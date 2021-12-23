PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market 2021 Top Leading Player, Regional Overview, Future Outlook and Business Growth Analysis 2027| Survitec Group Limited, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, The Coleman Company, Kent Sporting Goods

Los Angeles, United State: The report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies on various aspects of the global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, it makes a brilliant attempt to provide a real, transparent picture of current and future situations of the global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) market. Market participants can use this powerful tool when creating effective business plans or making important changes to their strategies. The PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) market and how they will progress in the coming years.

The authors of report have analyzed the vendor landscape in great detail with special focus on leading players of the global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) market. The report answers critical questions of players and provides deep assessment of production, consumption, manufacturing, sales, and other vital factors. Importantly, it analyzes crucial market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. With the help of the report, players can easily identify untapped opportunities available in the global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) market. Moreover, they will be able to gain crucial insights not only into the growth of the global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) market but also its product, application, and regional segments.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market Research Report: Survitec Group Limited, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, The Coleman Company, Kent Sporting Goods, Mustang Survival, Hansen Protection, Drarger, Johnson Outdoors, LALIZAS, Secumar, International Safety Products, NRS (Northwest River Supplies), Dongtai Jianghai, Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment, SALUS MARINE WEAR INC., Aqua Lung International, O’Neill, Astral, Stormy Lifejackets, Kokatat, Harmony Gear, JimBuoy, SeaSafe Systems, Spinlock

Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market by Type: Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core), Life Jacket, Survival Suit, Buoyancy Compensator, Others

Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market by Application: Passenger & Aircraft Crew, Commercial Vessel, Government & Military, Water Sporting

Under the segmental analysis section, the report offers a to-the-point and compendious research study on key product type, application, and regional segments of the global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) market. It provides an industry-best market taxonomy and thorough analysis of each segment of the global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) market. All of the segments of the global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) market are studied based on their market share, future growth potential, and other significant factors. The extensive regional analysis offered in the report will help players to create strategies for individual regional markets, which could allow them to increase their presence in the global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) market.

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) market?

2. What will be the size of the global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) market?

Table of Contents

1 PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices)

1.2 PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

1.2.3 Life Jacket

1.2.4 Survival Suit

1.2.5 Buoyancy Compensator

1.2.6 Others

1.3 PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Passenger & Aircraft Crew

1.3.3 Commercial Vessel

1.3.4 Government & Military

1.3.5 Water Sporting

1.4 Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Survitec Group Limited

6.1.1 Survitec Group Limited Corporation Information

6.1.2 Survitec Group Limited Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Survitec Group Limited PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Survitec Group Limited PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Survitec Group Limited Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

6.2.1 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Corporation Information

6.2.2 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.2.5 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 The Coleman Company

6.3.1 The Coleman Company Corporation Information

6.3.2 The Coleman Company Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 The Coleman Company PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 The Coleman Company PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.3.5 The Coleman Company Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Kent Sporting Goods

6.4.1 Kent Sporting Goods Corporation Information

6.4.2 Kent Sporting Goods Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Kent Sporting Goods PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Kent Sporting Goods PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Kent Sporting Goods Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Mustang Survival

6.5.1 Mustang Survival Corporation Information

6.5.2 Mustang Survival Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Mustang Survival PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Mustang Survival PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Mustang Survival Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Hansen Protection

6.6.1 Hansen Protection Corporation Information

6.6.2 Hansen Protection Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Hansen Protection PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Hansen Protection PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Hansen Protection Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Drarger

6.6.1 Drarger Corporation Information

6.6.2 Drarger Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Drarger PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Drarger PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Drarger Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Johnson Outdoors

6.8.1 Johnson Outdoors Corporation Information

6.8.2 Johnson Outdoors Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Johnson Outdoors PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Johnson Outdoors PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Johnson Outdoors Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 LALIZAS

6.9.1 LALIZAS Corporation Information

6.9.2 LALIZAS Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 LALIZAS PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 LALIZAS PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.9.5 LALIZAS Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Secumar

6.10.1 Secumar Corporation Information

6.10.2 Secumar Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Secumar PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Secumar PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Secumar Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 International Safety Products

6.11.1 International Safety Products Corporation Information

6.11.2 International Safety Products PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 International Safety Products PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 International Safety Products PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.11.5 International Safety Products Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 NRS (Northwest River Supplies)

6.12.1 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) Corporation Information

6.12.2 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.12.5 NRS (Northwest River Supplies) Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Dongtai Jianghai

6.13.1 Dongtai Jianghai Corporation Information

6.13.2 Dongtai Jianghai PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Dongtai Jianghai PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Dongtai Jianghai PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Dongtai Jianghai Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment

6.14.1 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Corporation Information

6.14.2 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.

6.15.1 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Corporation Information

6.15.2 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.15.5 SALUS MARINE WEAR INC. Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Aqua Lung International

6.16.1 Aqua Lung International Corporation Information

6.16.2 Aqua Lung International PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Aqua Lung International PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Aqua Lung International PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Aqua Lung International Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 O’Neill

6.17.1 O’Neill Corporation Information

6.17.2 O’Neill PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 O’Neill PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 O’Neill PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.17.5 O’Neill Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Astral

6.18.1 Astral Corporation Information

6.18.2 Astral PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Astral PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Astral PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Astral Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Stormy Lifejackets

6.19.1 Stormy Lifejackets Corporation Information

6.19.2 Stormy Lifejackets PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Stormy Lifejackets PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Stormy Lifejackets PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Stormy Lifejackets Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Kokatat

6.20.1 Kokatat Corporation Information

6.20.2 Kokatat PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Kokatat PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Kokatat PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Kokatat Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Harmony Gear

6.21.1 Harmony Gear Corporation Information

6.21.2 Harmony Gear PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Harmony Gear PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Harmony Gear PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Harmony Gear Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 JimBuoy

6.22.1 JimBuoy Corporation Information

6.22.2 JimBuoy PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 JimBuoy PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 JimBuoy PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.22.5 JimBuoy Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 SeaSafe Systems

6.23.1 SeaSafe Systems Corporation Information

6.23.2 SeaSafe Systems PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 SeaSafe Systems PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 SeaSafe Systems PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.23.5 SeaSafe Systems Recent Developments/Updates

6.24 Spinlock

6.24.1 Spinlock Corporation Information

6.24.2 Spinlock PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Description and Business Overview

6.24.3 Spinlock PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.24.4 Spinlock PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Product Portfolio

6.24.5 Spinlock Recent Developments/Updates

7 PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices)

7.4 PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Distributors List

8.3 PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Customers

9 PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market Dynamics

9.1 PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Industry Trends

9.2 PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Growth Drivers

9.3 PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market Challenges

9.4 PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PFDs (Personal Flotation Devices) by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

