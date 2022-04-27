Petroleum Based Plastics Market Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure | Research Report 2028 | BASF, Celanese, Eastman Chemical

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Petroleum Based Plastics market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Petroleum Based Plastics market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Petroleum Based Plastics market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Petroleum Based Plastics market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Petroleum Based Plastics market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Petroleum Based Plastics market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Petroleum Based Plastics report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Petroleum Based Plastics Market Research Report: BASF

Celanese

Eastman Chemical

Teijin

DuPont

ExxonMobile

CNPC

Eni

Mitsubishi

Mol Group

Repsol

Sinopec

Sipchem

Sumitomo

Tosoh

Total

Arkema

Borouge

Braskem

Chevron-Phillips

Dow

Eastman

Formosa Plastics

Hanwha

Mitsui Chemicals

Ineos

Sasol

SCG Chemical

Reliance

Sabic

MG Chemicals

Amco Polymers

A Schulman

DAK Americas

Alpek

Kolon Plastics

PolyVisions

LG Chem

SCG Chemicals

SIBUR Holding

SK Geo Centric

Westlake Chemical

Borealis Group

Indorama

Lyondellbasell

Nova Chemicals

Polyone

Quenos



Global Petroleum Based Plastics Market Segmentation by Product: PE

PP

PS

PET



Global Petroleum Based Plastics Market Segmentation by Application: Clothing Fabric

Technical Textiles

Packaging

Automotive

Electronics & Electrical

Building and Construction

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Petroleum Based Plastics market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Petroleum Based Plastics research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Petroleum Based Plastics market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Petroleum Based Plastics market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Petroleum Based Plastics report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Petroleum Based Plastics Product Introduction

1.2 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Petroleum Based Plastics Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Petroleum Based Plastics Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Petroleum Based Plastics Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Petroleum Based Plastics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Petroleum Based Plastics in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Petroleum Based Plastics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Petroleum Based Plastics Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Petroleum Based Plastics Industry Trends

1.5.2 Petroleum Based Plastics Market Drivers

1.5.3 Petroleum Based Plastics Market Challenges

1.5.4 Petroleum Based Plastics Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Petroleum Based Plastics Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 PE

2.1.2 PP

2.1.3 PS

2.1.4 PET

2.2 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Petroleum Based Plastics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Petroleum Based Plastics Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Petroleum Based Plastics Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Petroleum Based Plastics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Petroleum Based Plastics Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Clothing Fabric

3.1.2 Technical Textiles

3.1.3 Packaging

3.1.4 Automotive

3.1.5 Electronics & Electrical

3.1.6 Building and Construction

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Petroleum Based Plastics Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Petroleum Based Plastics Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Petroleum Based Plastics Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Petroleum Based Plastics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Petroleum Based Plastics Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Petroleum Based Plastics Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Petroleum Based Plastics in 2021

4.2.3 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Petroleum Based Plastics Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Petroleum Based Plastics Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Petroleum Based Plastics Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Petroleum Based Plastics Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Petroleum Based Plastics Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Petroleum Based Plastics Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Petroleum Based Plastics Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Petroleum Based Plastics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Petroleum Based Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Based Plastics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Based Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Petroleum Based Plastics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Petroleum Based Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Petroleum Based Plastics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Petroleum Based Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Based Plastics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Based Plastics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF Petroleum Based Plastics Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF Recent Development

7.2 Celanese

7.2.1 Celanese Corporation Information

7.2.2 Celanese Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Celanese Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Celanese Petroleum Based Plastics Products Offered

7.2.5 Celanese Recent Development

7.3 Eastman Chemical

7.3.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information

7.3.2 Eastman Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Eastman Chemical Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Eastman Chemical Petroleum Based Plastics Products Offered

7.3.5 Eastman Chemical Recent Development

7.4 Teijin

7.4.1 Teijin Corporation Information

7.4.2 Teijin Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Teijin Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Teijin Petroleum Based Plastics Products Offered

7.4.5 Teijin Recent Development

7.5 DuPont

7.5.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.5.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 DuPont Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 DuPont Petroleum Based Plastics Products Offered

7.5.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.6 ExxonMobile

7.6.1 ExxonMobile Corporation Information

7.6.2 ExxonMobile Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ExxonMobile Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ExxonMobile Petroleum Based Plastics Products Offered

7.6.5 ExxonMobile Recent Development

7.7 CNPC

7.7.1 CNPC Corporation Information

7.7.2 CNPC Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 CNPC Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 CNPC Petroleum Based Plastics Products Offered

7.7.5 CNPC Recent Development

7.8 Eni

7.8.1 Eni Corporation Information

7.8.2 Eni Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Eni Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Eni Petroleum Based Plastics Products Offered

7.8.5 Eni Recent Development

7.9 Mitsubishi

7.9.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

7.9.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Mitsubishi Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Mitsubishi Petroleum Based Plastics Products Offered

7.9.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

7.10 Mol Group

7.10.1 Mol Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mol Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Mol Group Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Mol Group Petroleum Based Plastics Products Offered

7.10.5 Mol Group Recent Development

7.11 Repsol

7.11.1 Repsol Corporation Information

7.11.2 Repsol Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Repsol Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Repsol Petroleum Based Plastics Products Offered

7.11.5 Repsol Recent Development

7.12 Sinopec

7.12.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sinopec Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Sinopec Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sinopec Products Offered

7.12.5 Sinopec Recent Development

7.13 Sipchem

7.13.1 Sipchem Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sipchem Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Sipchem Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Sipchem Products Offered

7.13.5 Sipchem Recent Development

7.14 Sumitomo

7.14.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sumitomo Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Sumitomo Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Sumitomo Products Offered

7.14.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

7.15 Tosoh

7.15.1 Tosoh Corporation Information

7.15.2 Tosoh Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Tosoh Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Tosoh Products Offered

7.15.5 Tosoh Recent Development

7.16 Total

7.16.1 Total Corporation Information

7.16.2 Total Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Total Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Total Products Offered

7.16.5 Total Recent Development

7.17 Arkema

7.17.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.17.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Arkema Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Arkema Products Offered

7.17.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.18 Borouge

7.18.1 Borouge Corporation Information

7.18.2 Borouge Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Borouge Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Borouge Products Offered

7.18.5 Borouge Recent Development

7.19 Braskem

7.19.1 Braskem Corporation Information

7.19.2 Braskem Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Braskem Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Braskem Products Offered

7.19.5 Braskem Recent Development

7.20 Chevron-Phillips

7.20.1 Chevron-Phillips Corporation Information

7.20.2 Chevron-Phillips Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Chevron-Phillips Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Chevron-Phillips Products Offered

7.20.5 Chevron-Phillips Recent Development

7.21 Dow

7.21.1 Dow Corporation Information

7.21.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Dow Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Dow Products Offered

7.21.5 Dow Recent Development

7.22 Eastman

7.22.1 Eastman Corporation Information

7.22.2 Eastman Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Eastman Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Eastman Products Offered

7.22.5 Eastman Recent Development

7.23 Formosa Plastics

7.23.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information

7.23.2 Formosa Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Formosa Plastics Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Formosa Plastics Products Offered

7.23.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Development

7.24 Hanwha

7.24.1 Hanwha Corporation Information

7.24.2 Hanwha Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Hanwha Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Hanwha Products Offered

7.24.5 Hanwha Recent Development

7.25 Mitsui Chemicals

7.25.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

7.25.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Mitsui Chemicals Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Mitsui Chemicals Products Offered

7.25.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

7.26 Ineos

7.26.1 Ineos Corporation Information

7.26.2 Ineos Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Ineos Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Ineos Products Offered

7.26.5 Ineos Recent Development

7.27 Sasol

7.27.1 Sasol Corporation Information

7.27.2 Sasol Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Sasol Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Sasol Products Offered

7.27.5 Sasol Recent Development

7.28 SCG Chemical

7.28.1 SCG Chemical Corporation Information

7.28.2 SCG Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 SCG Chemical Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 SCG Chemical Products Offered

7.28.5 SCG Chemical Recent Development

7.29 Reliance

7.29.1 Reliance Corporation Information

7.29.2 Reliance Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Reliance Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Reliance Products Offered

7.29.5 Reliance Recent Development

7.30 Sabic

7.30.1 Sabic Corporation Information

7.30.2 Sabic Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 Sabic Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 Sabic Products Offered

7.30.5 Sabic Recent Development

7.31 MG Chemicals

7.31.1 MG Chemicals Corporation Information

7.31.2 MG Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.31.3 MG Chemicals Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.31.4 MG Chemicals Products Offered

7.31.5 MG Chemicals Recent Development

7.32 Amco Polymers

7.32.1 Amco Polymers Corporation Information

7.32.2 Amco Polymers Description and Business Overview

7.32.3 Amco Polymers Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.32.4 Amco Polymers Products Offered

7.32.5 Amco Polymers Recent Development

7.33 A Schulman

7.33.1 A Schulman Corporation Information

7.33.2 A Schulman Description and Business Overview

7.33.3 A Schulman Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.33.4 A Schulman Products Offered

7.33.5 A Schulman Recent Development

7.34 DAK Americas

7.34.1 DAK Americas Corporation Information

7.34.2 DAK Americas Description and Business Overview

7.34.3 DAK Americas Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.34.4 DAK Americas Products Offered

7.34.5 DAK Americas Recent Development

7.35 Alpek

7.35.1 Alpek Corporation Information

7.35.2 Alpek Description and Business Overview

7.35.3 Alpek Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.35.4 Alpek Products Offered

7.35.5 Alpek Recent Development

7.36 Kolon Plastics

7.36.1 Kolon Plastics Corporation Information

7.36.2 Kolon Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.36.3 Kolon Plastics Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.36.4 Kolon Plastics Products Offered

7.36.5 Kolon Plastics Recent Development

7.37 PolyVisions

7.37.1 PolyVisions Corporation Information

7.37.2 PolyVisions Description and Business Overview

7.37.3 PolyVisions Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.37.4 PolyVisions Products Offered

7.37.5 PolyVisions Recent Development

7.38 LG Chem

7.38.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

7.38.2 LG Chem Description and Business Overview

7.38.3 LG Chem Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.38.4 LG Chem Products Offered

7.38.5 LG Chem Recent Development

7.39 SCG Chemicals

7.39.1 SCG Chemicals Corporation Information

7.39.2 SCG Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.39.3 SCG Chemicals Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.39.4 SCG Chemicals Products Offered

7.39.5 SCG Chemicals Recent Development

7.40 SIBUR Holding

7.40.1 SIBUR Holding Corporation Information

7.40.2 SIBUR Holding Description and Business Overview

7.40.3 SIBUR Holding Petroleum Based Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.40.4 SIBUR Holding Products Offered

7.40.5 SIBUR Holding Recent Development

7.41 SK Geo Centric

7.42 Westlake Chemical

7.43 Borealis Group

7.44 Indorama

7.45 Lyondellbasell

7.46 Nova Chemicals

7.47 Polyone

7.48 Quenos

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Petroleum Based Plastics Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Petroleum Based Plastics Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Petroleum Based Plastics Distributors

8.3 Petroleum Based Plastics Production Mode & Process

8.4 Petroleum Based Plastics Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Petroleum Based Plastics Sales Channels

8.4.2 Petroleum Based Plastics Distributors

8.5 Petroleum Based Plastics Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

