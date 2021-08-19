Petroleum Solvent Market Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2027 | Sinopec, PetroChina, Gwangju Energy

“

The report titled Global Petroleum Solvent Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Petroleum Solvent market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Petroleum Solvent market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Petroleum Solvent market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Petroleum Solvent market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Petroleum Solvent report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Petroleum Solvent report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Petroleum Solvent market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Petroleum Solvent market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Petroleum Solvent market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Petroleum Solvent market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Petroleum Solvent market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sinopec, PetroChina, Gwangju Energy, British Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, KPC, Devon Energy, Sonatrach, Equinor, ConocoPhillips, Total, CNOOC, Rosneft Oil

Market Segmentation by Product:

Solvent Oil No.70

Solvent Oil No.90 (Petroleum Ether)

Solvent Oil No.120 (Rubber Solvent Oil)

Solvent Oil No.180 (Aviation Washing Oil)

Solvent Oil No.190 (Industrial Gasoline)

Solvent Oil No.200 (Pine Perfume)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial Solvent

Chemical Reagent

Thinner for Paints and Pigments

Extractant for Active Ingredient

Detergent for Parts

Other



The Petroleum Solvent Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Petroleum Solvent market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Petroleum Solvent market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Petroleum Solvent market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Petroleum Solvent industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Petroleum Solvent market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Petroleum Solvent market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Petroleum Solvent market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Petroleum Solvent Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Petroleum Solvent Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Solvent Oil No.70

1.2.3 Solvent Oil No.90 (Petroleum Ether)

1.2.4 Solvent Oil No.120 (Rubber Solvent Oil)

1.2.5 Solvent Oil No.180 (Aviation Washing Oil)

1.2.6 Solvent Oil No.190 (Industrial Gasoline)

1.2.7 Solvent Oil No.200 (Pine Perfume)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Petroleum Solvent Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial Solvent

1.3.3 Chemical Reagent

1.3.4 Thinner for Paints and Pigments

1.3.5 Extractant for Active Ingredient

1.3.6 Detergent for Parts

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Petroleum Solvent Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Petroleum Solvent Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Petroleum Solvent Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Petroleum Solvent, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Petroleum Solvent Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Petroleum Solvent Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Petroleum Solvent Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Petroleum Solvent Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Petroleum Solvent Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Petroleum Solvent Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Petroleum Solvent Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Petroleum Solvent Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Petroleum Solvent Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Petroleum Solvent Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Petroleum Solvent Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Petroleum Solvent Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Petroleum Solvent Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Petroleum Solvent Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Petroleum Solvent Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Petroleum Solvent Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Petroleum Solvent Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Petroleum Solvent Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Petroleum Solvent Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Petroleum Solvent Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Petroleum Solvent Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Petroleum Solvent Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Petroleum Solvent Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Petroleum Solvent Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Petroleum Solvent Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Petroleum Solvent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Petroleum Solvent Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Petroleum Solvent Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Petroleum Solvent Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Petroleum Solvent Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Petroleum Solvent Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Petroleum Solvent Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Petroleum Solvent Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Petroleum Solvent Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Petroleum Solvent Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Petroleum Solvent Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Petroleum Solvent Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Petroleum Solvent Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Petroleum Solvent Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Petroleum Solvent Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Petroleum Solvent Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Petroleum Solvent Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Petroleum Solvent Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Petroleum Solvent Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Petroleum Solvent Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Petroleum Solvent Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Petroleum Solvent Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Petroleum Solvent Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Petroleum Solvent Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Petroleum Solvent Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Petroleum Solvent Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Petroleum Solvent Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Petroleum Solvent Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Petroleum Solvent Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Petroleum Solvent Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Petroleum Solvent Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Petroleum Solvent Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Petroleum Solvent Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Petroleum Solvent Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Petroleum Solvent Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Petroleum Solvent Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Petroleum Solvent Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Petroleum Solvent Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Petroleum Solvent Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Petroleum Solvent Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Petroleum Solvent Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Petroleum Solvent Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Petroleum Solvent Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Petroleum Solvent Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Petroleum Solvent Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Petroleum Solvent Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Petroleum Solvent Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Petroleum Solvent Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Petroleum Solvent Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Petroleum Solvent Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Petroleum Solvent Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Petroleum Solvent Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Solvent Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Solvent Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Solvent Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Solvent Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sinopec

12.1.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sinopec Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Sinopec Petroleum Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sinopec Petroleum Solvent Products Offered

12.1.5 Sinopec Recent Development

12.2 PetroChina

12.2.1 PetroChina Corporation Information

12.2.2 PetroChina Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 PetroChina Petroleum Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 PetroChina Petroleum Solvent Products Offered

12.2.5 PetroChina Recent Development

12.3 Gwangju Energy

12.3.1 Gwangju Energy Corporation Information

12.3.2 Gwangju Energy Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Gwangju Energy Petroleum Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Gwangju Energy Petroleum Solvent Products Offered

12.3.5 Gwangju Energy Recent Development

12.4 British Petroleum

12.4.1 British Petroleum Corporation Information

12.4.2 British Petroleum Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 British Petroleum Petroleum Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 British Petroleum Petroleum Solvent Products Offered

12.4.5 British Petroleum Recent Development

12.5 Royal Dutch Shell

12.5.1 Royal Dutch Shell Corporation Information

12.5.2 Royal Dutch Shell Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Royal Dutch Shell Petroleum Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Royal Dutch Shell Petroleum Solvent Products Offered

12.5.5 Royal Dutch Shell Recent Development

12.6 Chevron

12.6.1 Chevron Corporation Information

12.6.2 Chevron Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Chevron Petroleum Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Chevron Petroleum Solvent Products Offered

12.6.5 Chevron Recent Development

12.7 Exxon Mobil

12.7.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

12.7.2 Exxon Mobil Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Exxon Mobil Petroleum Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Exxon Mobil Petroleum Solvent Products Offered

12.7.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Development

12.8 KPC

12.8.1 KPC Corporation Information

12.8.2 KPC Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 KPC Petroleum Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 KPC Petroleum Solvent Products Offered

12.8.5 KPC Recent Development

12.9 Devon Energy

12.9.1 Devon Energy Corporation Information

12.9.2 Devon Energy Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Devon Energy Petroleum Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Devon Energy Petroleum Solvent Products Offered

12.9.5 Devon Energy Recent Development

12.10 Sonatrach

12.10.1 Sonatrach Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sonatrach Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Sonatrach Petroleum Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sonatrach Petroleum Solvent Products Offered

12.10.5 Sonatrach Recent Development

12.12 ConocoPhillips

12.12.1 ConocoPhillips Corporation Information

12.12.2 ConocoPhillips Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 ConocoPhillips Petroleum Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ConocoPhillips Products Offered

12.12.5 ConocoPhillips Recent Development

12.13 Total

12.13.1 Total Corporation Information

12.13.2 Total Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Total Petroleum Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Total Products Offered

12.13.5 Total Recent Development

12.14 CNOOC

12.14.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

12.14.2 CNOOC Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 CNOOC Petroleum Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 CNOOC Products Offered

12.14.5 CNOOC Recent Development

12.15 Rosneft Oil

12.15.1 Rosneft Oil Corporation Information

12.15.2 Rosneft Oil Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Rosneft Oil Petroleum Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Rosneft Oil Products Offered

12.15.5 Rosneft Oil Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Petroleum Solvent Industry Trends

13.2 Petroleum Solvent Market Drivers

13.3 Petroleum Solvent Market Challenges

13.4 Petroleum Solvent Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Petroleum Solvent Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”