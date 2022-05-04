PHA Bioplastic Market Size, Share, Healthy Growth, Trends, Industry Outlook, Region-Forecasts Report 2028 | Danimer Scientific, Kaneka, Nafigate Corporation

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global PHA Bioplastic market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global PHA Bioplastic market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global PHA Bioplastic market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global PHA Bioplastic market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the PHA Bioplastic market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the PHA Bioplastic market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the PHA Bioplastic report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global PHA Bioplastic Market Research Report: Danimer Scientific

Kaneka

Nafigate Corporation

Tian’an Biopolymer

Biomer

Shenzhen Ecomann Technology

RWDC Industries

Newlight Technologies

CJ CheilJedang

PHB Industrial S.A.

Mango Materials



Global PHA Bioplastic Market Segmentation by Product: PHB

PHBV

P34HB

PHBHHx



Global PHA Bioplastic Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging

Biomedical Implant

Agricultural

Food Services

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global PHA Bioplastic market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make PHA Bioplastic research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global PHA Bioplastic market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global PHA Bioplastic market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the PHA Bioplastic report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PHA Bioplastic Product Introduction

1.2 Global PHA Bioplastic Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States PHA Bioplastic Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States PHA Bioplastic Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States PHA Bioplastic Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 PHA Bioplastic Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States PHA Bioplastic in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of PHA Bioplastic Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 PHA Bioplastic Market Dynamics

1.5.1 PHA Bioplastic Industry Trends

1.5.2 PHA Bioplastic Market Drivers

1.5.3 PHA Bioplastic Market Challenges

1.5.4 PHA Bioplastic Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 PHA Bioplastic Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 PHB

2.1.2 PHBV

2.1.3 P34HB

2.1.4 PHBHHx

2.2 Global PHA Bioplastic Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global PHA Bioplastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States PHA Bioplastic Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States PHA Bioplastic Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States PHA Bioplastic Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States PHA Bioplastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 PHA Bioplastic Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Packaging

3.1.2 Biomedical Implant

3.1.3 Agricultural

3.1.4 Food Services

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global PHA Bioplastic Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global PHA Bioplastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States PHA Bioplastic Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States PHA Bioplastic Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States PHA Bioplastic Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States PHA Bioplastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global PHA Bioplastic Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global PHA Bioplastic Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global PHA Bioplastic Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global PHA Bioplastic Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global PHA Bioplastic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global PHA Bioplastic Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 PHA Bioplastic Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of PHA Bioplastic in 2021

4.2.3 Global PHA Bioplastic Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global PHA Bioplastic Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global PHA Bioplastic Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers PHA Bioplastic Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PHA Bioplastic Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States PHA Bioplastic Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top PHA Bioplastic Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States PHA Bioplastic Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States PHA Bioplastic Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global PHA Bioplastic Market Size by Region

5.1 Global PHA Bioplastic Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global PHA Bioplastic Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global PHA Bioplastic Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global PHA Bioplastic Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America PHA Bioplastic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America PHA Bioplastic Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific PHA Bioplastic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific PHA Bioplastic Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe PHA Bioplastic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe PHA Bioplastic Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America PHA Bioplastic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America PHA Bioplastic Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa PHA Bioplastic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa PHA Bioplastic Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Danimer Scientific

7.1.1 Danimer Scientific Corporation Information

7.1.2 Danimer Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Danimer Scientific PHA Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Danimer Scientific PHA Bioplastic Products Offered

7.1.5 Danimer Scientific Recent Development

7.2 Kaneka

7.2.1 Kaneka Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kaneka Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kaneka PHA Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kaneka PHA Bioplastic Products Offered

7.2.5 Kaneka Recent Development

7.3 Nafigate Corporation

7.3.1 Nafigate Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nafigate Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Nafigate Corporation PHA Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Nafigate Corporation PHA Bioplastic Products Offered

7.3.5 Nafigate Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Tian’an Biopolymer

7.4.1 Tian’an Biopolymer Corporation Information

7.4.2 Tian’an Biopolymer Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Tian’an Biopolymer PHA Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Tian’an Biopolymer PHA Bioplastic Products Offered

7.4.5 Tian’an Biopolymer Recent Development

7.5 Biomer

7.5.1 Biomer Corporation Information

7.5.2 Biomer Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Biomer PHA Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Biomer PHA Bioplastic Products Offered

7.5.5 Biomer Recent Development

7.6 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology

7.6.1 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology PHA Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology PHA Bioplastic Products Offered

7.6.5 Shenzhen Ecomann Technology Recent Development

7.7 RWDC Industries

7.7.1 RWDC Industries Corporation Information

7.7.2 RWDC Industries Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 RWDC Industries PHA Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 RWDC Industries PHA Bioplastic Products Offered

7.7.5 RWDC Industries Recent Development

7.8 Newlight Technologies

7.8.1 Newlight Technologies Corporation Information

7.8.2 Newlight Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Newlight Technologies PHA Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Newlight Technologies PHA Bioplastic Products Offered

7.8.5 Newlight Technologies Recent Development

7.9 CJ CheilJedang

7.9.1 CJ CheilJedang Corporation Information

7.9.2 CJ CheilJedang Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 CJ CheilJedang PHA Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 CJ CheilJedang PHA Bioplastic Products Offered

7.9.5 CJ CheilJedang Recent Development

7.10 PHB Industrial S.A.

7.10.1 PHB Industrial S.A. Corporation Information

7.10.2 PHB Industrial S.A. Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 PHB Industrial S.A. PHA Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 PHB Industrial S.A. PHA Bioplastic Products Offered

7.10.5 PHB Industrial S.A. Recent Development

7.11 Mango Materials

7.11.1 Mango Materials Corporation Information

7.11.2 Mango Materials Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Mango Materials PHA Bioplastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Mango Materials PHA Bioplastic Products Offered

7.11.5 Mango Materials Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 PHA Bioplastic Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 PHA Bioplastic Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 PHA Bioplastic Distributors

8.3 PHA Bioplastic Production Mode & Process

8.4 PHA Bioplastic Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 PHA Bioplastic Sales Channels

8.4.2 PHA Bioplastic Distributors

8.5 PHA Bioplastic Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

