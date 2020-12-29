Petrol Outboard Motor Market Boosting the Growth, Dynamics Trends, Efficiencies Forecast to 2026 | Torqeedo, Suzuki, Yamaha

“

The report titled Global Petrol Outboard Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Petrol Outboard Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Petrol Outboard Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Petrol Outboard Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Petrol Outboard Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Petrol Outboard Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Petrol Outboard Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Petrol Outboard Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Petrol Outboard Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Petrol Outboard Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Petrol Outboard Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Petrol Outboard Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Torqeedo, Suzuki, Yamaha, Tohatsu, Honda, Mercury Marine, Evinrude

Market Segmentation by Product: Low Power (below 10 HP)

Medium Power (10-35 HP)

Large Power (Above 35 HP)



Market Segmentation by Application: Civil Entertainment

Municipal Application

Commercial Application

Other Application



The Petrol Outboard Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Petrol Outboard Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Petrol Outboard Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Petrol Outboard Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Petrol Outboard Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Petrol Outboard Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Petrol Outboard Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Petrol Outboard Motor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Petrol Outboard Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Petrol Outboard Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Low Power (below 10 HP)

1.2.3 Medium Power (10-35 HP)

1.2.4 Large Power (Above 35 HP)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Petrol Outboard Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Civil Entertainment

1.3.3 Municipal Application

1.3.4 Commercial Application

1.3.5 Other Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Petrol Outboard Motor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Petrol Outboard Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Petrol Outboard Motor Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Petrol Outboard Motor Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Petrol Outboard Motor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Petrol Outboard Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Petrol Outboard Motor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Petrol Outboard Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Petrol Outboard Motor Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Petrol Outboard Motor Market

2.4 Key Trends for Petrol Outboard Motor Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Petrol Outboard Motor Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Petrol Outboard Motor Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Petrol Outboard Motor Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Petrol Outboard Motor Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Petrol Outboard Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Petrol Outboard Motor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Petrol Outboard Motor Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Petrol Outboard Motor Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Petrol Outboard Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Petrol Outboard Motor Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Petrol Outboard Motor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Petrol Outboard Motor Production by Regions

4.1 Global Petrol Outboard Motor Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Petrol Outboard Motor Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Petrol Outboard Motor Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Petrol Outboard Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Petrol Outboard Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Petrol Outboard Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Petrol Outboard Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Petrol Outboard Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Petrol Outboard Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Petrol Outboard Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Petrol Outboard Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Petrol Outboard Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Petrol Outboard Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Petrol Outboard Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Petrol Outboard Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Petrol Outboard Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Petrol Outboard Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Petrol Outboard Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Petrol Outboard Motor Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Petrol Outboard Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Petrol Outboard Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Petrol Outboard Motor Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Petrol Outboard Motor Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Petrol Outboard Motor Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Petrol Outboard Motor Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Petrol Outboard Motor Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Petrol Outboard Motor Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Petrol Outboard Motor Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Petrol Outboard Motor Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Petrol Outboard Motor Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Petrol Outboard Motor Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Petrol Outboard Motor Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Petrol Outboard Motor Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Petrol Outboard Motor Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Petrol Outboard Motor Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Petrol Outboard Motor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Petrol Outboard Motor Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Petrol Outboard Motor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Petrol Outboard Motor Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Petrol Outboard Motor Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Petrol Outboard Motor Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Petrol Outboard Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Petrol Outboard Motor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Petrol Outboard Motor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Petrol Outboard Motor Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Petrol Outboard Motor Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Torqeedo

8.1.1 Torqeedo Corporation Information

8.1.2 Torqeedo Overview

8.1.3 Torqeedo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Torqeedo Product Description

8.1.5 Torqeedo Related Developments

8.2 Suzuki

8.2.1 Suzuki Corporation Information

8.2.2 Suzuki Overview

8.2.3 Suzuki Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Suzuki Product Description

8.2.5 Suzuki Related Developments

8.3 Yamaha

8.3.1 Yamaha Corporation Information

8.3.2 Yamaha Overview

8.3.3 Yamaha Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Yamaha Product Description

8.3.5 Yamaha Related Developments

8.4 Tohatsu

8.4.1 Tohatsu Corporation Information

8.4.2 Tohatsu Overview

8.4.3 Tohatsu Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Tohatsu Product Description

8.4.5 Tohatsu Related Developments

8.5 Honda

8.5.1 Honda Corporation Information

8.5.2 Honda Overview

8.5.3 Honda Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Honda Product Description

8.5.5 Honda Related Developments

8.6 Mercury Marine

8.6.1 Mercury Marine Corporation Information

8.6.2 Mercury Marine Overview

8.6.3 Mercury Marine Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Mercury Marine Product Description

8.6.5 Mercury Marine Related Developments

8.7 Evinrude

8.7.1 Evinrude Corporation Information

8.7.2 Evinrude Overview

8.7.3 Evinrude Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Evinrude Product Description

8.7.5 Evinrude Related Developments

9 Petrol Outboard Motor Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Petrol Outboard Motor Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Petrol Outboard Motor Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Petrol Outboard Motor Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 Petrol Outboard Motor Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Petrol Outboard Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Petrol Outboard Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Petrol Outboard Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Petrol Outboard Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Petrol Outboard Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Petrol Outboard Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Petrol Outboard Motor Sales Channels

11.2.2 Petrol Outboard Motor Distributors

11.3 Petrol Outboard Motor Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Petrol Outboard Motor Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Petrol Outboard Motor Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

”