PES Resin Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Solvay, BASF, Sumitomo

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global PES Resin market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PES Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PES Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PES Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PES Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PES Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PES Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PES Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PES Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global PES Resin Market Research Report: Solvay, BASF, Sumitomo, Foshan Plolima, JUSEP, Jiangmen Youju, Shandong Horan, PSF New Materials

Types: PES Powder Grade

PES Granule Grade



Applications: Electronics and Electrical

Auto Parts

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Others



The PES Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PES Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PES Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PES Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PES Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PES Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PES Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PES Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PES Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key PES Resin Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global PES Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PES Powder Grade

1.4.3 PES Granule Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PES Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Electronics and Electrical

1.5.3 Auto Parts

1.5.4 Food Industry

1.5.5 Medical Industry

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PES Resin Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global PES Resin Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global PES Resin Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global PES Resin, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 PES Resin Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global PES Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global PES Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 PES Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global PES Resin Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global PES Resin Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global PES Resin Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top PES Resin Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global PES Resin Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global PES Resin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global PES Resin Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global PES Resin Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global PES Resin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global PES Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PES Resin Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global PES Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global PES Resin Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global PES Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 PES Resin Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers PES Resin Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PES Resin Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global PES Resin Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global PES Resin Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global PES Resin Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 PES Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global PES Resin Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global PES Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global PES Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 PES Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global PES Resin Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global PES Resin Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global PES Resin Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global PES Resin Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 PES Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 PES Resin Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global PES Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global PES Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global PES Resin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States PES Resin Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States PES Resin Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States PES Resin Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States PES Resin Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top PES Resin Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top PES Resin Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States PES Resin Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States PES Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States PES Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States PES Resin Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States PES Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States PES Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States PES Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States PES Resin Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States PES Resin Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States PES Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States PES Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States PES Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States PES Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States PES Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States PES Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States PES Resin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America PES Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America PES Resin Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America PES Resin Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe PES Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe PES Resin Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe PES Resin Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific PES Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific PES Resin Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific PES Resin Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America PES Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America PES Resin Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America PES Resin Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa PES Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa PES Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PES Resin Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PES Resin Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Solvay

12.1.1 Solvay Corporation Information

12.1.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Solvay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Solvay PES Resin Products Offered

12.1.5 Solvay Recent Development

12.2 BASF

12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 BASF PES Resin Products Offered

12.2.5 BASF Recent Development

12.3 Sumitomo

12.3.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sumitomo Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Sumitomo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Sumitomo PES Resin Products Offered

12.3.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

12.4 Foshan Plolima

12.4.1 Foshan Plolima Corporation Information

12.4.2 Foshan Plolima Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Foshan Plolima Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Foshan Plolima PES Resin Products Offered

12.4.5 Foshan Plolima Recent Development

12.5 JUSEP

12.5.1 JUSEP Corporation Information

12.5.2 JUSEP Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 JUSEP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 JUSEP PES Resin Products Offered

12.5.5 JUSEP Recent Development

12.6 Jiangmen Youju

12.6.1 Jiangmen Youju Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jiangmen Youju Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Jiangmen Youju Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Jiangmen Youju PES Resin Products Offered

12.6.5 Jiangmen Youju Recent Development

12.7 Shandong Horan

12.7.1 Shandong Horan Corporation Information

12.7.2 Shandong Horan Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Shandong Horan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Shandong Horan PES Resin Products Offered

12.7.5 Shandong Horan Recent Development

12.8 PSF New Materials

12.8.1 PSF New Materials Corporation Information

12.8.2 PSF New Materials Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 PSF New Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 PSF New Materials PES Resin Products Offered

12.8.5 PSF New Materials Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key PES Resin Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 PES Resin Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

