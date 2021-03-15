Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market 2021 Overview, Manufacturing Analysis, Development Status, Competitive Analysis to 2027 | Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix, Inc., Assurex Health

“

The report titled Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pharmacogenomics (PGx) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pharmacogenomics (PGx) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix, Inc., Assurex Health, Inc, Astrazeneca, GeneDX, Illumina, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Pathway Genomics, Pfizer, Inc, Qiagen, Inc., Rocheg, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Transgenomic, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarray

Sequencing

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)

Central Nervous System (CNS)

Cancer/Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Other



The Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

1.2.3 Microarray

1.2.4 Sequencing

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)

1.3.3 Central Nervous System (CNS)

1.3.4 Cancer/Oncology

1.3.5 Infectious Diseases

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Trends

2.3.2 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Revenue

3.4 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Abbott Laboratories

11.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details

11.1.2 Abbott Laboratories Business Overview

11.1.3 Abbott Laboratories Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

11.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

11.2 Affymetrix, Inc.

11.2.1 Affymetrix, Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 Affymetrix, Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 Affymetrix, Inc. Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

11.2.4 Affymetrix, Inc. Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Affymetrix, Inc. Recent Development

11.3 Assurex Health, Inc

11.3.1 Assurex Health, Inc Company Details

11.3.2 Assurex Health, Inc Business Overview

11.3.3 Assurex Health, Inc Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

11.3.4 Assurex Health, Inc Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Assurex Health, Inc Recent Development

11.4 Astrazeneca

11.4.1 Astrazeneca Company Details

11.4.2 Astrazeneca Business Overview

11.4.3 Astrazeneca Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

11.4.4 Astrazeneca Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Astrazeneca Recent Development

11.5 GeneDX

11.5.1 GeneDX Company Details

11.5.2 GeneDX Business Overview

11.5.3 GeneDX Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

11.5.4 GeneDX Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 GeneDX Recent Development

11.6 Illumina, Inc.

11.6.1 Illumina, Inc. Company Details

11.6.2 Illumina, Inc. Business Overview

11.6.3 Illumina, Inc. Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

11.6.4 Illumina, Inc. Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Illumina, Inc. Recent Development

11.7 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

11.7.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Company Details

11.7.2 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Business Overview

11.7.3 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

11.7.4 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Recent Development

11.8 Myriad Genetics, Inc.

11.8.1 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Company Details

11.8.2 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Business Overview

11.8.3 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

11.8.4 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Recent Development

11.9 Pathway Genomics

11.9.1 Pathway Genomics Company Details

11.9.2 Pathway Genomics Business Overview

11.9.3 Pathway Genomics Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

11.9.4 Pathway Genomics Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Pathway Genomics Recent Development

11.10 Pfizer, Inc

11.10.1 Pfizer, Inc Company Details

11.10.2 Pfizer, Inc Business Overview

11.10.3 Pfizer, Inc Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

11.10.4 Pfizer, Inc Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Pfizer, Inc Recent Development

11.11 Qiagen, Inc.

11.11.1 Qiagen, Inc. Company Details

11.11.2 Qiagen, Inc. Business Overview

11.11.3 Qiagen, Inc. Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

11.11.4 Qiagen, Inc. Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Qiagen, Inc. Recent Development

11.12 Rocheg

11.12.1 Rocheg Company Details

11.12.2 Rocheg Business Overview

11.12.3 Rocheg Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

11.12.4 Rocheg Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Rocheg Recent Development

11.13 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

11.13.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Company Details

11.13.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Business Overview

11.13.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

11.13.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Recent Development

11.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.14.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

11.14.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview

11.14.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

11.14.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

11.15 Transgenomic, Inc.

11.15.1 Transgenomic, Inc. Company Details

11.15.2 Transgenomic, Inc. Business Overview

11.15.3 Transgenomic, Inc. Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Introduction

11.15.4 Transgenomic, Inc. Revenue in Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Transgenomic, Inc. Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

