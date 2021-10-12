PET Preform Market Size 2021, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2027 | RETAL, Plastipak, Hon Chuan Group

“

The report titled Global PET Preform Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PET Preform market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PET Preform market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PET Preform market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PET Preform market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PET Preform report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PET Preform report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PET Preform market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PET Preform market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PET Preform market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PET Preform market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PET Preform market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

RETAL, Plastipak, Hon Chuan Group, Resilux NV, Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise, Seda De Barcelona, Amraz Group, Zijiang Enterprise, SGT, Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic, Gatronova, Alpla, Koksan, Eskapet, INTERGULF–EMPOL, Esterform, Manjushree, Indorama Ventures Public Company, GTX HANEX Plastic, Ultrapak, Nuovaplast, Sunrise, Putoksnis, Constar Plastics, Caiba, ETALON, SNJ Synthetics, EcoPack, Yaobang, Ahimsa Industries Limited

Market Segmentation by Product:

Non-Crystallized Neck Finish Preforms

Crystallized Neck Finish Preforms



Market Segmentation by Application:

Carbonated Drinks

Water

Other Drinks

Edible Oils

Food

Non-Food



The PET Preform Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PET Preform market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PET Preform market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PET Preform market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PET Preform industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PET Preform market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PET Preform market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PET Preform market?

Table of Contents:

1 PET Preform Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PET Preform

1.2 PET Preform Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PET Preform Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Non-Crystallized Neck Finish Preforms

1.2.3 Crystallized Neck Finish Preforms

1.3 PET Preform Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global PET Preform Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Carbonated Drinks

1.3.3 Water

1.3.4 Other Drinks

1.3.5 Edible Oils

1.3.6 Food

1.3.7 Non-Food

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global PET Preform Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global PET Preform Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global PET Preform Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global PET Preform Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America PET Preform Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe PET Preform Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China PET Preform Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan PET Preform Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PET Preform Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global PET Preform Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 PET Preform Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global PET Preform Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers PET Preform Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 PET Preform Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 PET Preform Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest PET Preform Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of PET Preform Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global PET Preform Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America PET Preform Production

3.4.1 North America PET Preform Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe PET Preform Production

3.5.1 Europe PET Preform Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China PET Preform Production

3.6.1 China PET Preform Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan PET Preform Production

3.7.1 Japan PET Preform Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global PET Preform Consumption by Region

4.1 Global PET Preform Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global PET Preform Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global PET Preform Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America PET Preform Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe PET Preform Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific PET Preform Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America PET Preform Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global PET Preform Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global PET Preform Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global PET Preform Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global PET Preform Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global PET Preform Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 RETAL

7.1.1 RETAL PET Preform Corporation Information

7.1.2 RETAL PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.1.3 RETAL PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 RETAL Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 RETAL Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Plastipak

7.2.1 Plastipak PET Preform Corporation Information

7.2.2 Plastipak PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Plastipak PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Plastipak Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Plastipak Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Hon Chuan Group

7.3.1 Hon Chuan Group PET Preform Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hon Chuan Group PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Hon Chuan Group PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Hon Chuan Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Hon Chuan Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Resilux NV

7.4.1 Resilux NV PET Preform Corporation Information

7.4.2 Resilux NV PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Resilux NV PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Resilux NV Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Resilux NV Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise

7.5.1 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise PET Preform Corporation Information

7.5.2 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Seda De Barcelona

7.6.1 Seda De Barcelona PET Preform Corporation Information

7.6.2 Seda De Barcelona PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Seda De Barcelona PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Seda De Barcelona Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Seda De Barcelona Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Amraz Group

7.7.1 Amraz Group PET Preform Corporation Information

7.7.2 Amraz Group PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Amraz Group PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Amraz Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Amraz Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Zijiang Enterprise

7.8.1 Zijiang Enterprise PET Preform Corporation Information

7.8.2 Zijiang Enterprise PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Zijiang Enterprise PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Zijiang Enterprise Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Zijiang Enterprise Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 SGT

7.9.1 SGT PET Preform Corporation Information

7.9.2 SGT PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.9.3 SGT PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 SGT Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 SGT Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic

7.10.1 Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic PET Preform Corporation Information

7.10.2 Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Gatronova

7.11.1 Gatronova PET Preform Corporation Information

7.11.2 Gatronova PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Gatronova PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Gatronova Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Gatronova Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Alpla

7.12.1 Alpla PET Preform Corporation Information

7.12.2 Alpla PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Alpla PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Alpla Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Alpla Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Koksan

7.13.1 Koksan PET Preform Corporation Information

7.13.2 Koksan PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Koksan PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Koksan Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Koksan Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Eskapet

7.14.1 Eskapet PET Preform Corporation Information

7.14.2 Eskapet PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Eskapet PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Eskapet Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Eskapet Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 INTERGULF–EMPOL

7.15.1 INTERGULF–EMPOL PET Preform Corporation Information

7.15.2 INTERGULF–EMPOL PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.15.3 INTERGULF–EMPOL PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 INTERGULF–EMPOL Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 INTERGULF–EMPOL Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Esterform

7.16.1 Esterform PET Preform Corporation Information

7.16.2 Esterform PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Esterform PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Esterform Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Esterform Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Manjushree

7.17.1 Manjushree PET Preform Corporation Information

7.17.2 Manjushree PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Manjushree PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Manjushree Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Manjushree Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Indorama Ventures Public Company

7.18.1 Indorama Ventures Public Company PET Preform Corporation Information

7.18.2 Indorama Ventures Public Company PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Indorama Ventures Public Company PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Indorama Ventures Public Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Indorama Ventures Public Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 GTX HANEX Plastic

7.19.1 GTX HANEX Plastic PET Preform Corporation Information

7.19.2 GTX HANEX Plastic PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.19.3 GTX HANEX Plastic PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 GTX HANEX Plastic Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 GTX HANEX Plastic Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Ultrapak

7.20.1 Ultrapak PET Preform Corporation Information

7.20.2 Ultrapak PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Ultrapak PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Ultrapak Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Ultrapak Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Nuovaplast

7.21.1 Nuovaplast PET Preform Corporation Information

7.21.2 Nuovaplast PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Nuovaplast PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Nuovaplast Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Nuovaplast Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Sunrise

7.22.1 Sunrise PET Preform Corporation Information

7.22.2 Sunrise PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Sunrise PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Sunrise Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Sunrise Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Putoksnis

7.23.1 Putoksnis PET Preform Corporation Information

7.23.2 Putoksnis PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Putoksnis PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Putoksnis Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Putoksnis Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Constar Plastics

7.24.1 Constar Plastics PET Preform Corporation Information

7.24.2 Constar Plastics PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Constar Plastics PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Constar Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Constar Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Caiba

7.25.1 Caiba PET Preform Corporation Information

7.25.2 Caiba PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Caiba PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Caiba Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Caiba Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 ETALON

7.26.1 ETALON PET Preform Corporation Information

7.26.2 ETALON PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.26.3 ETALON PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 ETALON Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 ETALON Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 SNJ Synthetics

7.27.1 SNJ Synthetics PET Preform Corporation Information

7.27.2 SNJ Synthetics PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.27.3 SNJ Synthetics PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 SNJ Synthetics Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 SNJ Synthetics Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 EcoPack

7.28.1 EcoPack PET Preform Corporation Information

7.28.2 EcoPack PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.28.3 EcoPack PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 EcoPack Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 EcoPack Recent Developments/Updates

7.29 Yaobang

7.29.1 Yaobang PET Preform Corporation Information

7.29.2 Yaobang PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.29.3 Yaobang PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.29.4 Yaobang Main Business and Markets Served

7.29.5 Yaobang Recent Developments/Updates

7.30 Ahimsa Industries Limited

7.30.1 Ahimsa Industries Limited PET Preform Corporation Information

7.30.2 Ahimsa Industries Limited PET Preform Product Portfolio

7.30.3 Ahimsa Industries Limited PET Preform Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.30.4 Ahimsa Industries Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.30.5 Ahimsa Industries Limited Recent Developments/Updates

8 PET Preform Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 PET Preform Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PET Preform

8.4 PET Preform Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 PET Preform Distributors List

9.3 PET Preform Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 PET Preform Industry Trends

10.2 PET Preform Growth Drivers

10.3 PET Preform Market Challenges

10.4 PET Preform Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of PET Preform by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America PET Preform Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe PET Preform Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China PET Preform Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan PET Preform Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of PET Preform

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of PET Preform by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of PET Preform by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of PET Preform by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of PET Preform by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of PET Preform by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PET Preform by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of PET Preform by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of PET Preform by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”