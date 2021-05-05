Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Key Vendors, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Forecasts by 2027|Qiagen NV, GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Qiagen NV, GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, F Hoffman La Roche, Foundation Medicine, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmBH, Pfizer Market Segment by Product Type:

PCR

In-situ Hybridization

Immunohistochemistry

Sequencing

Others Market Segment by Application:

Oncology

Neurological Disorders

Cardiovascular Disease

Immunological Disorders

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx)

1.1 Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Overview

1.1.1 Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 PCR

2.5 In-situ Hybridization

2.6 Immunohistochemistry

2.7 Sequencing

2.8 Others 3 Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Oncology

3.5 Neurological Disorders

3.6 Cardiovascular Disease

3.7 Immunological Disorders

3.8 Others 4 Global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Qiagen NV

5.1.1 Qiagen NV Profile

5.1.2 Qiagen NV Main Business

5.1.3 Qiagen NV Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Qiagen NV Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Qiagen NV Recent Developments

5.2 GE Healthcare

5.2.1 GE Healthcare Profile

5.2.2 GE Healthcare Main Business

5.2.3 GE Healthcare Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 GE Healthcare Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

5.3 Agilent Technologies

5.5.1 Agilent Technologies Profile

5.3.2 Agilent Technologies Main Business

5.3.3 Agilent Technologies Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Agilent Technologies Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 F Hoffman La Roche Recent Developments

5.4 F Hoffman La Roche

5.4.1 F Hoffman La Roche Profile

5.4.2 F Hoffman La Roche Main Business

5.4.3 F Hoffman La Roche Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 F Hoffman La Roche Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 F Hoffman La Roche Recent Developments

5.5 Foundation Medicine

5.5.1 Foundation Medicine Profile

5.5.2 Foundation Medicine Main Business

5.5.3 Foundation Medicine Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Foundation Medicine Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Foundation Medicine Recent Developments

5.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

5.6.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Profile

5.6.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Main Business

5.6.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Recent Developments

5.7 Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmBH

5.7.1 Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmBH Profile

5.7.2 Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmBH Main Business

5.7.3 Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmBH Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmBH Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmBH Recent Developments

5.8 Pfizer

5.8.1 Pfizer Profile

5.8.2 Pfizer Main Business

5.8.3 Pfizer Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Pfizer Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Pfizer Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Pharmacogenomics Technology/Theranostics/Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

