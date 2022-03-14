PGME and PGMEA Market Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History 2022-2028 | Dow, Shell Chemicals, LyondellBasell

“
Market Summary
A newly published report titled “PGME and PGMEA Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PGME and PGMEA report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PGME and PGMEA market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PGME and PGMEA market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PGME and PGMEA market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PGME and PGMEA market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PGME and PGMEA market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Dow
Shell Chemicals
LyondellBasell
Eastman
KH Neochem
Shinko Organic Chemical Industry Ltd
Daicel
Chang Chun Group
Shiny Chemical Industrial Co
San Fu Chemical Co
Jiangsu Dynamic
Jiangsu Hualun
Yida Chemical
Jiangsu Baichuan
Jiangsu Sanmu
Market Segmentation by Product:
PGME
PGMEA
Market Segmentation by Application:
Coatings and Inks
Electronics
Cleaners
Others
The PGME and PGMEA Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PGME and PGMEA market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PGME and PGMEA market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Frequently Asked Questions
- At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?
- Which factors will lead to the PGME and PGMEA market expansion?
- What will be the global PGME and PGMEA market size by 2028?
- What are the key constraints in the PGME and PGMEA market growth?
- Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?
- Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?
- Which companies are the key innovators in the PGME and PGMEA market?
- What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?
- Who are the key leaders in the global PGME and PGMEA market?
- Which technological advancements will influence the PGME and PGMEA market growth?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PGME and PGMEA Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PGME and PGMEA Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PGME
1.2.3 PGMEA
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PGME and PGMEA Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coatings and Inks
1.3.3 Electronics
1.3.4 Cleaners
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PGME and PGMEA Production
2.1 Global PGME and PGMEA Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PGME and PGMEA Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PGME and PGMEA Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PGME and PGMEA Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PGME and PGMEA Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global PGME and PGMEA Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PGME and PGMEA Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PGME and PGMEA Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PGME and PGMEA Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global PGME and PGMEA Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales PGME and PGMEA by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global PGME and PGMEA Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global PGME and PGMEA Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global PGME and PGMEA Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global PGME and PGMEA Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of PGME and PGMEA in 2021
4.3 Global PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global PGME and PGMEA Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PGME and PGMEA Revenue in 2021
4.4 Global PGME and PGMEA Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global PGME and PGMEA Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global PGME and PGMEA Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global PGME and PGMEA Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global PGME and PGMEA Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global PGME and PGMEA Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global PGME and PGMEA Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.2 Global PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global PGME and PGMEA Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global PGME and PGMEA Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global PGME and PGMEA Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.3 Global PGME and PGMEA Price by Type
5.3.1 Global PGME and PGMEA Price by Type (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global PGME and PGMEA Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global PGME and PGMEA Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global PGME and PGMEA Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Global PGME and PGMEA Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
6.1.3 Global PGME and PGMEA Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.2 Global PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global PGME and PGMEA Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
6.2.2 Global PGME and PGMEA Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
6.2.3 Global PGME and PGMEA Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 Global PGME and PGMEA Price by Application
6.3.1 Global PGME and PGMEA Price by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 Global PGME and PGMEA Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
7 North America
7.1 North America PGME and PGMEA Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America PGME and PGMEA Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 North America PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 North America PGME and PGMEA Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America PGME and PGMEA Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 North America PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 North America PGME and PGMEA Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America PGME and PGMEA Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 North America PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe PGME and PGMEA Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe PGME and PGMEA Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Europe PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Europe PGME and PGMEA Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe PGME and PGMEA Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Europe PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Europe PGME and PGMEA Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe PGME and PGMEA Sales by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Europe PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific PGME and PGMEA Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific PGME and PGMEA Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Asia Pacific PGME and PGMEA Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific PGME and PGMEA Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Asia Pacific PGME and PGMEA Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific PGME and PGMEA Sales by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America PGME and PGMEA Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America PGME and PGMEA Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Latin America PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Latin America PGME and PGMEA Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America PGME and PGMEA Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Latin America PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Latin America PGME and PGMEA Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America PGME and PGMEA Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Latin America PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa PGME and PGMEA Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa PGME and PGMEA Sales by Type (2017-2028)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
11.2 Middle East and Africa PGME and PGMEA Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PGME and PGMEA Sales by Application (2017-2028)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
11.3 Middle East and Africa PGME and PGMEA Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa PGME and PGMEA Sales by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa PGME and PGMEA Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Dow
12.1.1 Dow Corporation Information
12.1.2 Dow Overview
12.1.3 Dow PGME and PGMEA Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.1.4 Dow PGME and PGMEA Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 Dow Recent Developments
12.2 Shell Chemicals
12.2.1 Shell Chemicals Corporation Information
12.2.2 Shell Chemicals Overview
12.2.3 Shell Chemicals PGME and PGMEA Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.2.4 Shell Chemicals PGME and PGMEA Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 Shell Chemicals Recent Developments
12.3 LyondellBasell
12.3.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information
12.3.2 LyondellBasell Overview
12.3.3 LyondellBasell PGME and PGMEA Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.3.4 LyondellBasell PGME and PGMEA Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 LyondellBasell Recent Developments
12.4 Eastman
12.4.1 Eastman Corporation Information
12.4.2 Eastman Overview
12.4.3 Eastman PGME and PGMEA Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.4.4 Eastman PGME and PGMEA Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 Eastman Recent Developments
12.5 KH Neochem
12.5.1 KH Neochem Corporation Information
12.5.2 KH Neochem Overview
12.5.3 KH Neochem PGME and PGMEA Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.5.4 KH Neochem PGME and PGMEA Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 KH Neochem Recent Developments
12.6 Shinko Organic Chemical Industry Ltd
12.6.1 Shinko Organic Chemical Industry Ltd Corporation Information
12.6.2 Shinko Organic Chemical Industry Ltd Overview
12.6.3 Shinko Organic Chemical Industry Ltd PGME and PGMEA Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.6.4 Shinko Organic Chemical Industry Ltd PGME and PGMEA Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 Shinko Organic Chemical Industry Ltd Recent Developments
12.7 Daicel
12.7.1 Daicel Corporation Information
12.7.2 Daicel Overview
12.7.3 Daicel PGME and PGMEA Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.7.4 Daicel PGME and PGMEA Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 Daicel Recent Developments
12.8 Chang Chun Group
12.8.1 Chang Chun Group Corporation Information
12.8.2 Chang Chun Group Overview
12.8.3 Chang Chun Group PGME and PGMEA Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.8.4 Chang Chun Group PGME and PGMEA Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Chang Chun Group Recent Developments
12.9 Shiny Chemical Industrial Co
12.9.1 Shiny Chemical Industrial Co Corporation Information
12.9.2 Shiny Chemical Industrial Co Overview
12.9.3 Shiny Chemical Industrial Co PGME and PGMEA Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.9.4 Shiny Chemical Industrial Co PGME and PGMEA Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 Shiny Chemical Industrial Co Recent Developments
12.10 San Fu Chemical Co
12.10.1 San Fu Chemical Co Corporation Information
12.10.2 San Fu Chemical Co Overview
12.10.3 San Fu Chemical Co PGME and PGMEA Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.10.4 San Fu Chemical Co PGME and PGMEA Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 San Fu Chemical Co Recent Developments
12.11 Jiangsu Dynamic
12.11.1 Jiangsu Dynamic Corporation Information
12.11.2 Jiangsu Dynamic Overview
12.11.3 Jiangsu Dynamic PGME and PGMEA Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.11.4 Jiangsu Dynamic PGME and PGMEA Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 Jiangsu Dynamic Recent Developments
12.12 Jiangsu Hualun
12.12.1 Jiangsu Hualun Corporation Information
12.12.2 Jiangsu Hualun Overview
12.12.3 Jiangsu Hualun PGME and PGMEA Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.12.4 Jiangsu Hualun PGME and PGMEA Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 Jiangsu Hualun Recent Developments
12.13 Yida Chemical
12.13.1 Yida Chemical Corporation Information
12.13.2 Yida Chemical Overview
12.13.3 Yida Chemical PGME and PGMEA Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.13.4 Yida Chemical PGME and PGMEA Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.13.5 Yida Chemical Recent Developments
12.14 Jiangsu Baichuan
12.14.1 Jiangsu Baichuan Corporation Information
12.14.2 Jiangsu Baichuan Overview
12.14.3 Jiangsu Baichuan PGME and PGMEA Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.14.4 Jiangsu Baichuan PGME and PGMEA Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.14.5 Jiangsu Baichuan Recent Developments
12.15 Jiangsu Sanmu
12.15.1 Jiangsu Sanmu Corporation Information
12.15.2 Jiangsu Sanmu Overview
12.15.3 Jiangsu Sanmu PGME and PGMEA Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.15.4 Jiangsu Sanmu PGME and PGMEA Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.15.5 Jiangsu Sanmu Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 PGME and PGMEA Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 PGME and PGMEA Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 PGME and PGMEA Production Mode & Process
13.4 PGME and PGMEA Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 PGME and PGMEA Sales Channels
13.4.2 PGME and PGMEA Distributors
13.5 PGME and PGMEA Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 PGME and PGMEA Industry Trends
14.2 PGME and PGMEA Market Drivers
14.3 PGME and PGMEA Market Challenges
14.4 PGME and PGMEA Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global PGME and PGMEA Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
