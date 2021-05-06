Personalized Medicine Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players-Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Personalized Medicine Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Personalized Medicine market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Personalized Medicine market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Personalized Medicine market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Personalized Medicine market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Personalized Medicine market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Personalized Medicine market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Amgen, Astellas Pharma, Astrazeneca, Bayer AG, Celgene Corporation, Glaxosmithkline Plc, Illumina, Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corporation, Merck, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Siemens AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Market Segment by Product Type:

Personalized Medicine Diagnostics

Personalized Medical Care

Personalized Medicine Therapeutics

Personalized Nutrition and Wellness Market Segment by Application:

Oncology

Central Nervous System (CNS)

Immunology

Respiratory

Other Applications

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Personalized Medicine market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Personalized Medicine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Personalized Medicine market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Personalized Medicine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personalized Medicine market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Personalized Medicine

1.1 Personalized Medicine Market Overview

1.1.1 Personalized Medicine Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Personalized Medicine Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Personalized Medicine Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Personalized Medicine Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Personalized Medicine Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Personalized Medicine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Personalized Medicine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Personalized Medicine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Personalized Medicine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Personalized Medicine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Personalized Medicine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Personalized Medicine Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Personalized Medicine Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Personalized Medicine Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Personalized Medicine Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Personalized Medicine Diagnostics

2.5 Personalized Medical Care

2.6 Personalized Medicine Therapeutics

2.7 Personalized Nutrition and Wellness 3 Personalized Medicine Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Personalized Medicine Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Personalized Medicine Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Personalized Medicine Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Oncology

3.5 Central Nervous System (CNS)

3.6 Immunology

3.7 Respiratory

3.8 Other Applications 4 Global Personalized Medicine Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Personalized Medicine Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Personalized Medicine as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Personalized Medicine Market

4.4 Global Top Players Personalized Medicine Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Personalized Medicine Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Personalized Medicine Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Abbott Laboratories

5.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Profile

5.1.2 Abbott Laboratories Main Business

5.1.3 Abbott Laboratories Personalized Medicine Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Personalized Medicine Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Developments

5.2 Agilent Technologies

5.2.1 Agilent Technologies Profile

5.2.2 Agilent Technologies Main Business

5.2.3 Agilent Technologies Personalized Medicine Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Agilent Technologies Personalized Medicine Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Developments

5.3 Amgen

5.5.1 Amgen Profile

5.3.2 Amgen Main Business

5.3.3 Amgen Personalized Medicine Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Amgen Personalized Medicine Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Astellas Pharma Recent Developments

5.4 Astellas Pharma

5.4.1 Astellas Pharma Profile

5.4.2 Astellas Pharma Main Business

5.4.3 Astellas Pharma Personalized Medicine Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Astellas Pharma Personalized Medicine Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Astellas Pharma Recent Developments

5.5 Astrazeneca

5.5.1 Astrazeneca Profile

5.5.2 Astrazeneca Main Business

5.5.3 Astrazeneca Personalized Medicine Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Astrazeneca Personalized Medicine Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Astrazeneca Recent Developments

5.6 Bayer AG

5.6.1 Bayer AG Profile

5.6.2 Bayer AG Main Business

5.6.3 Bayer AG Personalized Medicine Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Bayer AG Personalized Medicine Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Bayer AG Recent Developments

5.7 Celgene Corporation

5.7.1 Celgene Corporation Profile

5.7.2 Celgene Corporation Main Business

5.7.3 Celgene Corporation Personalized Medicine Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Celgene Corporation Personalized Medicine Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Celgene Corporation Recent Developments

5.8 Glaxosmithkline Plc

5.8.1 Glaxosmithkline Plc Profile

5.8.2 Glaxosmithkline Plc Main Business

5.8.3 Glaxosmithkline Plc Personalized Medicine Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Glaxosmithkline Plc Personalized Medicine Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Glaxosmithkline Plc Recent Developments

5.9 Illumina

5.9.1 Illumina Profile

5.9.2 Illumina Main Business

5.9.3 Illumina Personalized Medicine Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Illumina Personalized Medicine Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Illumina Recent Developments

5.10 Johnson & Johnson

5.10.1 Johnson & Johnson Profile

5.10.2 Johnson & Johnson Main Business

5.10.3 Johnson & Johnson Personalized Medicine Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Johnson & Johnson Personalized Medicine Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

5.11 Laboratory Corporation

5.11.1 Laboratory Corporation Profile

5.11.2 Laboratory Corporation Main Business

5.11.3 Laboratory Corporation Personalized Medicine Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Laboratory Corporation Personalized Medicine Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Laboratory Corporation Recent Developments

5.12 Merck

5.12.1 Merck Profile

5.12.2 Merck Main Business

5.12.3 Merck Personalized Medicine Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Merck Personalized Medicine Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Merck Recent Developments

5.13 Novartis AG

5.13.1 Novartis AG Profile

5.13.2 Novartis AG Main Business

5.13.3 Novartis AG Personalized Medicine Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Novartis AG Personalized Medicine Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Novartis AG Recent Developments

5.14 Roche Holding AG

5.14.1 Roche Holding AG Profile

5.14.2 Roche Holding AG Main Business

5.14.3 Roche Holding AG Personalized Medicine Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Roche Holding AG Personalized Medicine Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Roche Holding AG Recent Developments

5.15 Siemens AG

5.15.1 Siemens AG Profile

5.15.2 Siemens AG Main Business

5.15.3 Siemens AG Personalized Medicine Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Siemens AG Personalized Medicine Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Siemens AG Recent Developments

5.16 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

5.16.1 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Profile

5.16.2 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Main Business

5.16.3 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Personalized Medicine Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Personalized Medicine Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Personalized Medicine Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Personalized Medicine Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Personalized Medicine Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Personalized Medicine Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Personalized Medicine Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Personalized Medicine Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

