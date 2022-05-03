PHA Bioplastic Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2022-2028 | Danimer Scientific, Kaneka, Nafigate Corporation

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global PHA Bioplastic market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global PHA Bioplastic market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global PHA Bioplastic market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global PHA Bioplastic market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the PHA Bioplastic market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the PHA Bioplastic market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the PHA Bioplastic report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global PHA Bioplastic Market Research Report: Danimer Scientific

Kaneka

Nafigate Corporation

Tian’an Biopolymer

Biomer

Shenzhen Ecomann Technology

RWDC Industries

Newlight Technologies

CJ CheilJedang

PHB Industrial S.A.

Mango Materials



Global PHA Bioplastic Market Segmentation by Product: PHB

PHBV

P34HB

PHBHHx



Global PHA Bioplastic Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging

Biomedical Implant

Agricultural

Food Services

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global PHA Bioplastic market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make PHA Bioplastic research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global PHA Bioplastic market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global PHA Bioplastic market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the PHA Bioplastic report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 PHA Bioplastic Market Overview

1.1 PHA Bioplastic Product Overview

1.2 PHA Bioplastic Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PHB

1.2.2 PHBV

1.2.3 P34HB

1.2.4 PHBHHx

1.3 Global PHA Bioplastic Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global PHA Bioplastic Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global PHA Bioplastic Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global PHA Bioplastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global PHA Bioplastic Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global PHA Bioplastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America PHA Bioplastic Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe PHA Bioplastic Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PHA Bioplastic Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America PHA Bioplastic Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PHA Bioplastic Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global PHA Bioplastic Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PHA Bioplastic Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by PHA Bioplastic Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players PHA Bioplastic Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PHA Bioplastic Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PHA Bioplastic Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PHA Bioplastic Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PHA Bioplastic Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PHA Bioplastic as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PHA Bioplastic Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PHA Bioplastic Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 PHA Bioplastic Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global PHA Bioplastic Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global PHA Bioplastic Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global PHA Bioplastic Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global PHA Bioplastic by Application

4.1 PHA Bioplastic Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Packaging

4.1.2 Biomedical Implant

4.1.3 Agricultural

4.1.4 Food Services

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global PHA Bioplastic Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global PHA Bioplastic Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global PHA Bioplastic Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global PHA Bioplastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global PHA Bioplastic Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global PHA Bioplastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America PHA Bioplastic Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe PHA Bioplastic Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific PHA Bioplastic Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America PHA Bioplastic Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa PHA Bioplastic Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America PHA Bioplastic by Country

5.1 North America PHA Bioplastic Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America PHA Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America PHA Bioplastic Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America PHA Bioplastic Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America PHA Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America PHA Bioplastic Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe PHA Bioplastic by Country

6.1 Europe PHA Bioplastic Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe PHA Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe PHA Bioplastic Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe PHA Bioplastic Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe PHA Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe PHA Bioplastic Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific PHA Bioplastic by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific PHA Bioplastic Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PHA Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PHA Bioplastic Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific PHA Bioplastic Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PHA Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PHA Bioplastic Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America PHA Bioplastic by Country

8.1 Latin America PHA Bioplastic Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America PHA Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America PHA Bioplastic Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America PHA Bioplastic Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America PHA Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America PHA Bioplastic Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa PHA Bioplastic by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa PHA Bioplastic Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PHA Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PHA Bioplastic Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa PHA Bioplastic Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PHA Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PHA Bioplastic Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PHA Bioplastic Business

10.1 Danimer Scientific

10.1.1 Danimer Scientific Corporation Information

10.1.2 Danimer Scientific Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Danimer Scientific PHA Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Danimer Scientific PHA Bioplastic Products Offered

10.1.5 Danimer Scientific Recent Development

10.2 Kaneka

10.2.1 Kaneka Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kaneka Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Kaneka PHA Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Kaneka PHA Bioplastic Products Offered

10.2.5 Kaneka Recent Development

10.3 Nafigate Corporation

10.3.1 Nafigate Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nafigate Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Nafigate Corporation PHA Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Nafigate Corporation PHA Bioplastic Products Offered

10.3.5 Nafigate Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Tian’an Biopolymer

10.4.1 Tian’an Biopolymer Corporation Information

10.4.2 Tian’an Biopolymer Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Tian’an Biopolymer PHA Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Tian’an Biopolymer PHA Bioplastic Products Offered

10.4.5 Tian’an Biopolymer Recent Development

10.5 Biomer

10.5.1 Biomer Corporation Information

10.5.2 Biomer Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Biomer PHA Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Biomer PHA Bioplastic Products Offered

10.5.5 Biomer Recent Development

10.6 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology

10.6.1 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology Corporation Information

10.6.2 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology PHA Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology PHA Bioplastic Products Offered

10.6.5 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology Recent Development

10.7 RWDC Industries

10.7.1 RWDC Industries Corporation Information

10.7.2 RWDC Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 RWDC Industries PHA Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 RWDC Industries PHA Bioplastic Products Offered

10.7.5 RWDC Industries Recent Development

10.8 Newlight Technologies

10.8.1 Newlight Technologies Corporation Information

10.8.2 Newlight Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Newlight Technologies PHA Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Newlight Technologies PHA Bioplastic Products Offered

10.8.5 Newlight Technologies Recent Development

10.9 CJ CheilJedang

10.9.1 CJ CheilJedang Corporation Information

10.9.2 CJ CheilJedang Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 CJ CheilJedang PHA Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 CJ CheilJedang PHA Bioplastic Products Offered

10.9.5 CJ CheilJedang Recent Development

10.10 PHB Industrial S.A.

10.10.1 PHB Industrial S.A. Corporation Information

10.10.2 PHB Industrial S.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 PHB Industrial S.A. PHA Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 PHB Industrial S.A. PHA Bioplastic Products Offered

10.10.5 PHB Industrial S.A. Recent Development

10.11 Mango Materials

10.11.1 Mango Materials Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mango Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Mango Materials PHA Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Mango Materials PHA Bioplastic Products Offered

10.11.5 Mango Materials Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PHA Bioplastic Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PHA Bioplastic Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 PHA Bioplastic Market Dynamics

11.4.1 PHA Bioplastic Industry Trends

11.4.2 PHA Bioplastic Market Drivers

11.4.3 PHA Bioplastic Market Challenges

11.4.4 PHA Bioplastic Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 PHA Bioplastic Distributors

12.3 PHA Bioplastic Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

