Phase Change Material (PCM) Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2021 to 2027 | Henkel AG & Company, Honeywell, Croda International

The report titled Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Phase Change Material (PCM) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Phase Change Material (PCM) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Henkel AG & Company, Honeywell, Croda International, Sasol Germany GmbH, Microtek Laboratories Inc, DuPont and Dow, Parker, Laird PLC, Phase Change Energy Solutions, Cryopak, SGL Carbon, Rubitherm Technologies GmbH, Cold Chain Technologies, Inc, PLUSS Advanced Technologies, Outlast Technologies
Market Segmentation by Product: Organic
Inorganic
Bio-based
Market Segmentation by Application: Building & Construction
Refrigeration & Logistics
Textile
Electronics
Others
The Phase Change Material (PCM) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Phase Change Material (PCM) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Phase Change Material (PCM) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Phase Change Material (PCM) market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Organic
1.2.3 Inorganic
1.2.4 Bio-based
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Refrigeration & Logistics
1.3.4 Textile
1.3.5 Electronics
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.36 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Industry Trends
2.4.2 Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Drivers
2.4.3 Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Challenges
2.4.4 Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Restraints
3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales
3.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Phase Change Material (PCM) Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Phase Change Material (PCM) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Phase Change Material (PCM) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Phase Change Material (PCM) Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Phase Change Material (PCM) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Phase Change Material (PCM) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Phase Change Material (PCM) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Phase Change Material (PCM) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Phase Change Material (PCM) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Phase Change Material (PCM) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Type (2016-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Type (2016-2028)
8.3 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Application (2016-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Application (2016-2028)
8.4 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.2 Europe Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Type (2016-2029)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Type (2016-2029)
9.3 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Application (2016-2029)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Application (2016-2029)
9.4 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Type (2016-20210)
10.2.2 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Type (2016-20210)
10.3 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Application (2016-20210)
10.3.2 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Application (2016-20210)
10.4 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.2 Latin America Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Type (2016-20211)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Type (2016-20211)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Application (2016-20211)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Application (2016-20211)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Phase Change Material (PCM) Revenue by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Henkel AG & Company
12.1.1 Henkel AG & Company Corporation Information
12.1.2 Henkel AG & Company Overview
12.1.3 Henkel AG & Company Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Henkel AG & Company Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services
12.1.5 Henkel AG & Company Phase Change Material (PCM) SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Henkel AG & Company Recent Developments
12.2 Honeywell
12.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
12.2.2 Honeywell Overview
12.2.3 Honeywell Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Honeywell Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services
12.2.5 Honeywell Phase Change Material (PCM) SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Honeywell Recent Developments
12.3 Croda International
12.3.1 Croda International Corporation Information
12.3.2 Croda International Overview
12.3.3 Croda International Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Croda International Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services
12.3.5 Croda International Phase Change Material (PCM) SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Croda International Recent Developments
12.4 Sasol Germany GmbH
12.4.1 Sasol Germany GmbH Corporation Information
12.4.2 Sasol Germany GmbH Overview
12.4.3 Sasol Germany GmbH Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Sasol Germany GmbH Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services
12.4.5 Sasol Germany GmbH Phase Change Material (PCM) SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Sasol Germany GmbH Recent Developments
12.5 Microtek Laboratories Inc
12.5.1 Microtek Laboratories Inc Corporation Information
12.5.2 Microtek Laboratories Inc Overview
12.5.3 Microtek Laboratories Inc Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Microtek Laboratories Inc Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services
12.5.5 Microtek Laboratories Inc Phase Change Material (PCM) SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Microtek Laboratories Inc Recent Developments
12.6 DuPont and Dow
12.6.1 DuPont and Dow Corporation Information
12.6.2 DuPont and Dow Overview
12.6.3 DuPont and Dow Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 DuPont and Dow Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services
12.6.5 DuPont and Dow Phase Change Material (PCM) SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 DuPont and Dow Recent Developments
12.7 Parker
12.7.1 Parker Corporation Information
12.7.2 Parker Overview
12.7.3 Parker Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Parker Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services
12.7.5 Parker Phase Change Material (PCM) SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Parker Recent Developments
12.8 Laird PLC
12.8.1 Laird PLC Corporation Information
12.8.2 Laird PLC Overview
12.8.3 Laird PLC Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Laird PLC Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services
12.8.5 Laird PLC Phase Change Material (PCM) SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Laird PLC Recent Developments
12.9 Phase Change Energy Solutions
12.9.1 Phase Change Energy Solutions Corporation Information
12.9.2 Phase Change Energy Solutions Overview
12.9.3 Phase Change Energy Solutions Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Phase Change Energy Solutions Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services
12.9.5 Phase Change Energy Solutions Phase Change Material (PCM) SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Phase Change Energy Solutions Recent Developments
12.10 Cryopak
12.10.1 Cryopak Corporation Information
12.10.2 Cryopak Overview
12.10.3 Cryopak Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Cryopak Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services
12.10.5 Cryopak Phase Change Material (PCM) SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Cryopak Recent Developments
12.11 SGL Carbon
12.11.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information
12.11.2 SGL Carbon Overview
12.11.3 SGL Carbon Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 SGL Carbon Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services
12.11.5 SGL Carbon Recent Developments
12.12 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH
12.12.1 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Corporation Information
12.12.2 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Overview
12.12.3 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services
12.12.5 Rubitherm Technologies GmbH Recent Developments
12.13 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc
12.13.1 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Corporation Information
12.13.2 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Overview
12.13.3 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services
12.13.5 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc Recent Developments
12.14 PLUSS Advanced Technologies
12.14.1 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Corporation Information
12.14.2 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Overview
12.14.3 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services
12.14.5 PLUSS Advanced Technologies Recent Developments
12.15 Outlast Technologies
12.15.1 Outlast Technologies Corporation Information
12.15.2 Outlast Technologies Overview
12.15.3 Outlast Technologies Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Outlast Technologies Phase Change Material (PCM) Products and Services
12.15.5 Outlast Technologies Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Phase Change Material (PCM) Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Phase Change Material (PCM) Production Mode & Process
13.4 Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Phase Change Material (PCM) Sales Channels
13.4.2 Phase Change Material (PCM) Distributors
13.5 Phase Change Material (PCM) Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
