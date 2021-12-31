PET Polyester Fiber Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Tongkun Group, Reliance, Zhejiang Hengyi Group

“

The report titled Global PET Polyester Fiber Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PET Polyester Fiber market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PET Polyester Fiber market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PET Polyester Fiber market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PET Polyester Fiber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PET Polyester Fiber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PET Polyester Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PET Polyester Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PET Polyester Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PET Polyester Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PET Polyester Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PET Polyester Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tongkun Group, Reliance, Zhejiang Hengyi Group, Shenghong, Xin Feng Ming Group, Hengli Group, Billion Industrial, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, Nanya, Rongsheng PetroChemical, Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre, Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber, Far Eastern New Century, DAK Americas, Advansa, Lealea Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF)

Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Apparel

Industrial and Consumer Textiles

Household and Institutional Textiles

Carpets and Rugs



The PET Polyester Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PET Polyester Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PET Polyester Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PET Polyester Fiber market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PET Polyester Fiber industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PET Polyester Fiber market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PET Polyester Fiber market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PET Polyester Fiber market?

Table of Contents:

1 PET Polyester Fiber Market Overview

1.1 PET Polyester Fiber Product Overview

1.2 PET Polyester Fiber Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF)

1.2.2 Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY)

1.3 Global PET Polyester Fiber Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global PET Polyester Fiber Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global PET Polyester Fiber Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global PET Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global PET Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global PET Polyester Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global PET Polyester Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global PET Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global PET Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global PET Polyester Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America PET Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe PET Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PET Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America PET Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PET Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global PET Polyester Fiber Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by PET Polyester Fiber Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by PET Polyester Fiber Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players PET Polyester Fiber Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PET Polyester Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 PET Polyester Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PET Polyester Fiber Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PET Polyester Fiber Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PET Polyester Fiber as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PET Polyester Fiber Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers PET Polyester Fiber Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 PET Polyester Fiber Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global PET Polyester Fiber Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global PET Polyester Fiber Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global PET Polyester Fiber Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global PET Polyester Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global PET Polyester Fiber Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global PET Polyester Fiber by Application

4.1 PET Polyester Fiber Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Apparel

4.1.2 Industrial and Consumer Textiles

4.1.3 Household and Institutional Textiles

4.1.4 Carpets and Rugs

4.2 Global PET Polyester Fiber Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global PET Polyester Fiber Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global PET Polyester Fiber Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global PET Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global PET Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global PET Polyester Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global PET Polyester Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global PET Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global PET Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global PET Polyester Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America PET Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe PET Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific PET Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America PET Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa PET Polyester Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America PET Polyester Fiber by Country

5.1 North America PET Polyester Fiber Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America PET Polyester Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe PET Polyester Fiber by Country

6.1 Europe PET Polyester Fiber Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe PET Polyester Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific PET Polyester Fiber by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific PET Polyester Fiber Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific PET Polyester Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America PET Polyester Fiber by Country

8.1 Latin America PET Polyester Fiber Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America PET Polyester Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa PET Polyester Fiber by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa PET Polyester Fiber Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa PET Polyester Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PET Polyester Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PET Polyester Fiber Business

10.1 Tongkun Group

10.1.1 Tongkun Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Tongkun Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Tongkun Group PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Tongkun Group PET Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.1.5 Tongkun Group Recent Development

10.2 Reliance

10.2.1 Reliance Corporation Information

10.2.2 Reliance Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Reliance PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Reliance PET Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.2.5 Reliance Recent Development

10.3 Zhejiang Hengyi Group

10.3.1 Zhejiang Hengyi Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Zhejiang Hengyi Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Zhejiang Hengyi Group PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Zhejiang Hengyi Group PET Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.3.5 Zhejiang Hengyi Group Recent Development

10.4 Shenghong

10.4.1 Shenghong Corporation Information

10.4.2 Shenghong Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Shenghong PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Shenghong PET Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.4.5 Shenghong Recent Development

10.5 Xin Feng Ming Group

10.5.1 Xin Feng Ming Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Xin Feng Ming Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Xin Feng Ming Group PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Xin Feng Ming Group PET Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.5.5 Xin Feng Ming Group Recent Development

10.6 Hengli Group

10.6.1 Hengli Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hengli Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hengli Group PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hengli Group PET Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.6.5 Hengli Group Recent Development

10.7 Billion Industrial

10.7.1 Billion Industrial Corporation Information

10.7.2 Billion Industrial Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Billion Industrial PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Billion Industrial PET Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.7.5 Billion Industrial Recent Development

10.8 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

10.8.1 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group PET Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.8.5 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Recent Development

10.9 Nanya

10.9.1 Nanya Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nanya Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Nanya PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Nanya PET Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.9.5 Nanya Recent Development

10.10 Rongsheng PetroChemical

10.10.1 Rongsheng PetroChemical Corporation Information

10.10.2 Rongsheng PetroChemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Rongsheng PetroChemical PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Rongsheng PetroChemical PET Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.10.5 Rongsheng PetroChemical Recent Development

10.11 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

10.11.1 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre PET Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.11.5 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Recent Development

10.12 Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber

10.12.1 Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber Corporation Information

10.12.2 Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber PET Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.12.5 Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber Recent Development

10.13 Far Eastern New Century

10.13.1 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Information

10.13.2 Far Eastern New Century Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Far Eastern New Century PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Far Eastern New Century PET Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.13.5 Far Eastern New Century Recent Development

10.14 DAK Americas

10.14.1 DAK Americas Corporation Information

10.14.2 DAK Americas Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 DAK Americas PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 DAK Americas PET Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.14.5 DAK Americas Recent Development

10.15 Advansa

10.15.1 Advansa Corporation Information

10.15.2 Advansa Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Advansa PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Advansa PET Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.15.5 Advansa Recent Development

10.16 Lealea Group

10.16.1 Lealea Group Corporation Information

10.16.2 Lealea Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Lealea Group PET Polyester Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Lealea Group PET Polyester Fiber Products Offered

10.16.5 Lealea Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 PET Polyester Fiber Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 PET Polyester Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 PET Polyester Fiber Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 PET Polyester Fiber Distributors

12.3 PET Polyester Fiber Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”