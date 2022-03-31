PET Bottle Flakes Market Overview, Development History And Forecast To Shared In Latest Research Report 2022-2028 | Indorama Ventures, Alpek, FENC

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “PET Bottle Flakes Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PET Bottle Flakes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PET Bottle Flakes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PET Bottle Flakes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PET Bottle Flakes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PET Bottle Flakes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PET Bottle Flakes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Indorama Ventures, Alpek, FENC, JBF, Octal, Since CR Chemicals, Zhejiang Hengyi, Sinopec Yizheng, Sanfangxiang Group, Rongsheng Petrochemical, Wankai New Materials, Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea, SABIC, Tongkun Group, NEO GROUP, Lotte Chemical, KoKsan, Polief

Market Segmentation by Product:

Water Bottle Grade PET Flakes

Oil Bottle Grade PET Flakes

Carbonated Bottle Grade PET Flakes

Hot-Fill Bottle Grade PET Flakes



Market Segmentation by Application:

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

Isotonic Drinks

Juices and Tea

Dairy

Edible Oils

Others



The PET Bottle Flakes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PET Bottle Flakes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PET Bottle Flakes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the PET Bottle Flakes market expansion?

What will be the global PET Bottle Flakes market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the PET Bottle Flakes market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the PET Bottle Flakes market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global PET Bottle Flakes market?

Which technological advancements will influence the PET Bottle Flakes market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 PET Bottle Flakes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PET Bottle Flakes

1.2 PET Bottle Flakes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PET Bottle Flakes Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Water Bottle Grade PET Flakes

1.2.3 Oil Bottle Grade PET Flakes

1.2.4 Carbonated Bottle Grade PET Flakes

1.2.5 Hot-Fill Bottle Grade PET Flakes

1.3 PET Bottle Flakes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global PET Bottle Flakes Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Soft Drinks

1.3.3 Bottled Water

1.3.4 Isotonic Drinks

1.3.5 Juices and Tea

1.3.6 Dairy

1.3.7 Edible Oils

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global PET Bottle Flakes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global PET Bottle Flakes Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global PET Bottle Flakes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America PET Bottle Flakes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe PET Bottle Flakes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China PET Bottle Flakes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan PET Bottle Flakes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global PET Bottle Flakes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 PET Bottle Flakes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global PET Bottle Flakes Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers PET Bottle Flakes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 PET Bottle Flakes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 PET Bottle Flakes Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest PET Bottle Flakes Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of PET Bottle Flakes Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global PET Bottle Flakes Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America PET Bottle Flakes Production

3.4.1 North America PET Bottle Flakes Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe PET Bottle Flakes Production

3.5.1 Europe PET Bottle Flakes Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China PET Bottle Flakes Production

3.6.1 China PET Bottle Flakes Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan PET Bottle Flakes Production

3.7.1 Japan PET Bottle Flakes Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global PET Bottle Flakes Consumption by Region

4.1 Global PET Bottle Flakes Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global PET Bottle Flakes Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global PET Bottle Flakes Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America PET Bottle Flakes Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe PET Bottle Flakes Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific PET Bottle Flakes Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America PET Bottle Flakes Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global PET Bottle Flakes Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global PET Bottle Flakes Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global PET Bottle Flakes Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global PET Bottle Flakes Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global PET Bottle Flakes Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global PET Bottle Flakes Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Indorama Ventures

7.1.1 Indorama Ventures PET Bottle Flakes Corporation Information

7.1.2 Indorama Ventures PET Bottle Flakes Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Indorama Ventures PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Indorama Ventures Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Indorama Ventures Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Alpek

7.2.1 Alpek PET Bottle Flakes Corporation Information

7.2.2 Alpek PET Bottle Flakes Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Alpek PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Alpek Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Alpek Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 FENC

7.3.1 FENC PET Bottle Flakes Corporation Information

7.3.2 FENC PET Bottle Flakes Product Portfolio

7.3.3 FENC PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 FENC Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 FENC Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 JBF

7.4.1 JBF PET Bottle Flakes Corporation Information

7.4.2 JBF PET Bottle Flakes Product Portfolio

7.4.3 JBF PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 JBF Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 JBF Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Octal

7.5.1 Octal PET Bottle Flakes Corporation Information

7.5.2 Octal PET Bottle Flakes Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Octal PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Octal Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Octal Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Since CR Chemicals

7.6.1 Since CR Chemicals PET Bottle Flakes Corporation Information

7.6.2 Since CR Chemicals PET Bottle Flakes Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Since CR Chemicals PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Since CR Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Since CR Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Zhejiang Hengyi

7.7.1 Zhejiang Hengyi PET Bottle Flakes Corporation Information

7.7.2 Zhejiang Hengyi PET Bottle Flakes Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Zhejiang Hengyi PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Zhejiang Hengyi Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Zhejiang Hengyi Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sinopec Yizheng

7.8.1 Sinopec Yizheng PET Bottle Flakes Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sinopec Yizheng PET Bottle Flakes Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sinopec Yizheng PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sinopec Yizheng Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sinopec Yizheng Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Sanfangxiang Group

7.9.1 Sanfangxiang Group PET Bottle Flakes Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sanfangxiang Group PET Bottle Flakes Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Sanfangxiang Group PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sanfangxiang Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Sanfangxiang Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Rongsheng Petrochemical

7.10.1 Rongsheng Petrochemical PET Bottle Flakes Corporation Information

7.10.2 Rongsheng Petrochemical PET Bottle Flakes Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Rongsheng Petrochemical PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Rongsheng Petrochemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Rongsheng Petrochemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Wankai New Materials

7.11.1 Wankai New Materials PET Bottle Flakes Corporation Information

7.11.2 Wankai New Materials PET Bottle Flakes Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Wankai New Materials PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Wankai New Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Wankai New Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea

7.12.1 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea PET Bottle Flakes Corporation Information

7.12.2 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea PET Bottle Flakes Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 SABIC

7.13.1 SABIC PET Bottle Flakes Corporation Information

7.13.2 SABIC PET Bottle Flakes Product Portfolio

7.13.3 SABIC PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Tongkun Group

7.14.1 Tongkun Group PET Bottle Flakes Corporation Information

7.14.2 Tongkun Group PET Bottle Flakes Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Tongkun Group PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Tongkun Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Tongkun Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 NEO GROUP

7.15.1 NEO GROUP PET Bottle Flakes Corporation Information

7.15.2 NEO GROUP PET Bottle Flakes Product Portfolio

7.15.3 NEO GROUP PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 NEO GROUP Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 NEO GROUP Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Lotte Chemical

7.16.1 Lotte Chemical PET Bottle Flakes Corporation Information

7.16.2 Lotte Chemical PET Bottle Flakes Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Lotte Chemical PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Lotte Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Lotte Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 KoKsan

7.17.1 KoKsan PET Bottle Flakes Corporation Information

7.17.2 KoKsan PET Bottle Flakes Product Portfolio

7.17.3 KoKsan PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 KoKsan Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 KoKsan Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Polief

7.18.1 Polief PET Bottle Flakes Corporation Information

7.18.2 Polief PET Bottle Flakes Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Polief PET Bottle Flakes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Polief Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Polief Recent Developments/Updates

8 PET Bottle Flakes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 PET Bottle Flakes Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PET Bottle Flakes

8.4 PET Bottle Flakes Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 PET Bottle Flakes Distributors List

9.3 PET Bottle Flakes Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 PET Bottle Flakes Industry Trends

10.2 PET Bottle Flakes Market Drivers

10.3 PET Bottle Flakes Market Challenges

10.4 PET Bottle Flakes Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of PET Bottle Flakes by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America PET Bottle Flakes Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe PET Bottle Flakes Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China PET Bottle Flakes Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan PET Bottle Flakes Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of PET Bottle Flakes

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of PET Bottle Flakes by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of PET Bottle Flakes by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of PET Bottle Flakes by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of PET Bottle Flakes by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of PET Bottle Flakes by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PET Bottle Flakes by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of PET Bottle Flakes by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of PET Bottle Flakes by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of PET Bottle Flakes by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PET Bottle Flakes by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of PET Bottle Flakes by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

