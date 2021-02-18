Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2027 | Henkel AG & Company, Honeywell, Croda International

“
The report titled Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Phase Change Material (PCM) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Phase Change Material (PCM) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Henkel AG & Company, Honeywell, Croda International, Sasol Germany GmbH, Microtek Laboratories Inc, DuPont and Dow, Parker, Laird PLC, Phase Change Energy Solutions, Cryopak, SGL Carbon, Rubitherm Technologies GmbH, Cold Chain Technologies, Inc, PLUSS Advanced Technologies, Outlast Technologies
Market Segmentation by Product: Organic
Inorganic
Bio-based
Market Segmentation by Application: Building & Construction
Refrigeration & Logistics
Textile
Electronics
Others
The Phase Change Material (PCM) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Phase Change Material (PCM) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Phase Change Material (PCM) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market?
Table of Contents:
1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Overview
1.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Product Overview
1.2 Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Organic
1.2.2 Inorganic
1.2.3 Bio-based
1.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Phase Change Material (PCM) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Phase Change Material (PCM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Phase Change Material (PCM) as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Phase Change Material (PCM) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Phase Change Material (PCM) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) by Application
4.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Segment by Application
4.1.1 Building & Construction
4.1.2 Refrigeration & Logistics
4.1.3 Textile
4.1.4 Electronics
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) by Application
4.5.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) by Application
5 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Phase Change Material (PCM) Business
10.1 Henkel AG & Company
10.1.1 Henkel AG & Company Corporation Information
10.1.2 Henkel AG & Company Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Henkel AG & Company Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Henkel AG & Company Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered
10.1.5 Henkel AG & Company Recent Developments
10.2 Honeywell
10.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
10.2.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Honeywell Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Henkel AG & Company Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered
10.2.5 Honeywell Recent Developments
10.3 Croda International
10.3.1 Croda International Corporation Information
10.3.2 Croda International Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Croda International Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Croda International Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered
10.3.5 Croda International Recent Developments
10.4 Sasol Germany GmbH
10.4.1 Sasol Germany GmbH Corporation Information
10.4.2 Sasol Germany GmbH Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Sasol Germany GmbH Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Sasol Germany GmbH Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered
10.4.5 Sasol Germany GmbH Recent Developments
10.5 Microtek Laboratories Inc
10.5.1 Microtek Laboratories Inc Corporation Information
10.5.2 Microtek Laboratories Inc Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Microtek Laboratories Inc Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Microtek Laboratories Inc Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered
10.5.5 Microtek Laboratories Inc Recent Developments
10.6 DuPont and Dow
10.6.1 DuPont and Dow Corporation Information
10.6.2 DuPont and Dow Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 DuPont and Dow Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 DuPont and Dow Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered
10.6.5 DuPont and Dow Recent Developments
10.7 Parker
10.7.1 Parker Corporation Information
10.7.2 Parker Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Parker Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Parker Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered
10.7.5 Parker Recent Developments
10.8 Laird PLC
10.8.1 Laird PLC Corporation Information
10.8.2 Laird PLC Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Laird PLC Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Laird PLC Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered
10.8.5 Laird PLC Recent Developments
10.9 Phase Change Energy Solutions
10.9.1 Phase Change Energy Solutions Corporation Information
10.9.2 Phase Change Energy Solutions Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Phase Change Energy Solutions Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Phase Change Energy Solutions Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered
10.9.5 Phase Change Energy Solutions Recent Developments
10.10 Cryopak
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Phase Change Material (PCM) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Cryopak Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Cryopak Recent Developments
10.11 SGL Carbon
10.11.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information
10.11.2 SGL Carbon Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 SGL Carbon Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 SGL Carbon Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered
10.11.5 SGL Carbon Recent Developments
10.12 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH
10.12.1 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Corporation Information
10.12.2 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered
10.12.5 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Recent Developments
10.13 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc
10.13.1 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Corporation Information
10.13.2 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered
10.13.5 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Recent Developments
10.14 PLUSS Advanced Technologies
10.14.1 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Corporation Information
10.14.2 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered
10.14.5 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Recent Developments
10.15 Outlast Technologies
10.15.1 Outlast Technologies Corporation Information
10.15.2 Outlast Technologies Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Outlast Technologies Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Outlast Technologies Phase Change Material (PCM) Products Offered
10.15.5 Outlast Technologies Recent Developments
11 Phase Change Material (PCM) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Phase Change Material (PCM) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Industry Trends
11.4.2 Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Drivers
11.4.3 Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
”