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Phenanthroline Monohydrate Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Phenanthroline Monohydrate Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Phenanthroline Monohydrate Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Phenanthroline Monohydrate Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Phenanthroline Monohydrate Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Phenanthroline Monohydrate Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Phenanthroline Monohydrate Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Phenanthroline Monohydrate Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Phenanthroline Monohydrate Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Phenanthroline Monohydrate Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Phenanthroline Monohydrate Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Phenanthroline Monohydrate Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Phenanthroline Monohydrate Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Phenanthroline Monohydrate Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Phenanthroline Monohydrate Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Phenanthroline Monohydrate Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Phenanthroline Monohydrate Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Phenanthroline Monohydrate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 DOW

12.1.1 DOW Corporation Information

12.1.2 DOW Overview

12.1.3 DOW Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DOW Phenanthroline Monohydrate Product Description

12.1.5 DOW Recent Developments

12.2 Huntsman

12.2.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.2.2 Huntsman Overview

12.2.3 Huntsman Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Huntsman Phenanthroline Monohydrate Product Description

12.2.5 Huntsman Recent Developments

12.3 AkzoNobel

12.3.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.3.2 AkzoNobel Overview

12.3.3 AkzoNobel Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 AkzoNobel Phenanthroline Monohydrate Product Description

12.3.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments

12.4 BASF

12.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.4.2 BASF Overview

12.4.3 BASF Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 BASF Phenanthroline Monohydrate Product Description

12.4.5 BASF Recent Developments

12.5 Sisco Research Laboratories

12.5.1 Sisco Research Laboratories Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sisco Research Laboratories Overview

12.5.3 Sisco Research Laboratories Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sisco Research Laboratories Phenanthroline Monohydrate Product Description

12.5.5 Sisco Research Laboratories Recent Developments

12.6 Brisben Chemicals

12.6.1 Brisben Chemicals Corporation Information

12.6.2 Brisben Chemicals Overview

12.6.3 Brisben Chemicals Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Brisben Chemicals Phenanthroline Monohydrate Product Description

12.6.5 Brisben Chemicals Recent Developments

12.7 Vizag Chemicals

12.7.1 Vizag Chemicals Corporation Information

12.7.2 Vizag Chemicals Overview

12.7.3 Vizag Chemicals Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Vizag Chemicals Phenanthroline Monohydrate Product Description

12.7.5 Vizag Chemicals Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Phenanthroline Monohydrate Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Phenanthroline Monohydrate Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Phenanthroline Monohydrate Production Mode & Process

13.4 Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Phenanthroline Monohydrate Sales Channels

13.4.2 Phenanthroline Monohydrate Distributors

13.5 Phenanthroline Monohydrate Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Phenanthroline Monohydrate Industry Trends

14.2 Phenanthroline Monohydrate Market Drivers

14.3 Phenanthroline Monohydrate Market Challenges

14.4 Phenanthroline Monohydrate Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Phenanthroline Monohydrate Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

