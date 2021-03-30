Personalized Cell Therapy Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact | Novartis AG, Vericel Corporation, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Personalized Cell Therapy Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Personalized Cell Therapy market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Personalized Cell Therapy market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Personalized Cell Therapy market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Personalized Cell Therapy market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Novartis AG, Vericel Corporation, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, MolMed SpA, Cytori Therapeutics Inc, Gilead Sciences, Inc, Celgene Corporation, Bluebird Bio, Aurora Biopharma Inc, Saneron CCEL Therapeutics，Inc, Kuur Therapeutics, MediGene AG, Sangamo Therapeutics Market Segment by Product Type:

By Cell Type

Hematopoietic Stem Cell

Skeletal Muscle Stem Cell

Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Lymphocytes

Others

By Technique

Platelet Transfusions

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Packed Red Cell Transfusions

Organ Transplantation Market Segment by Application:

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Inflammatory Diseases

Diabetes

Cancer

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Personalized Cell Therapy market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Personalized Cell Therapy market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Personalized Cell Therapy market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Personalized Cell Therapy market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personalized Cell Therapy market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Personalized Cell Therapy

1.1 Personalized Cell Therapy Market Overview

1.1.1 Personalized Cell Therapy Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Personalized Cell Therapy Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Personalized Cell Therapy Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Personalized Cell Therapy Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Personalized Cell Therapy Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Personalized Cell Therapy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Personalized Cell Therapy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Personalized Cell Therapy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Personalized Cell Therapy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Personalized Cell Therapy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Personalized Cell Therapy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Personalized Cell Therapy Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Personalized Cell Therapy Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Personalized Cell Therapy Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Personalized Cell Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Hematopoietic Stem Cell

2.5 Skeletal Muscle Stem Cell

2.6 Mesenchymal Stem Cells

2.7 Lymphocytes

2.8 Others 3 Personalized Cell Therapy Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Personalized Cell Therapy Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Personalized Cell Therapy Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Personalized Cell Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Cardiovascular Diseases

3.5 Neurological Disorders

3.6 Inflammatory Diseases

3.7 Diabetes

3.8 Cancer

3.9 Others 4 Global Personalized Cell Therapy Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Personalized Cell Therapy Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Personalized Cell Therapy as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Personalized Cell Therapy Market

4.4 Global Top Players Personalized Cell Therapy Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Personalized Cell Therapy Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Personalized Cell Therapy Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Novartis AG

5.1.1 Novartis AG Profile

5.1.2 Novartis AG Main Business

5.1.3 Novartis AG Personalized Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Novartis AG Personalized Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Novartis AG Recent Developments

5.2 Vericel Corporation

5.2.1 Vericel Corporation Profile

5.2.2 Vericel Corporation Main Business

5.2.3 Vericel Corporation Personalized Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Vericel Corporation Personalized Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Vericel Corporation Recent Developments

5.3 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

5.5.1 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Profile

5.3.2 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Main Business

5.3.3 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Personalized Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Personalized Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 MolMed SpA Recent Developments

5.4 MolMed SpA

5.4.1 MolMed SpA Profile

5.4.2 MolMed SpA Main Business

5.4.3 MolMed SpA Personalized Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 MolMed SpA Personalized Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 MolMed SpA Recent Developments

5.5 Cytori Therapeutics Inc

5.5.1 Cytori Therapeutics Inc Profile

5.5.2 Cytori Therapeutics Inc Main Business

5.5.3 Cytori Therapeutics Inc Personalized Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Cytori Therapeutics Inc Personalized Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Cytori Therapeutics Inc Recent Developments

5.6 Gilead Sciences, Inc

5.6.1 Gilead Sciences, Inc Profile

5.6.2 Gilead Sciences, Inc Main Business

5.6.3 Gilead Sciences, Inc Personalized Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Gilead Sciences, Inc Personalized Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Gilead Sciences, Inc Recent Developments

5.7 Celgene Corporation

5.7.1 Celgene Corporation Profile

5.7.2 Celgene Corporation Main Business

5.7.3 Celgene Corporation Personalized Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Celgene Corporation Personalized Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Celgene Corporation Recent Developments

5.8 Bluebird Bio

5.8.1 Bluebird Bio Profile

5.8.2 Bluebird Bio Main Business

5.8.3 Bluebird Bio Personalized Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Bluebird Bio Personalized Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Bluebird Bio Recent Developments

5.9 Aurora Biopharma Inc

5.9.1 Aurora Biopharma Inc Profile

5.9.2 Aurora Biopharma Inc Main Business

5.9.3 Aurora Biopharma Inc Personalized Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Aurora Biopharma Inc Personalized Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Aurora Biopharma Inc Recent Developments

5.10 Saneron CCEL Therapeutics，Inc

5.10.1 Saneron CCEL Therapeutics，Inc Profile

5.10.2 Saneron CCEL Therapeutics，Inc Main Business

5.10.3 Saneron CCEL Therapeutics，Inc Personalized Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Saneron CCEL Therapeutics，Inc Personalized Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Saneron CCEL Therapeutics，Inc Recent Developments

5.11 Kuur Therapeutics

5.11.1 Kuur Therapeutics Profile

5.11.2 Kuur Therapeutics Main Business

5.11.3 Kuur Therapeutics Personalized Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Kuur Therapeutics Personalized Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Kuur Therapeutics Recent Developments

5.12 MediGene AG

5.12.1 MediGene AG Profile

5.12.2 MediGene AG Main Business

5.12.3 MediGene AG Personalized Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 MediGene AG Personalized Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 MediGene AG Recent Developments

5.13 Sangamo Therapeutics

5.13.1 Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

5.13.2 Sangamo Therapeutics Main Business

5.13.3 Sangamo Therapeutics Personalized Cell Therapy Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Sangamo Therapeutics Personalized Cell Therapy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Sangamo Therapeutics Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Personalized Cell Therapy Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Personalized Cell Therapy Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Personalized Cell Therapy Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Personalized Cell Therapy Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Personalized Cell Therapy Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Personalized Cell Therapy Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

