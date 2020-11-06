Pervious Pavement Materials Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Lafargeholcim Ltd, Cemex, CRH PLC, BASF SE

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Pervious Pavement Materials market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pervious Pavement Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pervious Pavement Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pervious Pavement Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pervious Pavement Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pervious Pavement Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pervious Pavement Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pervious Pavement Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pervious Pavement Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Pervious Pavement Materials Market Research Report: Lafargeholcim Ltd, Cemex, CRH PLC, BASF SE, Sika AG, Ultratech Cement Limited, Boral Limited, Balfour Beatty PLC, Raffin Construction Co., Chaney Enterprises

Types: Pervious Concrete

Pervious Asphalt

Porous Brick

Others



Applications: Road Construction

Municipal Transportation

Others



The Pervious Pavement Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pervious Pavement Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pervious Pavement Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pervious Pavement Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pervious Pavement Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pervious Pavement Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pervious Pavement Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pervious Pavement Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pervious Pavement Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Pervious Pavement Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Pervious Concrete

1.4.3 Pervious Asphalt

1.4.4 Porous Brick

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Road Construction

1.5.3 Municipal Transportation

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Pervious Pavement Materials, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Pervious Pavement Materials Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Pervious Pavement Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Pervious Pavement Materials Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pervious Pavement Materials Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Pervious Pavement Materials Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Pervious Pavement Materials Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pervious Pavement Materials Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Pervious Pavement Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Pervious Pavement Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Pervious Pavement Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Pervious Pavement Materials Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Pervious Pavement Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Pervious Pavement Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Pervious Pavement Materials Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Pervious Pavement Materials Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Pervious Pavement Materials Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Pervious Pavement Materials Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Pervious Pavement Materials Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Pervious Pavement Materials Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Pervious Pavement Materials Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Pervious Pavement Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Pervious Pavement Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Pervious Pavement Materials Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Pervious Pavement Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Pervious Pavement Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Pervious Pavement Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Pervious Pavement Materials Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Pervious Pavement Materials Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Pervious Pavement Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Pervious Pavement Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Pervious Pavement Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Pervious Pavement Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Pervious Pavement Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Pervious Pavement Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Pervious Pavement Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Pervious Pavement Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Pervious Pavement Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Pervious Pavement Materials Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Pervious Pavement Materials Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Pervious Pavement Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Pervious Pavement Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Pervious Pavement Materials Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Pervious Pavement Materials Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Pervious Pavement Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Pervious Pavement Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Pervious Pavement Materials Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Pervious Pavement Materials Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Pervious Pavement Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Pervious Pavement Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Pervious Pavement Materials Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Pervious Pavement Materials Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Pervious Pavement Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Pervious Pavement Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pervious Pavement Materials Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pervious Pavement Materials Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Lafargeholcim Ltd

12.1.1 Lafargeholcim Ltd Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lafargeholcim Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Lafargeholcim Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Lafargeholcim Ltd Pervious Pavement Materials Products Offered

12.1.5 Lafargeholcim Ltd Recent Development

12.2 Cemex

12.2.1 Cemex Corporation Information

12.2.2 Cemex Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cemex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Cemex Pervious Pavement Materials Products Offered

12.2.5 Cemex Recent Development

12.3 CRH PLC

12.3.1 CRH PLC Corporation Information

12.3.2 CRH PLC Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 CRH PLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 CRH PLC Pervious Pavement Materials Products Offered

12.3.5 CRH PLC Recent Development

12.4 BASF SE

12.4.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.4.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 BASF SE Pervious Pavement Materials Products Offered

12.4.5 BASF SE Recent Development

12.5 Sika AG

12.5.1 Sika AG Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sika AG Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sika AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sika AG Pervious Pavement Materials Products Offered

12.5.5 Sika AG Recent Development

12.6 Ultratech Cement Limited

12.6.1 Ultratech Cement Limited Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ultratech Cement Limited Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ultratech Cement Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Ultratech Cement Limited Pervious Pavement Materials Products Offered

12.6.5 Ultratech Cement Limited Recent Development

12.7 Boral Limited

12.7.1 Boral Limited Corporation Information

12.7.2 Boral Limited Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Boral Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Boral Limited Pervious Pavement Materials Products Offered

12.7.5 Boral Limited Recent Development

12.8 Balfour Beatty PLC

12.8.1 Balfour Beatty PLC Corporation Information

12.8.2 Balfour Beatty PLC Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Balfour Beatty PLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Balfour Beatty PLC Pervious Pavement Materials Products Offered

12.8.5 Balfour Beatty PLC Recent Development

12.9 Raffin Construction Co.

12.9.1 Raffin Construction Co. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Raffin Construction Co. Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Raffin Construction Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Raffin Construction Co. Pervious Pavement Materials Products Offered

12.9.5 Raffin Construction Co. Recent Development

12.10 Chaney Enterprises

12.10.1 Chaney Enterprises Corporation Information

12.10.2 Chaney Enterprises Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Chaney Enterprises Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Chaney Enterprises Pervious Pavement Materials Products Offered

12.10.5 Chaney Enterprises Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Pervious Pavement Materials Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Pervious Pavement Materials Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”