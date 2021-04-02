PET Resin Market Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2027 | DuPont, Eastman, SK Chemicals, Indorama Ventures

“

The report titled Global PET Resin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PET Resin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PET Resin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PET Resin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PET Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PET Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3017596/global-pet-resin-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PET Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PET Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PET Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PET Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PET Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PET Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DuPont, Eastman, SK Chemicals, Indorama Ventures, DAK, M&G Chemicals, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, JBF, OCTAL, TEIJIN, Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea, Lotte Chemical, SABIC, Nan Ya Plastics, Petroquimica Suape, KoKsan, EIPET, Selenis, NEO GROUP, Zhejiang Hengyi, Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre, Sanfangxiang Group, Since CR Chemicals, Rongsheng petrochemical, Wankai New Materials, Far Eastern Industry, Zhenbang Fibre, Thai PET Resin Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Saturated Polyester

Unsaturated Polyester



Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging

Electronic & Applicance

Medical Device

Construction

Automotive

Others



The PET Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PET Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PET Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PET Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PET Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PET Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PET Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PET Resin market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3017596/global-pet-resin-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 PET Resin Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PET Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Saturated Polyester

1.2.3 Unsaturated Polyester

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global PET Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Electronic & Applicance

1.3.4 Medical Device

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global PET Resin Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global PET Resin Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global PET Resin Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PET Resin Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global PET Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 PET Resin Industry Trends

2.4.2 PET Resin Market Drivers

2.4.3 PET Resin Market Challenges

2.4.4 PET Resin Market Restraints

3 Global PET Resin Sales

3.1 Global PET Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global PET Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global PET Resin Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top PET Resin Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top PET Resin Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top PET Resin Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top PET Resin Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top PET Resin Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top PET Resin Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global PET Resin Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global PET Resin Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top PET Resin Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top PET Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PET Resin Sales in 2020

4.3 Global PET Resin Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top PET Resin Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top PET Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PET Resin Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global PET Resin Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global PET Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global PET Resin Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global PET Resin Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global PET Resin Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global PET Resin Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global PET Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global PET Resin Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global PET Resin Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global PET Resin Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global PET Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global PET Resin Price by Type

5.3.1 Global PET Resin Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global PET Resin Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global PET Resin Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global PET Resin Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global PET Resin Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global PET Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global PET Resin Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global PET Resin Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global PET Resin Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global PET Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global PET Resin Price by Application

6.3.1 Global PET Resin Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global PET Resin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America PET Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America PET Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America PET Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America PET Resin Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America PET Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America PET Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America PET Resin Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America PET Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America PET Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America PET Resin Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America PET Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America PET Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe PET Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe PET Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe PET Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe PET Resin Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe PET Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe PET Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe PET Resin Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe PET Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe PET Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe PET Resin Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe PET Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe PET Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific PET Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific PET Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific PET Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific PET Resin Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific PET Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific PET Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific PET Resin Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific PET Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific PET Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific PET Resin Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific PET Resin Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific PET Resin Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America PET Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America PET Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America PET Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America PET Resin Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America PET Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America PET Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America PET Resin Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America PET Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America PET Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America PET Resin Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America PET Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America PET Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa PET Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa PET Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa PET Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa PET Resin Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PET Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PET Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa PET Resin Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa PET Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa PET Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa PET Resin Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa PET Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa PET Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 DuPont

12.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.1.2 DuPont Overview

12.1.3 DuPont PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DuPont PET Resin Products and Services

12.1.5 DuPont PET Resin SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 DuPont Recent Developments

12.2 Eastman

12.2.1 Eastman Corporation Information

12.2.2 Eastman Overview

12.2.3 Eastman PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Eastman PET Resin Products and Services

12.2.5 Eastman PET Resin SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Eastman Recent Developments

12.3 SK Chemicals

12.3.1 SK Chemicals Corporation Information

12.3.2 SK Chemicals Overview

12.3.3 SK Chemicals PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 SK Chemicals PET Resin Products and Services

12.3.5 SK Chemicals PET Resin SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 SK Chemicals Recent Developments

12.4 Indorama Ventures

12.4.1 Indorama Ventures Corporation Information

12.4.2 Indorama Ventures Overview

12.4.3 Indorama Ventures PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Indorama Ventures PET Resin Products and Services

12.4.5 Indorama Ventures PET Resin SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Indorama Ventures Recent Developments

12.5 DAK

12.5.1 DAK Corporation Information

12.5.2 DAK Overview

12.5.3 DAK PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 DAK PET Resin Products and Services

12.5.5 DAK PET Resin SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 DAK Recent Developments

12.6 M&G Chemicals

12.6.1 M&G Chemicals Corporation Information

12.6.2 M&G Chemicals Overview

12.6.3 M&G Chemicals PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 M&G Chemicals PET Resin Products and Services

12.6.5 M&G Chemicals PET Resin SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 M&G Chemicals Recent Developments

12.7 Far Eastern New Century Corporation

12.7.1 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Overview

12.7.3 Far Eastern New Century Corporation PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Far Eastern New Century Corporation PET Resin Products and Services

12.7.5 Far Eastern New Century Corporation PET Resin SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Recent Developments

12.8 JBF

12.8.1 JBF Corporation Information

12.8.2 JBF Overview

12.8.3 JBF PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 JBF PET Resin Products and Services

12.8.5 JBF PET Resin SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 JBF Recent Developments

12.9 OCTAL

12.9.1 OCTAL Corporation Information

12.9.2 OCTAL Overview

12.9.3 OCTAL PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 OCTAL PET Resin Products and Services

12.9.5 OCTAL PET Resin SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 OCTAL Recent Developments

12.10 TEIJIN

12.10.1 TEIJIN Corporation Information

12.10.2 TEIJIN Overview

12.10.3 TEIJIN PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 TEIJIN PET Resin Products and Services

12.10.5 TEIJIN PET Resin SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 TEIJIN Recent Developments

12.11 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea

12.11.1 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Corporation Information

12.11.2 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Overview

12.11.3 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea PET Resin Products and Services

12.11.5 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Recent Developments

12.12 Lotte Chemical

12.12.1 Lotte Chemical Corporation Information

12.12.2 Lotte Chemical Overview

12.12.3 Lotte Chemical PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Lotte Chemical PET Resin Products and Services

12.12.5 Lotte Chemical Recent Developments

12.13 SABIC

12.13.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.13.2 SABIC Overview

12.13.3 SABIC PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 SABIC PET Resin Products and Services

12.13.5 SABIC Recent Developments

12.14 Nan Ya Plastics

12.14.1 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Information

12.14.2 Nan Ya Plastics Overview

12.14.3 Nan Ya Plastics PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Nan Ya Plastics PET Resin Products and Services

12.14.5 Nan Ya Plastics Recent Developments

12.15 Petroquimica Suape

12.15.1 Petroquimica Suape Corporation Information

12.15.2 Petroquimica Suape Overview

12.15.3 Petroquimica Suape PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Petroquimica Suape PET Resin Products and Services

12.15.5 Petroquimica Suape Recent Developments

12.16 KoKsan

12.16.1 KoKsan Corporation Information

12.16.2 KoKsan Overview

12.16.3 KoKsan PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 KoKsan PET Resin Products and Services

12.16.5 KoKsan Recent Developments

12.17 EIPET

12.17.1 EIPET Corporation Information

12.17.2 EIPET Overview

12.17.3 EIPET PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 EIPET PET Resin Products and Services

12.17.5 EIPET Recent Developments

12.18 Selenis

12.18.1 Selenis Corporation Information

12.18.2 Selenis Overview

12.18.3 Selenis PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Selenis PET Resin Products and Services

12.18.5 Selenis Recent Developments

12.19 NEO GROUP

12.19.1 NEO GROUP Corporation Information

12.19.2 NEO GROUP Overview

12.19.3 NEO GROUP PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 NEO GROUP PET Resin Products and Services

12.19.5 NEO GROUP Recent Developments

12.20 Zhejiang Hengyi

12.20.1 Zhejiang Hengyi Corporation Information

12.20.2 Zhejiang Hengyi Overview

12.20.3 Zhejiang Hengyi PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Zhejiang Hengyi PET Resin Products and Services

12.20.5 Zhejiang Hengyi Recent Developments

12.21 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

12.21.1 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Corporation Information

12.21.2 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Overview

12.21.3 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre PET Resin Products and Services

12.21.5 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Recent Developments

12.22 Sanfangxiang Group

12.22.1 Sanfangxiang Group Corporation Information

12.22.2 Sanfangxiang Group Overview

12.22.3 Sanfangxiang Group PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Sanfangxiang Group PET Resin Products and Services

12.22.5 Sanfangxiang Group Recent Developments

12.23 Since CR Chemicals

12.23.1 Since CR Chemicals Corporation Information

12.23.2 Since CR Chemicals Overview

12.23.3 Since CR Chemicals PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Since CR Chemicals PET Resin Products and Services

12.23.5 Since CR Chemicals Recent Developments

12.24 Rongsheng petrochemical

12.24.1 Rongsheng petrochemical Corporation Information

12.24.2 Rongsheng petrochemical Overview

12.24.3 Rongsheng petrochemical PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Rongsheng petrochemical PET Resin Products and Services

12.24.5 Rongsheng petrochemical Recent Developments

12.25 Wankai New Materials

12.25.1 Wankai New Materials Corporation Information

12.25.2 Wankai New Materials Overview

12.25.3 Wankai New Materials PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Wankai New Materials PET Resin Products and Services

12.25.5 Wankai New Materials Recent Developments

12.26 Far Eastern Industry

12.26.1 Far Eastern Industry Corporation Information

12.26.2 Far Eastern Industry Overview

12.26.3 Far Eastern Industry PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Far Eastern Industry PET Resin Products and Services

12.26.5 Far Eastern Industry Recent Developments

12.27 Zhenbang Fibre

12.27.1 Zhenbang Fibre Corporation Information

12.27.2 Zhenbang Fibre Overview

12.27.3 Zhenbang Fibre PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Zhenbang Fibre PET Resin Products and Services

12.27.5 Zhenbang Fibre Recent Developments

12.28 Thai PET Resin Co., Ltd.

12.28.1 Thai PET Resin Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.28.2 Thai PET Resin Co., Ltd. Overview

12.28.3 Thai PET Resin Co., Ltd. PET Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Thai PET Resin Co., Ltd. PET Resin Products and Services

12.28.5 Thai PET Resin Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 PET Resin Value Chain Analysis

13.2 PET Resin Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 PET Resin Production Mode & Process

13.4 PET Resin Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 PET Resin Sales Channels

13.4.2 PET Resin Distributors

13.5 PET Resin Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3017596/global-pet-resin-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”