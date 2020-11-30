Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Trend,Challenges, COVID-19 Impact,Future Growth 2026 | Top Players: ROCHE, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, MERCK, NOVARTIS, PFIZER, SANOFI, BAYER, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA, GLAXOSMITHKLINE, ABBVIE, ELI LILLY, BOEHRINGER SOHN, AMGEN, GILEAD SCIENCES, TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL, NOVO NORDISK, BIOGEN, ABBOTT, ASTELLAS PHARMA, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES

QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and China Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

ROCHE, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, MERCK, NOVARTIS, PFIZER, SANOFI, BAYER, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA, GLAXOSMITHKLINE, ABBVIE, ELI LILLY, BOEHRINGER SOHN, AMGEN, GILEAD SCIENCES, TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL, NOVO NORDISK, BIOGEN, ABBOTT, ASTELLAS PHARMA, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES Market Segment by Product Type: Drug, Medical Equipment, Vaccine, Others Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Segment by Application: , Hospital, Clinic, Homecare, Others Based on

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Drug

1.2.3 Medical Equipment

1.2.4 Vaccine

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Clinic

1.3.4 Homecare

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Revenue

3.4 Global Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Area Served

3.6 Key Players Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 ROCHE

11.1.1 ROCHE Company Details

11.1.2 ROCHE Business Overview

11.1.3 ROCHE Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Introduction

11.1.4 ROCHE Revenue in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 ROCHE Recent Development

11.2 JOHNSON & JOHNSON

11.2.1 JOHNSON & JOHNSON Company Details

11.2.2 JOHNSON & JOHNSON Business Overview

11.2.3 JOHNSON & JOHNSON Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Introduction

11.2.4 JOHNSON & JOHNSON Revenue in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 JOHNSON & JOHNSON Recent Development

11.3 MERCK

11.3.1 MERCK Company Details

11.3.2 MERCK Business Overview

11.3.3 MERCK Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Introduction

11.3.4 MERCK Revenue in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 MERCK Recent Development

11.4 NOVARTIS

11.4.1 NOVARTIS Company Details

11.4.2 NOVARTIS Business Overview

11.4.3 NOVARTIS Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Introduction

11.4.4 NOVARTIS Revenue in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 NOVARTIS Recent Development

11.5 PFIZER

11.5.1 PFIZER Company Details

11.5.2 PFIZER Business Overview

11.5.3 PFIZER Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Introduction

11.5.4 PFIZER Revenue in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 PFIZER Recent Development

11.6 SANOFI

11.6.1 SANOFI Company Details

11.6.2 SANOFI Business Overview

11.6.3 SANOFI Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Introduction

11.6.4 SANOFI Revenue in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 SANOFI Recent Development

11.7 BAYER

11.7.1 BAYER Company Details

11.7.2 BAYER Business Overview

11.7.3 BAYER Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Introduction

11.7.4 BAYER Revenue in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 BAYER Recent Development

11.8 BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB

11.8.1 BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB Company Details

11.8.2 BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB Business Overview

11.8.3 BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Introduction

11.8.4 BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB Revenue in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB Recent Development

11.9 ASTRAZENECA

11.9.1 ASTRAZENECA Company Details

11.9.2 ASTRAZENECA Business Overview

11.9.3 ASTRAZENECA Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Introduction

11.9.4 ASTRAZENECA Revenue in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 ASTRAZENECA Recent Development

11.10 GLAXOSMITHKLINE

11.10.1 GLAXOSMITHKLINE Company Details

11.10.2 GLAXOSMITHKLINE Business Overview

11.10.3 GLAXOSMITHKLINE Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Introduction

11.10.4 GLAXOSMITHKLINE Revenue in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 GLAXOSMITHKLINE Recent Development

11.11 ABBVIE

10.11.1 ABBVIE Company Details

10.11.2 ABBVIE Business Overview

10.11.3 ABBVIE Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Introduction

10.11.4 ABBVIE Revenue in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 ABBVIE Recent Development

11.12 ELI LILLY

10.12.1 ELI LILLY Company Details

10.12.2 ELI LILLY Business Overview

10.12.3 ELI LILLY Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Introduction

10.12.4 ELI LILLY Revenue in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 ELI LILLY Recent Development

11.13 BOEHRINGER SOHN

10.13.1 BOEHRINGER SOHN Company Details

10.13.2 BOEHRINGER SOHN Business Overview

10.13.3 BOEHRINGER SOHN Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Introduction

10.13.4 BOEHRINGER SOHN Revenue in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 BOEHRINGER SOHN Recent Development

11.14 AMGEN

10.14.1 AMGEN Company Details

10.14.2 AMGEN Business Overview

10.14.3 AMGEN Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Introduction

10.14.4 AMGEN Revenue in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 AMGEN Recent Development

11.15 GILEAD SCIENCES

10.15.1 GILEAD SCIENCES Company Details

10.15.2 GILEAD SCIENCES Business Overview

10.15.3 GILEAD SCIENCES Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Introduction

10.15.4 GILEAD SCIENCES Revenue in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 GILEAD SCIENCES Recent Development

11.16 TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL

10.16.1 TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL Company Details

10.16.2 TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL Business Overview

10.16.3 TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Introduction

10.16.4 TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL Revenue in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL Recent Development

11.17 NOVO NORDISK

10.17.1 NOVO NORDISK Company Details

10.17.2 NOVO NORDISK Business Overview

10.17.3 NOVO NORDISK Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Introduction

10.17.4 NOVO NORDISK Revenue in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 NOVO NORDISK Recent Development

11.18 BIOGEN

10.18.1 BIOGEN Company Details

10.18.2 BIOGEN Business Overview

10.18.3 BIOGEN Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Introduction

10.18.4 BIOGEN Revenue in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 BIOGEN Recent Development

11.19 ABBOTT

10.19.1 ABBOTT Company Details

10.19.2 ABBOTT Business Overview

10.19.3 ABBOTT Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Introduction

10.19.4 ABBOTT Revenue in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 ABBOTT Recent Development

11.20 ASTELLAS PHARMA

10.20.1 ASTELLAS PHARMA Company Details

10.20.2 ASTELLAS PHARMA Business Overview

10.20.3 ASTELLAS PHARMA Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Introduction

10.20.4 ASTELLAS PHARMA Revenue in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 ASTELLAS PHARMA Recent Development

11.21 TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES

10.21.1 TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES Company Details

10.21.2 TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES Business Overview

10.21.3 TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Introduction

10.21.4 TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES Revenue in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology R&D Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

