Personal Survival Kit Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2028 | DC Safety, Ready America, Inc.

A newly published report titled “(Personal Survival Kit Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal Survival Kit report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal Survival Kit market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal Survival Kit market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal Survival Kit market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal Survival Kit market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal Survival Kit market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DC Safety, Ready America, Inc., Waitz Corp., Gauke Healthcare Co., Ltd., LALIZAS, Spectre Forge, Inc., More Prepared, Pro Survival Kit Co., SES, Quake Kare, Inc, Firstar Healthcare Co., Ltd., Hansen Protection, Aviation Marine – Specialty Products & Services, Inc., Grainger, EVAQ8, VIKING, Best Glide ASE, Coleman, Survivor Industries Inc., Total Resources International

Market Segmentation by Product:

Mini Survival Kit

Emergency Kit



Market Segmentation by Application:

Family ＆Community

Office

Government Agencies

Hospital ＆ School

Outdoor

Others



The Personal Survival Kit Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Personal Survival Kit market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Personal Survival Kit market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Personal Survival Kit Market Overview

1.1 Personal Survival Kit Product Overview

1.2 Personal Survival Kit Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Mini Survival Kit

1.2.2 Emergency Kit

1.3 Global Personal Survival Kit Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Personal Survival Kit Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Personal Survival Kit Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Personal Survival Kit Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Personal Survival Kit Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Personal Survival Kit Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Personal Survival Kit Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Personal Survival Kit Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Personal Survival Kit Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Personal Survival Kit Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Personal Survival Kit Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Personal Survival Kit Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Survival Kit Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Personal Survival Kit Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Personal Survival Kit Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Personal Survival Kit Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Personal Survival Kit Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Personal Survival Kit Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Personal Survival Kit Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Personal Survival Kit Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Personal Survival Kit Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Personal Survival Kit Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Personal Survival Kit Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Personal Survival Kit as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Personal Survival Kit Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Personal Survival Kit Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Personal Survival Kit Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Personal Survival Kit Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Personal Survival Kit Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Personal Survival Kit Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Personal Survival Kit Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Personal Survival Kit Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Personal Survival Kit Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Personal Survival Kit Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Personal Survival Kit Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Personal Survival Kit Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Personal Survival Kit by Application

4.1 Personal Survival Kit Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Family ＆Community

4.1.2 Office

4.1.3 Government Agencies

4.1.4 Hospital ＆ School

4.1.5 Outdoor

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Personal Survival Kit Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Personal Survival Kit Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Personal Survival Kit Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Personal Survival Kit Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Personal Survival Kit Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Personal Survival Kit Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Personal Survival Kit Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Personal Survival Kit Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Personal Survival Kit Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Personal Survival Kit Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Personal Survival Kit Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Personal Survival Kit Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Survival Kit Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Personal Survival Kit Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Personal Survival Kit Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Personal Survival Kit by Country

5.1 North America Personal Survival Kit Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Personal Survival Kit Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Personal Survival Kit Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Personal Survival Kit Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Personal Survival Kit Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Personal Survival Kit Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Personal Survival Kit by Country

6.1 Europe Personal Survival Kit Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Personal Survival Kit Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Personal Survival Kit Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Personal Survival Kit Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Personal Survival Kit Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Personal Survival Kit Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Personal Survival Kit by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Survival Kit Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Survival Kit Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Survival Kit Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Survival Kit Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Survival Kit Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Survival Kit Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Personal Survival Kit by Country

8.1 Latin America Personal Survival Kit Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Personal Survival Kit Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Personal Survival Kit Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Personal Survival Kit Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Personal Survival Kit Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Personal Survival Kit Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Personal Survival Kit by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Survival Kit Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Survival Kit Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Survival Kit Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Survival Kit Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Survival Kit Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Survival Kit Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Personal Survival Kit Business

10.1 DC Safety

10.1.1 DC Safety Corporation Information

10.1.2 DC Safety Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 DC Safety Personal Survival Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 DC Safety Personal Survival Kit Products Offered

10.1.5 DC Safety Recent Development

10.2 Ready America, Inc.

10.2.1 Ready America, Inc. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ready America, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Ready America, Inc. Personal Survival Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Ready America, Inc. Personal Survival Kit Products Offered

10.2.5 Ready America, Inc. Recent Development

10.3 Waitz Corp.

10.3.1 Waitz Corp. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Waitz Corp. Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Waitz Corp. Personal Survival Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Waitz Corp. Personal Survival Kit Products Offered

10.3.5 Waitz Corp. Recent Development

10.4 Gauke Healthcare Co., Ltd.

10.4.1 Gauke Healthcare Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Gauke Healthcare Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Gauke Healthcare Co., Ltd. Personal Survival Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Gauke Healthcare Co., Ltd. Personal Survival Kit Products Offered

10.4.5 Gauke Healthcare Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.5 LALIZAS

10.5.1 LALIZAS Corporation Information

10.5.2 LALIZAS Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 LALIZAS Personal Survival Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 LALIZAS Personal Survival Kit Products Offered

10.5.5 LALIZAS Recent Development

10.6 Spectre Forge, Inc.

10.6.1 Spectre Forge, Inc. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Spectre Forge, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Spectre Forge, Inc. Personal Survival Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Spectre Forge, Inc. Personal Survival Kit Products Offered

10.6.5 Spectre Forge, Inc. Recent Development

10.7 More Prepared

10.7.1 More Prepared Corporation Information

10.7.2 More Prepared Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 More Prepared Personal Survival Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 More Prepared Personal Survival Kit Products Offered

10.7.5 More Prepared Recent Development

10.8 Pro Survival Kit Co.

10.8.1 Pro Survival Kit Co. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Pro Survival Kit Co. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Pro Survival Kit Co. Personal Survival Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Pro Survival Kit Co. Personal Survival Kit Products Offered

10.8.5 Pro Survival Kit Co. Recent Development

10.9 SES

10.9.1 SES Corporation Information

10.9.2 SES Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 SES Personal Survival Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 SES Personal Survival Kit Products Offered

10.9.5 SES Recent Development

10.10 Quake Kare, Inc

10.10.1 Quake Kare, Inc Corporation Information

10.10.2 Quake Kare, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Quake Kare, Inc Personal Survival Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Quake Kare, Inc Personal Survival Kit Products Offered

10.10.5 Quake Kare, Inc Recent Development

10.11 Firstar Healthcare Co., Ltd.

10.11.1 Firstar Healthcare Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Firstar Healthcare Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Firstar Healthcare Co., Ltd. Personal Survival Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Firstar Healthcare Co., Ltd. Personal Survival Kit Products Offered

10.11.5 Firstar Healthcare Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.12 Hansen Protection

10.12.1 Hansen Protection Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hansen Protection Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Hansen Protection Personal Survival Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Hansen Protection Personal Survival Kit Products Offered

10.12.5 Hansen Protection Recent Development

10.13 Aviation Marine – Specialty Products & Services, Inc.

10.13.1 Aviation Marine – Specialty Products & Services, Inc. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Aviation Marine – Specialty Products & Services, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Aviation Marine – Specialty Products & Services, Inc. Personal Survival Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Aviation Marine – Specialty Products & Services, Inc. Personal Survival Kit Products Offered

10.13.5 Aviation Marine – Specialty Products & Services, Inc. Recent Development

10.14 Grainger

10.14.1 Grainger Corporation Information

10.14.2 Grainger Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Grainger Personal Survival Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Grainger Personal Survival Kit Products Offered

10.14.5 Grainger Recent Development

10.15 EVAQ8

10.15.1 EVAQ8 Corporation Information

10.15.2 EVAQ8 Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 EVAQ8 Personal Survival Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 EVAQ8 Personal Survival Kit Products Offered

10.15.5 EVAQ8 Recent Development

10.16 VIKING

10.16.1 VIKING Corporation Information

10.16.2 VIKING Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 VIKING Personal Survival Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 VIKING Personal Survival Kit Products Offered

10.16.5 VIKING Recent Development

10.17 Best Glide ASE

10.17.1 Best Glide ASE Corporation Information

10.17.2 Best Glide ASE Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Best Glide ASE Personal Survival Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 Best Glide ASE Personal Survival Kit Products Offered

10.17.5 Best Glide ASE Recent Development

10.18 Coleman

10.18.1 Coleman Corporation Information

10.18.2 Coleman Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Coleman Personal Survival Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.18.4 Coleman Personal Survival Kit Products Offered

10.18.5 Coleman Recent Development

10.19 Survivor Industries Inc.

10.19.1 Survivor Industries Inc. Corporation Information

10.19.2 Survivor Industries Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Survivor Industries Inc. Personal Survival Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.19.4 Survivor Industries Inc. Personal Survival Kit Products Offered

10.19.5 Survivor Industries Inc. Recent Development

10.20 Total Resources International

10.20.1 Total Resources International Corporation Information

10.20.2 Total Resources International Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Total Resources International Personal Survival Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.20.4 Total Resources International Personal Survival Kit Products Offered

10.20.5 Total Resources International Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Personal Survival Kit Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Personal Survival Kit Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Personal Survival Kit Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Personal Survival Kit Industry Trends

11.4.2 Personal Survival Kit Market Drivers

11.4.3 Personal Survival Kit Market Challenges

11.4.4 Personal Survival Kit Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Personal Survival Kit Distributors

12.3 Personal Survival Kit Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

