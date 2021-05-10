PET Bottle Recycling Market Size,Growth Factor,Share | Industry Report, 2027|Avangard Innovative, Phoenix Technologies, UltrePET

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global PET Bottle Recycling market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global PET Bottle Recycling market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global PET Bottle Recycling market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global PET Bottle Recycling market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global PET Bottle Recycling market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global PET Bottle Recycling market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global PET Bottle Recycling market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global PET Bottle Recycling Market Research Report: Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Avangard Innovative, Phoenix Technologies, UltrePET, Evergreen Plastics, Complete Recycling, ECO2 Plastics, Kuusakoski, PlasticsEurope, Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries

Global PET Bottle RecyclingMarket by Type: Bottles made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET, sometimes PETE) can be used to make lower grade products, such as carpets. To make a food grade plastic, the bottles need to be hydrolysed down to monomers, which are purified and then re-polymerised to make new PET. In many countries, PET plastics are coded with the resin identification code number “1” inside the universal recycling symbol, usually located on the bottom of the container. Worldwide, approximately 7.5 million tons of PET were collected in 2011. This gave 5.9 million tons of flake. In 2009 3.4 million tons were used to produce fibre, 500,000 tons to produce bottles, 500,000 tons to produce APET sheet for thermoforming, 200,000 tons to produce strapping tape and 100,000 tons for miscellaneous applications. Market Analysis and Insights: Global PET Bottle Recycling Market The global PET Bottle Recycling market size is projected to reach US$ 4945.6 million by 2026, from US$ 3858.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global PET Bottle Recycling market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global PET Bottle Recycling market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global PET Bottle Recycling market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global PET Bottle Recycling market. PET Bottle Recycling Breakdown Data by Recycling Process, Chemical, Mechanical PET Bottle Recycling

Global PET Bottle RecyclingMarket by Application: , Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods, Others Based on

The global PET Bottle Recycling market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global PET Bottle Recycling market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global PET Bottle Recycling market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global PET Bottle Recycling market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global PET Bottle Recycling market.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size of the global PET Bottle Recycling market in 2027?

What is the current CAGR of the global PET Bottle Recycling market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global PET Bottle Recycling market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global PET Bottle Recycling market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global PET Bottle Recycling market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global PET Bottle Recycling market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Recycling Process

1.3.1 Global PET Bottle Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Recycling Process: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Chemical

1.3.3 Mechanical

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global PET Bottle Recycling Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Food & Beverages

1.4.3 Personal Care

1.4.4 Pharmaceutical

1.4.5 Consumer Goods

1.4.6 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global PET Bottle Recycling Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 PET Bottle Recycling Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 PET Bottle Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 PET Bottle Recycling Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 PET Bottle Recycling Market Trends

2.3.2 PET Bottle Recycling Market Drivers

2.3.3 PET Bottle Recycling Market Challenges

2.3.4 PET Bottle Recycling Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top PET Bottle Recycling Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top PET Bottle Recycling Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global PET Bottle Recycling Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global PET Bottle Recycling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by PET Bottle Recycling Revenue

3.4 Global PET Bottle Recycling Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global PET Bottle Recycling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PET Bottle Recycling Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players PET Bottle Recycling Area Served

3.6 Key Players PET Bottle Recycling Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into PET Bottle Recycling Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 PET Bottle Recycling Breakdown Data by Recycling Process

4.1 Global PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market Size by Recycling Process (2015-2020)

4.2 Global PET Bottle Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Recycling Process (2021-2026) 5 PET Bottle Recycling Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global PET Bottle Recycling Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global PET Bottle Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America PET Bottle Recycling Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Recycling Process (2015-2020)

6.3 North America PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe PET Bottle Recycling Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Recycling Process (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific PET Bottle Recycling Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Recycling Process (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America PET Bottle Recycling Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Recycling Process (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa PET Bottle Recycling Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa PET Bottle Recycling Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

11.1.1 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Company Details

11.1.2 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Business Overview

11.1.3 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies PET Bottle Recycling Introduction

11.1.4 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Revenue in PET Bottle Recycling Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Recent Development

11.2 Avangard Innovative

11.2.1 Avangard Innovative Company Details

11.2.2 Avangard Innovative Business Overview

11.2.3 Avangard Innovative PET Bottle Recycling Introduction

11.2.4 Avangard Innovative Revenue in PET Bottle Recycling Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Avangard Innovative Recent Development

11.3 Phoenix Technologies

11.3.1 Phoenix Technologies Company Details

11.3.2 Phoenix Technologies Business Overview

11.3.3 Phoenix Technologies PET Bottle Recycling Introduction

11.3.4 Phoenix Technologies Revenue in PET Bottle Recycling Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Phoenix Technologies Recent Development

11.4 UltrePET

11.4.1 UltrePET Company Details

11.4.2 UltrePET Business Overview

11.4.3 UltrePET PET Bottle Recycling Introduction

11.4.4 UltrePET Revenue in PET Bottle Recycling Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 UltrePET Recent Development

11.5 Evergreen Plastics

11.5.1 Evergreen Plastics Company Details

11.5.2 Evergreen Plastics Business Overview

11.5.3 Evergreen Plastics PET Bottle Recycling Introduction

11.5.4 Evergreen Plastics Revenue in PET Bottle Recycling Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Evergreen Plastics Recent Development

11.6 Complete Recycling

11.6.1 Complete Recycling Company Details

11.6.2 Complete Recycling Business Overview

11.6.3 Complete Recycling PET Bottle Recycling Introduction

11.6.4 Complete Recycling Revenue in PET Bottle Recycling Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Complete Recycling Recent Development

11.7 ECO2 Plastics

11.7.1 ECO2 Plastics Company Details

11.7.2 ECO2 Plastics Business Overview

11.7.3 ECO2 Plastics PET Bottle Recycling Introduction

11.7.4 ECO2 Plastics Revenue in PET Bottle Recycling Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 ECO2 Plastics Recent Development

11.8 Kuusakoski

11.8.1 Kuusakoski Company Details

11.8.2 Kuusakoski Business Overview

11.8.3 Kuusakoski PET Bottle Recycling Introduction

11.8.4 Kuusakoski Revenue in PET Bottle Recycling Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Kuusakoski Recent Development

11.9 PlasticsEurope

11.9.1 PlasticsEurope Company Details

11.9.2 PlasticsEurope Business Overview

11.9.3 PlasticsEurope PET Bottle Recycling Introduction

11.9.4 PlasticsEurope Revenue in PET Bottle Recycling Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 PlasticsEurope Recent Development

11.10 Clear Path Recycling

11.10.1 Clear Path Recycling Company Details

11.10.2 Clear Path Recycling Business Overview

11.10.3 Clear Path Recycling PET Bottle Recycling Introduction

11.10.4 Clear Path Recycling Revenue in PET Bottle Recycling Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Clear Path Recycling Recent Development

11.11 Clean Tech Incorporated

10.11.1 Clean Tech Incorporated Company Details

10.11.2 Clean Tech Incorporated Business Overview

10.11.3 Clean Tech Incorporated PET Bottle Recycling Introduction

10.11.4 Clean Tech Incorporated Revenue in PET Bottle Recycling Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Clean Tech Incorporated Recent Development

11.12 CarbonLite Industries

10.12.1 CarbonLite Industries Company Details

10.12.2 CarbonLite Industries Business Overview

10.12.3 CarbonLite Industries PET Bottle Recycling Introduction

10.12.4 CarbonLite Industries Revenue in PET Bottle Recycling Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 CarbonLite Industries Recent Development

11.13 Envision Plastics Industries

10.13.1 Envision Plastics Industries Company Details

10.13.2 Envision Plastics Industries Business Overview

10.13.3 Envision Plastics Industries PET Bottle Recycling Introduction

10.13.4 Envision Plastics Industries Revenue in PET Bottle Recycling Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Envision Plastics Industries Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

