Personal Safety App Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2028-Google LLC, Zich, One Scream

The global Personal Safety App market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Personal Safety App market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Personal Safety App market.
The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Personal Safety App market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.
The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Personal Safety App Market Research Report: Google LLC, Zich, One Scream, Bsafe, Red Panic Button, Flare, React Mobile, Life360, Family Locator, MySafetiPin, Presence, Safe 365, Hollie Guard, Virtual Halo, PROtect, Circleof6, SafetiPin, Kinetic Global, Get Home Safe, Noonlight, Watch Over Me, Snug Safety, RE:SURE, Sister, StaySafe, OnWatch, GetHomeSafe, MiriamNZ, Silent Beacon, Rave Guardian, UrSafe, Find My Kids, Citizen, ICE Contact, Mayday Safety, Omnipolis, Parachute, App-Elles, ADT Go
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Personal Safety App industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Personal Safety Appmanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Personal Safety App industry.
Global Personal Safety App Market Segment By Type:
Voice Activation, Button Activation Personal Safety App
Global Personal Safety App Market Segment By Application:
Children, Adults, Elder
Regions Covered in the Global Personal Safety App Market:
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
The scope of the Report:
The research report on the global Personal Safety App market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.
The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the keyword market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Personal Safety App industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Personal Safety App market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Personal Safety App market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personal Safety App market?
Table of Contents
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Personal Safety App Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Voice Activation
1.2.3 Button Activation
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Personal Safety App Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Children
1.3.3 Adults
1.3.4 Elder 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Personal Safety App Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Personal Safety App Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Personal Safety App Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Personal Safety App Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Personal Safety App Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Personal Safety App Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Personal Safety App Industry Trends
2.3.2 Personal Safety App Market Drivers
2.3.3 Personal Safety App Market Challenges
2.3.4 Personal Safety App Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Personal Safety App Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Personal Safety App Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Personal Safety App Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Personal Safety App Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Personal Safety App Revenue
3.4 Global Personal Safety App Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Personal Safety App Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Personal Safety App Revenue in 2021
3.5 Personal Safety App Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Personal Safety App Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Personal Safety App Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Personal Safety App Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Personal Safety App Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
4.2 Global Personal Safety App Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Personal Safety App Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Personal Safety App Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
5.2 Global Personal Safety App Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America
6.1 North America Personal Safety App Market Size (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Personal Safety App Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Personal Safety App Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
6.2.2 North America Personal Safety App Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
6.2.3 North America Personal Safety App Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
6.3 North America Personal Safety App Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Personal Safety App Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 North America Personal Safety App Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
6.3.3 North America Personal Safety App Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.4 North America Personal Safety App Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Personal Safety App Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
6.4.2 North America Personal Safety App Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Personal Safety App Market Size (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Personal Safety App Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Personal Safety App Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
7.2.2 Europe Personal Safety App Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
7.2.3 Europe Personal Safety App Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
7.3 Europe Personal Safety App Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Personal Safety App Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
7.3.2 Europe Personal Safety App Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
7.3.3 Europe Personal Safety App Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
7.4 Europe Personal Safety App Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Personal Safety App Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
7.4.2 Europe Personal Safety App Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Size (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Size (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
9.2.2 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
9.2.3 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
9.3 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
9.3.2 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
9.3.3 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
9.4 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
9.4.2 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Size (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Google LLC
11.1.1 Google LLC Company Details
11.1.2 Google LLC Business Overview
11.1.3 Google LLC Personal Safety App Introduction
11.1.4 Google LLC Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.1.5 Google LLC Recent Developments
11.2 Zich
11.2.1 Zich Company Details
11.2.2 Zich Business Overview
11.2.3 Zich Personal Safety App Introduction
11.2.4 Zich Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.2.5 Zich Recent Developments
11.3 One Scream
11.3.1 One Scream Company Details
11.3.2 One Scream Business Overview
11.3.3 One Scream Personal Safety App Introduction
11.3.4 One Scream Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.3.5 One Scream Recent Developments
11.4 Bsafe
11.4.1 Bsafe Company Details
11.4.2 Bsafe Business Overview
11.4.3 Bsafe Personal Safety App Introduction
11.4.4 Bsafe Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.4.5 Bsafe Recent Developments
11.5 Red Panic Button
11.5.1 Red Panic Button Company Details
11.5.2 Red Panic Button Business Overview
11.5.3 Red Panic Button Personal Safety App Introduction
11.5.4 Red Panic Button Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.5.5 Red Panic Button Recent Developments
11.6 Flare
11.6.1 Flare Company Details
11.6.2 Flare Business Overview
11.6.3 Flare Personal Safety App Introduction
11.6.4 Flare Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.6.5 Flare Recent Developments
11.7 React Mobile
11.7.1 React Mobile Company Details
11.7.2 React Mobile Business Overview
11.7.3 React Mobile Personal Safety App Introduction
11.7.4 React Mobile Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.7.5 React Mobile Recent Developments
11.8 Life360
11.8.1 Life360 Company Details
11.8.2 Life360 Business Overview
11.8.3 Life360 Personal Safety App Introduction
11.8.4 Life360 Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.8.5 Life360 Recent Developments
11.9 Family Locator
11.9.1 Family Locator Company Details
11.9.2 Family Locator Business Overview
11.9.3 Family Locator Personal Safety App Introduction
11.9.4 Family Locator Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.9.5 Family Locator Recent Developments
11.10 MySafetiPin
11.10.1 MySafetiPin Company Details
11.10.2 MySafetiPin Business Overview
11.10.3 MySafetiPin Personal Safety App Introduction
11.10.4 MySafetiPin Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.10.5 MySafetiPin Recent Developments
11.11 Presence
11.11.1 Presence Company Details
11.11.2 Presence Business Overview
11.11.3 Presence Personal Safety App Introduction
11.11.4 Presence Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.11.5 Presence Recent Developments
11.12 Safe 365
11.12.1 Safe 365 Company Details
11.12.2 Safe 365 Business Overview
11.12.3 Safe 365 Personal Safety App Introduction
11.12.4 Safe 365 Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.12.5 Safe 365 Recent Developments
11.13 Hollie Guard
11.13.1 Hollie Guard Company Details
11.13.2 Hollie Guard Business Overview
11.13.3 Hollie Guard Personal Safety App Introduction
11.13.4 Hollie Guard Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.13.5 Hollie Guard Recent Developments
11.14 Virtual Halo
11.14.1 Virtual Halo Company Details
11.14.2 Virtual Halo Business Overview
11.14.3 Virtual Halo Personal Safety App Introduction
11.14.4 Virtual Halo Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.14.5 Virtual Halo Recent Developments
11.15 PROtect
11.15.1 PROtect Company Details
11.15.2 PROtect Business Overview
11.15.3 PROtect Personal Safety App Introduction
11.15.4 PROtect Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.15.5 PROtect Recent Developments
11.16 Circleof6
11.16.1 Circleof6 Company Details
11.16.2 Circleof6 Business Overview
11.16.3 Circleof6 Personal Safety App Introduction
11.16.4 Circleof6 Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.16.5 Circleof6 Recent Developments
11.17 SafetiPin
11.17.1 SafetiPin Company Details
11.17.2 SafetiPin Business Overview
11.17.3 SafetiPin Personal Safety App Introduction
11.17.4 SafetiPin Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.17.5 SafetiPin Recent Developments
11.18 Kinetic Global
11.18.1 Kinetic Global Company Details
11.18.2 Kinetic Global Business Overview
11.18.3 Kinetic Global Personal Safety App Introduction
11.18.4 Kinetic Global Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.18.5 Kinetic Global Recent Developments
11.19 Get Home Safe
11.19.1 Get Home Safe Company Details
11.19.2 Get Home Safe Business Overview
11.19.3 Get Home Safe Personal Safety App Introduction
11.19.4 Get Home Safe Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.19.5 Get Home Safe Recent Developments
11.20 Noonlight
11.20.1 Noonlight Company Details
11.20.2 Noonlight Business Overview
11.20.3 Noonlight Personal Safety App Introduction
11.20.4 Noonlight Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.20.5 Noonlight Recent Developments
11.21 Watch Over Me
11.21.1 Watch Over Me Company Details
11.21.2 Watch Over Me Business Overview
11.21.3 Watch Over Me Personal Safety App Introduction
11.21.4 Watch Over Me Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.21.5 Watch Over Me Recent Developments
11.22 Snug Safety
11.22.1 Snug Safety Company Details
11.22.2 Snug Safety Business Overview
11.22.3 Snug Safety Personal Safety App Introduction
11.22.4 Snug Safety Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.22.5 Snug Safety Recent Developments
11.23 RE:SURE
11.23.1 RE:SURE Company Details
11.23.2 RE:SURE Business Overview
11.23.3 RE:SURE Personal Safety App Introduction
11.23.4 RE:SURE Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.23.5 RE:SURE Recent Developments
11.24 Sister
11.24.1 Sister Company Details
11.24.2 Sister Business Overview
11.24.3 Sister Personal Safety App Introduction
11.24.4 Sister Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.24.5 Sister Recent Developments
11.25 StaySafe
11.25.1 StaySafe Company Details
11.25.2 StaySafe Business Overview
11.25.3 StaySafe Personal Safety App Introduction
11.25.4 StaySafe Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.25.5 StaySafe Recent Developments
11.26 OnWatch
11.26.1 OnWatch Company Details
11.26.2 OnWatch Business Overview
11.26.3 OnWatch Personal Safety App Introduction
11.26.4 OnWatch Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.26.5 OnWatch Recent Developments
11.27 GetHomeSafe
11.27.1 GetHomeSafe Company Details
11.27.2 GetHomeSafe Business Overview
11.27.3 GetHomeSafe Personal Safety App Introduction
11.27.4 GetHomeSafe Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.27.5 GetHomeSafe Recent Developments
11.28 MiriamNZ
11.28.1 MiriamNZ Company Details
11.28.2 MiriamNZ Business Overview
11.28.3 MiriamNZ Personal Safety App Introduction
11.28.4 MiriamNZ Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.28.5 MiriamNZ Recent Developments
11.29 Silent Beacon
11.29.1 Silent Beacon Company Details
11.29.2 Silent Beacon Business Overview
11.29.3 Silent Beacon Personal Safety App Introduction
11.29.4 Silent Beacon Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.29.5 Silent Beacon Recent Developments
11.30 Rave Guardian
11.30.1 Rave Guardian Company Details
11.30.2 Rave Guardian Business Overview
11.30.3 Rave Guardian Personal Safety App Introduction
11.30.4 Rave Guardian Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.30.5 Rave Guardian Recent Developments
11.31 UrSafe
11.31.1 UrSafe Company Details
11.31.2 UrSafe Business Overview
11.31.3 UrSafe Personal Safety App Introduction
11.31.4 UrSafe Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.31.5 UrSafe Recent Developments
11.32 Find My Kids
11.32.1 Find My Kids Company Details
11.32.2 Find My Kids Business Overview
11.32.3 Find My Kids Personal Safety App Introduction
11.32.4 Find My Kids Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.32.5 Find My Kids Recent Developments
11.33 Citizen
11.33.1 Citizen Company Details
11.33.2 Citizen Business Overview
11.33.3 Citizen Personal Safety App Introduction
11.33.4 Citizen Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.33.5 Citizen Recent Developments
11.34 ICE Contact
11.34.1 ICE Contact Company Details
11.34.2 ICE Contact Business Overview
11.34.3 ICE Contact Personal Safety App Introduction
11.34.4 ICE Contact Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.34.5 ICE Contact Recent Developments
11.35 Mayday Safety
11.35.1 Mayday Safety Company Details
11.35.2 Mayday Safety Business Overview
11.35.3 Mayday Safety Personal Safety App Introduction
11.35.4 Mayday Safety Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.35.5 Mayday Safety Recent Developments
11.36 Omnipolis
11.36.1 Omnipolis Company Details
11.36.2 Omnipolis Business Overview
11.36.3 Omnipolis Personal Safety App Introduction
11.36.4 Omnipolis Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.36.5 Omnipolis Recent Developments
11.37 Parachute
11.37.1 Parachute Company Details
11.37.2 Parachute Business Overview
11.37.3 Parachute Personal Safety App Introduction
11.37.4 Parachute Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.37.5 Parachute Recent Developments
11.38 App-Elles
11.38.1 App-Elles Company Details
11.38.2 App-Elles Business Overview
11.38.3 App-Elles Personal Safety App Introduction
11.38.4 App-Elles Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.38.5 App-Elles Recent Developments
11.39 ADT Go
11.39.1 ADT Go Company Details
11.39.2 ADT Go Business Overview
11.39.3 ADT Go Personal Safety App Introduction
11.39.4 ADT Go Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)
11.39.5 ADT Go Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Author Details
13.3 Disclaimer
