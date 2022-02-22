Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Market Size, Forecasts, Emerging Trends, Research Report 2028 | BASF, Grace Catalysts Technologies, CNPC

“

A newly published report titled “Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Petroleum Cracking Catalyst report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Grace Catalysts Technologies, CNPC, Clariant, Albemarle, China Sinopec, Evonik, Advanced Refining Technologies (ART), Johnson Matthey, Axens, Haldor Topsoe, ExxonMobil, SIE Neftehim, LLC

Market Segmentation by Product:

FCC Catalyst

Hydrogenation Catalyst

Reforming Catalyst



Market Segmentation by Application:

Petrochemicals

Refined Petroleum

Others



The Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Petroleum Cracking Catalyst

1.2 Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 FCC Catalyst

1.2.3 Hydrogenation Catalyst

1.2.4 Reforming Catalyst

1.3 Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Petrochemicals

1.3.3 Refined Petroleum

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production

3.4.1 North America Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production

3.5.1 Europe Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production

3.6.1 China Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production

3.7.1 Japan Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Grace Catalysts Technologies

7.2.1 Grace Catalysts Technologies Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Corporation Information

7.2.2 Grace Catalysts Technologies Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Grace Catalysts Technologies Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Grace Catalysts Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Grace Catalysts Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 CNPC

7.3.1 CNPC Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Corporation Information

7.3.2 CNPC Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.3.3 CNPC Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 CNPC Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 CNPC Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Clariant

7.4.1 Clariant Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Corporation Information

7.4.2 Clariant Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Clariant Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Clariant Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Clariant Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Albemarle

7.5.1 Albemarle Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Corporation Information

7.5.2 Albemarle Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Albemarle Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Albemarle Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Albemarle Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 China Sinopec

7.6.1 China Sinopec Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Corporation Information

7.6.2 China Sinopec Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.6.3 China Sinopec Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 China Sinopec Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 China Sinopec Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Evonik

7.7.1 Evonik Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Corporation Information

7.7.2 Evonik Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Evonik Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Advanced Refining Technologies (ART)

7.8.1 Advanced Refining Technologies (ART) Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Corporation Information

7.8.2 Advanced Refining Technologies (ART) Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Advanced Refining Technologies (ART) Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Advanced Refining Technologies (ART) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Advanced Refining Technologies (ART) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Johnson Matthey

7.9.1 Johnson Matthey Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Corporation Information

7.9.2 Johnson Matthey Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Johnson Matthey Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Johnson Matthey Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Johnson Matthey Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Axens

7.10.1 Axens Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Corporation Information

7.10.2 Axens Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Axens Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Axens Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Axens Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Haldor Topsoe

7.11.1 Haldor Topsoe Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Corporation Information

7.11.2 Haldor Topsoe Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Haldor Topsoe Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Haldor Topsoe Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Haldor Topsoe Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 ExxonMobil

7.12.1 ExxonMobil Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Corporation Information

7.12.2 ExxonMobil Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.12.3 ExxonMobil Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ExxonMobil Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 ExxonMobil Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 SIE Neftehim, LLC

7.13.1 SIE Neftehim, LLC Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Corporation Information

7.13.2 SIE Neftehim, LLC Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Product Portfolio

7.13.3 SIE Neftehim, LLC Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 SIE Neftehim, LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 SIE Neftehim, LLC Recent Developments/Updates

8 Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Petroleum Cracking Catalyst

8.4 Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Distributors List

9.3 Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Industry Trends

10.2 Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Market Drivers

10.3 Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Market Challenges

10.4 Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Petroleum Cracking Catalyst by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Petroleum Cracking Catalyst Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Petroleum Cracking Catalyst

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum Cracking Catalyst by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum Cracking Catalyst by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum Cracking Catalyst by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum Cracking Catalyst by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Petroleum Cracking Catalyst by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Petroleum Cracking Catalyst by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Petroleum Cracking Catalyst by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum Cracking Catalyst by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Petroleum Cracking Catalyst by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Petroleum Cracking Catalyst by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Petroleum Cracking Catalyst by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

