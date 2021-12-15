Pets Tracking Collar Market Recent Trends, Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Garmin, Whistle, Tractive

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Pets Tracking Collar Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pets Tracking Collar report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pets Tracking Collar market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pets Tracking Collar market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pets Tracking Collar market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pets Tracking Collar market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pets Tracking Collar market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Garmin, Whistle, Tractive, Petsafe, FitBark, Marco Polo, Gibi Technologies Inc, PetPace, Loc8tor, Huan, Pawscout

Market Segmentation by Product:

Bluetooth Connected

Radio Connected

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Pet Dog

Pet Cat

Other



The Pets Tracking Collar Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pets Tracking Collar market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pets Tracking Collar market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Pets Tracking Collar Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pets Tracking Collar

1.2 Pets Tracking Collar Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pets Tracking Collar Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Bluetooth Connected

1.2.3 Radio Connected

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Pets Tracking Collar Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Pets Tracking Collar Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Pet Dog

1.3.3 Pet Cat

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Pets Tracking Collar Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Pets Tracking Collar Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Pets Tracking Collar Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Pets Tracking Collar Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Pets Tracking Collar Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pets Tracking Collar Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Pets Tracking Collar Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Pets Tracking Collar Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Pets Tracking Collar Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Pets Tracking Collar Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pets Tracking Collar Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Pets Tracking Collar Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Pets Tracking Collar Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Pets Tracking Collar Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Pets Tracking Collar Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Pets Tracking Collar Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Pets Tracking Collar Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Pets Tracking Collar Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Pets Tracking Collar Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Pets Tracking Collar Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Pets Tracking Collar Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Pets Tracking Collar Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Pets Tracking Collar Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Pets Tracking Collar Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Pets Tracking Collar Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Pets Tracking Collar Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Pets Tracking Collar Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Pets Tracking Collar Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Pets Tracking Collar Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Pets Tracking Collar Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Pets Tracking Collar Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Pets Tracking Collar Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Pets Tracking Collar Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Pets Tracking Collar Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Pets Tracking Collar Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Pets Tracking Collar Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Pets Tracking Collar Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Pets Tracking Collar Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Pets Tracking Collar Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Garmin

6.1.1 Garmin Corporation Information

6.1.2 Garmin Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Garmin Pets Tracking Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Garmin Pets Tracking Collar Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Garmin Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Whistle

6.2.1 Whistle Corporation Information

6.2.2 Whistle Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Whistle Pets Tracking Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Whistle Pets Tracking Collar Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Whistle Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Tractive

6.3.1 Tractive Corporation Information

6.3.2 Tractive Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Tractive Pets Tracking Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Tractive Pets Tracking Collar Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Tractive Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Petsafe

6.4.1 Petsafe Corporation Information

6.4.2 Petsafe Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Petsafe Pets Tracking Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Petsafe Pets Tracking Collar Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Petsafe Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 FitBark

6.5.1 FitBark Corporation Information

6.5.2 FitBark Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 FitBark Pets Tracking Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 FitBark Pets Tracking Collar Product Portfolio

6.5.5 FitBark Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Marco Polo

6.6.1 Marco Polo Corporation Information

6.6.2 Marco Polo Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Marco Polo Pets Tracking Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Marco Polo Pets Tracking Collar Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Marco Polo Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Gibi Technologies Inc

6.6.1 Gibi Technologies Inc Corporation Information

6.6.2 Gibi Technologies Inc Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Gibi Technologies Inc Pets Tracking Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Gibi Technologies Inc Pets Tracking Collar Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Gibi Technologies Inc Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 PetPace

6.8.1 PetPace Corporation Information

6.8.2 PetPace Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 PetPace Pets Tracking Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 PetPace Pets Tracking Collar Product Portfolio

6.8.5 PetPace Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Loc8tor

6.9.1 Loc8tor Corporation Information

6.9.2 Loc8tor Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Loc8tor Pets Tracking Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Loc8tor Pets Tracking Collar Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Loc8tor Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Huan

6.10.1 Huan Corporation Information

6.10.2 Huan Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Huan Pets Tracking Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Huan Pets Tracking Collar Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Huan Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Pawscout

6.11.1 Pawscout Corporation Information

6.11.2 Pawscout Pets Tracking Collar Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Pawscout Pets Tracking Collar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Pawscout Pets Tracking Collar Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Pawscout Recent Developments/Updates

7 Pets Tracking Collar Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Pets Tracking Collar Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Pets Tracking Collar

7.4 Pets Tracking Collar Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Pets Tracking Collar Distributors List

8.3 Pets Tracking Collar Customers

9 Pets Tracking Collar Market Dynamics

9.1 Pets Tracking Collar Industry Trends

9.2 Pets Tracking Collar Growth Drivers

9.3 Pets Tracking Collar Market Challenges

9.4 Pets Tracking Collar Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Pets Tracking Collar Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Pets Tracking Collar by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Pets Tracking Collar by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Pets Tracking Collar Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Pets Tracking Collar by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Pets Tracking Collar by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Pets Tracking Collar Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Pets Tracking Collar by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Pets Tracking Collar by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

