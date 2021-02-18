Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2027 | Henkel AG & Company, Honeywell, Croda International

“

The report titled Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Phase Change Material (PCM) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1518269/global-phase-change-material-pcm-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Phase Change Material (PCM) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Henkel AG & Company, Honeywell, Croda International, Sasol Germany GmbH, Microtek Laboratories Inc, DuPont and Dow, Parker, Laird PLC, Phase Change Energy Solutions, Cryopak, SGL Carbon, Rubitherm Technologies GmbH, Cold Chain Technologies, Inc, PLUSS Advanced Technologies, Outlast Technologies

Market Segmentation by Product: Organic

Inorganic

Bio-based



Market Segmentation by Application: Building & Construction

Refrigeration & Logistics

Textile

Electronics

Others



The Phase Change Material (PCM) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Phase Change Material (PCM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Phase Change Material (PCM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1518269/global-phase-change-material-pcm-market

Table of Contents:

1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Overview

1.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Product Overview

1.2 Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Organic

1.2.2 Inorganic

1.2.3 Bio-based

1.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Phase Change Material (PCM) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Phase Change Material (PCM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Phase Change Material (PCM) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Phase Change Material (PCM) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Phase Change Material (PCM) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) by Application

4.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Building & Construction

4.1.2 Refrigeration & Logistics

4.1.3 Textile

4.1.4 Electronics

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) by Application

5 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Phase Change Material (PCM) Business

10.1 Henkel AG & Company

10.1.1 Henkel AG & Company Corporation Information

10.1.2 Henkel AG & Company Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Henkel AG & Company Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Henkel AG & Company Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.1.5 Henkel AG & Company Recent Developments

10.2 Honeywell

10.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.2.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Honeywell Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Henkel AG & Company Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.2.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

10.3 Croda International

10.3.1 Croda International Corporation Information

10.3.2 Croda International Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Croda International Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Croda International Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.3.5 Croda International Recent Developments

10.4 Sasol Germany GmbH

10.4.1 Sasol Germany GmbH Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sasol Germany GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Sasol Germany GmbH Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sasol Germany GmbH Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.4.5 Sasol Germany GmbH Recent Developments

10.5 Microtek Laboratories Inc

10.5.1 Microtek Laboratories Inc Corporation Information

10.5.2 Microtek Laboratories Inc Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Microtek Laboratories Inc Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Microtek Laboratories Inc Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.5.5 Microtek Laboratories Inc Recent Developments

10.6 DuPont and Dow

10.6.1 DuPont and Dow Corporation Information

10.6.2 DuPont and Dow Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 DuPont and Dow Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 DuPont and Dow Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.6.5 DuPont and Dow Recent Developments

10.7 Parker

10.7.1 Parker Corporation Information

10.7.2 Parker Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Parker Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Parker Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.7.5 Parker Recent Developments

10.8 Laird PLC

10.8.1 Laird PLC Corporation Information

10.8.2 Laird PLC Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Laird PLC Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Laird PLC Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.8.5 Laird PLC Recent Developments

10.9 Phase Change Energy Solutions

10.9.1 Phase Change Energy Solutions Corporation Information

10.9.2 Phase Change Energy Solutions Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Phase Change Energy Solutions Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Phase Change Energy Solutions Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.9.5 Phase Change Energy Solutions Recent Developments

10.10 Cryopak

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Phase Change Material (PCM) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Cryopak Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Cryopak Recent Developments

10.11 SGL Carbon

10.11.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information

10.11.2 SGL Carbon Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 SGL Carbon Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 SGL Carbon Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.11.5 SGL Carbon Recent Developments

10.12 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH

10.12.1 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Corporation Information

10.12.2 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.12.5 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Recent Developments

10.13 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc

10.13.1 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Corporation Information

10.13.2 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.13.5 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Recent Developments

10.14 PLUSS Advanced Technologies

10.14.1 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Corporation Information

10.14.2 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.14.5 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Recent Developments

10.15 Outlast Technologies

10.15.1 Outlast Technologies Corporation Information

10.15.2 Outlast Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Outlast Technologies Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Outlast Technologies Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered

10.15.5 Outlast Technologies Recent Developments

11 Phase Change Material (PCM) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Phase Change Material (PCM) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Industry Trends

11.4.2 Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Drivers

11.4.3 Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1518269/global-phase-change-material-pcm-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”