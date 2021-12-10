Personal Wipes Market Growth Analysis and Trends in the Global Industry 2021-2027| Rockline Industries (US), Diamond Wipes International (US), Kimberly Clark Corporation (US)

Los Angeles, United State: The global Personal Wipes market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Personal Wipes market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Personal Wipes market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Personal Wipes market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Personal Wipes market.

Leading players of the global Personal Wipes market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Personal Wipes market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Personal Wipes market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Personal Wipes market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Personal Wipes Market Research Report: Rockline Industries (US), Diamond Wipes International (US), Kimberly Clark Corporation (US), Procter and Gamble Co. (US), NicePak International (US), Meridian Industries Inc. (US), La Fresh (US), Unicharm International (Japan), Edgewell Personal Care (US), Healthy Hoohoo (US)

Global Personal Wipes Market Segmentation by Product: Facial Wipes, Cleansing Wipes, Hand & Body Wipes, Moist Towelettes, Flushable Wipes, Personal Hygiene Wipes, Feminine Hygiene Wipes, Antibacterial Wipes, Medicated Wipes

Global Personal Wipes Market Segmentation by Application: Adults, Babies

The global Personal Wipes market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Personal Wipes market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Personal Wipes market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Personal Wipes market.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the growth potential of the Personal Wipes market?

2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Personal Wipes industry in the years to come?

6. What are the key challenges that the global Personal Wipes market may face in future?

7. Which are the leading companies in the global Personal Wipes market?

8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personal Wipes market?

Table od Content

1 Personal Wipes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Personal Wipes

1.2 Personal Wipes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Personal Wipes Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Facial Wipes

1.2.3 Cleansing Wipes

1.2.4 Hand & Body Wipes

1.2.5 Moist Towelettes

1.2.6 Flushable Wipes

1.2.7 Personal Hygiene Wipes

1.2.8 Feminine Hygiene Wipes

1.2.9 Antibacterial Wipes

1.2.10 Medicated Wipes

1.3 Personal Wipes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Personal Wipes Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Adults

1.3.3 Babies

1.4 Global Personal Wipes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Personal Wipes Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Personal Wipes Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Personal Wipes Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Personal Wipes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Personal Wipes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Personal Wipes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Personal Wipes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Personal Wipes Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Personal Wipes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Personal Wipes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Personal Wipes Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Personal Wipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Personal Wipes Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Personal Wipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Personal Wipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Personal Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Personal Wipes Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Personal Wipes Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Personal Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Personal Wipes Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Personal Wipes Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Personal Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Personal Wipes Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Personal Wipes Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Personal Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Personal Wipes Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Personal Wipes Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Personal Wipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Wipes Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Wipes Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Personal Wipes Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Personal Wipes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Personal Wipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Personal Wipes Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Personal Wipes Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Personal Wipes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Personal Wipes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Personal Wipes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Rockline Industries (US)

6.1.1 Rockline Industries (US) Corporation Information

6.1.2 Rockline Industries (US) Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Rockline Industries (US) Personal Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Rockline Industries (US) Personal Wipes Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Rockline Industries (US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Diamond Wipes International (US)

6.2.1 Diamond Wipes International (US) Corporation Information

6.2.2 Diamond Wipes International (US) Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Diamond Wipes International (US) Personal Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Diamond Wipes International (US) Personal Wipes Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Diamond Wipes International (US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Kimberly Clark Corporation (US)

6.3.1 Kimberly Clark Corporation (US) Corporation Information

6.3.2 Kimberly Clark Corporation (US) Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Kimberly Clark Corporation (US) Personal Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Kimberly Clark Corporation (US) Personal Wipes Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Kimberly Clark Corporation (US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Procter and Gamble Co. (US)

6.4.1 Procter and Gamble Co. (US) Corporation Information

6.4.2 Procter and Gamble Co. (US) Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Procter and Gamble Co. (US) Personal Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Procter and Gamble Co. (US) Personal Wipes Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Procter and Gamble Co. (US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 NicePak International (US)

6.5.1 NicePak International (US) Corporation Information

6.5.2 NicePak International (US) Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 NicePak International (US) Personal Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 NicePak International (US) Personal Wipes Product Portfolio

6.5.5 NicePak International (US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Meridian Industries Inc. (US)

6.6.1 Meridian Industries Inc. (US) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Meridian Industries Inc. (US) Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Meridian Industries Inc. (US) Personal Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Meridian Industries Inc. (US) Personal Wipes Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Meridian Industries Inc. (US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 La Fresh (US)

6.6.1 La Fresh (US) Corporation Information

6.6.2 La Fresh (US) Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 La Fresh (US) Personal Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 La Fresh (US) Personal Wipes Product Portfolio

6.7.5 La Fresh (US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Unicharm International (Japan)

6.8.1 Unicharm International (Japan) Corporation Information

6.8.2 Unicharm International (Japan) Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Unicharm International (Japan) Personal Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Unicharm International (Japan) Personal Wipes Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Unicharm International (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Edgewell Personal Care (US)

6.9.1 Edgewell Personal Care (US) Corporation Information

6.9.2 Edgewell Personal Care (US) Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Edgewell Personal Care (US) Personal Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Edgewell Personal Care (US) Personal Wipes Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Edgewell Personal Care (US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Healthy Hoohoo (US)

6.10.1 Healthy Hoohoo (US) Corporation Information

6.10.2 Healthy Hoohoo (US) Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Healthy Hoohoo (US) Personal Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Healthy Hoohoo (US) Personal Wipes Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Healthy Hoohoo (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7 Personal Wipes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Personal Wipes Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Personal Wipes

7.4 Personal Wipes Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Personal Wipes Distributors List

8.3 Personal Wipes Customers

9 Personal Wipes Market Dynamics

9.1 Personal Wipes Industry Trends

9.2 Personal Wipes Growth Drivers

9.3 Personal Wipes Market Challenges

9.4 Personal Wipes Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Personal Wipes Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Personal Wipes by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Wipes by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Personal Wipes Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Personal Wipes by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Wipes by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Personal Wipes Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Personal Wipes by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Wipes by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

