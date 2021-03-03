Phase Change Material (PCM) Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2021 to 2027 | Henkel AG & Company, Honeywell, Croda International

“

The report titled Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Phase Change Material (PCM) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2792387/global-phase-change-material-pcm-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Phase Change Material (PCM) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Henkel AG & Company, Honeywell, Croda International, Sasol Germany GmbH, Microtek Laboratories Inc, DuPont and Dow, Parker, Laird PLC, Phase Change Energy Solutions, Cryopak, SGL Carbon, Rubitherm Technologies GmbH, Cold Chain Technologies, Inc, PLUSS Advanced Technologies, Outlast Technologies

Market Segmentation by Product: Organic

Inorganic

Bio-based



Market Segmentation by Application: Building & Construction

Refrigeration & Logistics

Textile

Electronics

Others



The Phase Change Material (PCM) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Phase Change Material (PCM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Phase Change Material (PCM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2792387/global-phase-change-material-pcm-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Organic

1.2.3 Inorganic

1.2.4 Bio-based

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Refrigeration & Logistics

1.3.4 Textile

1.3.5 Electronics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Restraints

3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales

3.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Phase Change Material (PCM) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Phase Change Material (PCM) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Phase Change Material (PCM) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Phase Change Material (PCM) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Phase Change Material (PCM) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Phase Change Material (PCM) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Phase Change Material (PCM) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Phase Change Material (PCM) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Phase Change Material (PCM) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Phase Change Material (PCM) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Henkel AG & Company

12.1.1 Henkel AG & Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 Henkel AG & Company Overview

12.1.3 Henkel AG & Company Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Henkel AG & Company Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services

12.1.5 Henkel AG & Company Phase Change Material (PCM) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Henkel AG & Company Recent Developments

12.2 Honeywell

12.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.2.2 Honeywell Overview

12.2.3 Honeywell Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Honeywell Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services

12.2.5 Honeywell Phase Change Material (PCM) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Honeywell Recent Developments

12.3 Croda International

12.3.1 Croda International Corporation Information

12.3.2 Croda International Overview

12.3.3 Croda International Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Croda International Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services

12.3.5 Croda International Phase Change Material (PCM) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Croda International Recent Developments

12.4 Sasol Germany GmbH

12.4.1 Sasol Germany GmbH Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sasol Germany GmbH Overview

12.4.3 Sasol Germany GmbH Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sasol Germany GmbH Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services

12.4.5 Sasol Germany GmbH Phase Change Material (PCM) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Sasol Germany GmbH Recent Developments

12.5 Microtek Laboratories Inc

12.5.1 Microtek Laboratories Inc Corporation Information

12.5.2 Microtek Laboratories Inc Overview

12.5.3 Microtek Laboratories Inc Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Microtek Laboratories Inc Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services

12.5.5 Microtek Laboratories Inc Phase Change Material (PCM) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Microtek Laboratories Inc Recent Developments

12.6 DuPont and Dow

12.6.1 DuPont and Dow Corporation Information

12.6.2 DuPont and Dow Overview

12.6.3 DuPont and Dow Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 DuPont and Dow Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services

12.6.5 DuPont and Dow Phase Change Material (PCM) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 DuPont and Dow Recent Developments

12.7 Parker

12.7.1 Parker Corporation Information

12.7.2 Parker Overview

12.7.3 Parker Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Parker Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services

12.7.5 Parker Phase Change Material (PCM) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Parker Recent Developments

12.8 Laird PLC

12.8.1 Laird PLC Corporation Information

12.8.2 Laird PLC Overview

12.8.3 Laird PLC Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Laird PLC Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services

12.8.5 Laird PLC Phase Change Material (PCM) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Laird PLC Recent Developments

12.9 Phase Change Energy Solutions

12.9.1 Phase Change Energy Solutions Corporation Information

12.9.2 Phase Change Energy Solutions Overview

12.9.3 Phase Change Energy Solutions Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Phase Change Energy Solutions Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services

12.9.5 Phase Change Energy Solutions Phase Change Material (PCM) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Phase Change Energy Solutions Recent Developments

12.10 Cryopak

12.10.1 Cryopak Corporation Information

12.10.2 Cryopak Overview

12.10.3 Cryopak Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Cryopak Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services

12.10.5 Cryopak Phase Change Material (PCM) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Cryopak Recent Developments

12.11 SGL Carbon

12.11.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information

12.11.2 SGL Carbon Overview

12.11.3 SGL Carbon Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 SGL Carbon Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services

12.11.5 SGL Carbon Recent Developments

12.12 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH

12.12.1 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Corporation Information

12.12.2 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Overview

12.12.3 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services

12.12.5 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Recent Developments

12.13 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc

12.13.1 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Corporation Information

12.13.2 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Overview

12.13.3 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services

12.13.5 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Recent Developments

12.14 PLUSS Advanced Technologies

12.14.1 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Corporation Information

12.14.2 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Overview

12.14.3 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services

12.14.5 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Recent Developments

12.15 Outlast Technologies

12.15.1 Outlast Technologies Corporation Information

12.15.2 Outlast Technologies Overview

12.15.3 Outlast Technologies Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Outlast Technologies Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services

12.15.5 Outlast Technologies Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Phase Change Material (PCM) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Phase Change Material (PCM) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Phase Change Material (PCM) Distributors

13.5 Phase Change Material (PCM) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2792387/global-phase-change-material-pcm-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”