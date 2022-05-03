Personal Safety App Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2028-Google LLC, Zich, One Scream

The global Personal Safety App market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Personal Safety App market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Personal Safety App market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Personal Safety App market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

Request a Sample of this report at:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4512930/global-personal-safety-app-market

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Personal Safety App Market Research Report: Google LLC, Zich, One Scream, Bsafe, Red Panic Button, Flare, React Mobile, Life360, Family Locator, MySafetiPin, Presence, Safe 365, Hollie Guard, Virtual Halo, PROtect, Circleof6, SafetiPin, Kinetic Global, Get Home Safe, Noonlight, Watch Over Me, Snug Safety, RE:SURE, Sister, StaySafe, OnWatch, GetHomeSafe, MiriamNZ, Silent Beacon, Rave Guardian, UrSafe, Find My Kids, Citizen, ICE Con​​tact, Mayday Safety, Omnipolis, Parachute, App-Elles, ADT Go

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Personal Safety App industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Personal Safety Appmanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Personal Safety App industry.

Global Personal Safety App Market Segment By Type:

Voice Activation, Button Activation Personal Safety App

Global Personal Safety App Market Segment By Application:

Children, Adults, Elder

Regions Covered in the Global Personal Safety App Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global Personal Safety App market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Enquire Customization in The Report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4512930/global-personal-safety-app-market

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Personal Safety App industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Personal Safety App market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Personal Safety App market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personal Safety App market?

Get Full Report In your Inbox within 24 Hours at USD(2900):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/b61f368d878ff9b88d7b6ecc147848f5,0,1,global-personal-safety-app-market

Table of Contents

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Personal Safety App Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Voice Activation

1.2.3 Button Activation

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Personal Safety App Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Children

1.3.3 Adults

1.3.4 Elder 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Personal Safety App Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Personal Safety App Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Personal Safety App Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Personal Safety App Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Personal Safety App Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Personal Safety App Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Personal Safety App Industry Trends

2.3.2 Personal Safety App Market Drivers

2.3.3 Personal Safety App Market Challenges

2.3.4 Personal Safety App Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Personal Safety App Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Personal Safety App Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Personal Safety App Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Personal Safety App Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Personal Safety App Revenue

3.4 Global Personal Safety App Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Personal Safety App Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Personal Safety App Revenue in 2021

3.5 Personal Safety App Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Personal Safety App Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Personal Safety App Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Personal Safety App Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Personal Safety App Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Personal Safety App Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 Personal Safety App Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Personal Safety App Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Personal Safety App Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Personal Safety App Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Personal Safety App Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Personal Safety App Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Personal Safety App Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Personal Safety App Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Personal Safety App Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Personal Safety App Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Personal Safety App Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Personal Safety App Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Personal Safety App Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Personal Safety App Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Personal Safety App Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Personal Safety App Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Personal Safety App Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Personal Safety App Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Personal Safety App Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Personal Safety App Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Personal Safety App Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Personal Safety App Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Personal Safety App Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Personal Safety App Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Personal Safety App Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Personal Safety App Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Personal Safety App Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Safety App Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Personal Safety App Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Personal Safety App Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Google LLC

11.1.1 Google LLC Company Details

11.1.2 Google LLC Business Overview

11.1.3 Google LLC Personal Safety App Introduction

11.1.4 Google LLC Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Google LLC Recent Developments

11.2 Zich

11.2.1 Zich Company Details

11.2.2 Zich Business Overview

11.2.3 Zich Personal Safety App Introduction

11.2.4 Zich Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Zich Recent Developments

11.3 One Scream

11.3.1 One Scream Company Details

11.3.2 One Scream Business Overview

11.3.3 One Scream Personal Safety App Introduction

11.3.4 One Scream Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 One Scream Recent Developments

11.4 Bsafe

11.4.1 Bsafe Company Details

11.4.2 Bsafe Business Overview

11.4.3 Bsafe Personal Safety App Introduction

11.4.4 Bsafe Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Bsafe Recent Developments

11.5 Red Panic Button

11.5.1 Red Panic Button Company Details

11.5.2 Red Panic Button Business Overview

11.5.3 Red Panic Button Personal Safety App Introduction

11.5.4 Red Panic Button Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 Red Panic Button Recent Developments

11.6 Flare

11.6.1 Flare Company Details

11.6.2 Flare Business Overview

11.6.3 Flare Personal Safety App Introduction

11.6.4 Flare Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 Flare Recent Developments

11.7 React Mobile

11.7.1 React Mobile Company Details

11.7.2 React Mobile Business Overview

11.7.3 React Mobile Personal Safety App Introduction

11.7.4 React Mobile Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 React Mobile Recent Developments

11.8 Life360

11.8.1 Life360 Company Details

11.8.2 Life360 Business Overview

11.8.3 Life360 Personal Safety App Introduction

11.8.4 Life360 Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Life360 Recent Developments

11.9 Family Locator

11.9.1 Family Locator Company Details

11.9.2 Family Locator Business Overview

11.9.3 Family Locator Personal Safety App Introduction

11.9.4 Family Locator Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 Family Locator Recent Developments

11.10 MySafetiPin

11.10.1 MySafetiPin Company Details

11.10.2 MySafetiPin Business Overview

11.10.3 MySafetiPin Personal Safety App Introduction

11.10.4 MySafetiPin Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 MySafetiPin Recent Developments

11.11 Presence

11.11.1 Presence Company Details

11.11.2 Presence Business Overview

11.11.3 Presence Personal Safety App Introduction

11.11.4 Presence Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 Presence Recent Developments

11.12 Safe 365

11.12.1 Safe 365 Company Details

11.12.2 Safe 365 Business Overview

11.12.3 Safe 365 Personal Safety App Introduction

11.12.4 Safe 365 Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 Safe 365 Recent Developments

11.13 Hollie Guard

11.13.1 Hollie Guard Company Details

11.13.2 Hollie Guard Business Overview

11.13.3 Hollie Guard Personal Safety App Introduction

11.13.4 Hollie Guard Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Hollie Guard Recent Developments

11.14 Virtual Halo

11.14.1 Virtual Halo Company Details

11.14.2 Virtual Halo Business Overview

11.14.3 Virtual Halo Personal Safety App Introduction

11.14.4 Virtual Halo Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.14.5 Virtual Halo Recent Developments

11.15 PROtect

11.15.1 PROtect Company Details

11.15.2 PROtect Business Overview

11.15.3 PROtect Personal Safety App Introduction

11.15.4 PROtect Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.15.5 PROtect Recent Developments

11.16 Circleof6

11.16.1 Circleof6 Company Details

11.16.2 Circleof6 Business Overview

11.16.3 Circleof6 Personal Safety App Introduction

11.16.4 Circleof6 Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.16.5 Circleof6 Recent Developments

11.17 SafetiPin

11.17.1 SafetiPin Company Details

11.17.2 SafetiPin Business Overview

11.17.3 SafetiPin Personal Safety App Introduction

11.17.4 SafetiPin Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.17.5 SafetiPin Recent Developments

11.18 Kinetic Global

11.18.1 Kinetic Global Company Details

11.18.2 Kinetic Global Business Overview

11.18.3 Kinetic Global Personal Safety App Introduction

11.18.4 Kinetic Global Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.18.5 Kinetic Global Recent Developments

11.19 Get Home Safe

11.19.1 Get Home Safe Company Details

11.19.2 Get Home Safe Business Overview

11.19.3 Get Home Safe Personal Safety App Introduction

11.19.4 Get Home Safe Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.19.5 Get Home Safe Recent Developments

11.20 Noonlight

11.20.1 Noonlight Company Details

11.20.2 Noonlight Business Overview

11.20.3 Noonlight Personal Safety App Introduction

11.20.4 Noonlight Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.20.5 Noonlight Recent Developments

11.21 Watch Over Me

11.21.1 Watch Over Me Company Details

11.21.2 Watch Over Me Business Overview

11.21.3 Watch Over Me Personal Safety App Introduction

11.21.4 Watch Over Me Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.21.5 Watch Over Me Recent Developments

11.22 Snug Safety

11.22.1 Snug Safety Company Details

11.22.2 Snug Safety Business Overview

11.22.3 Snug Safety Personal Safety App Introduction

11.22.4 Snug Safety Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.22.5 Snug Safety Recent Developments

11.23 RE:SURE

11.23.1 RE:SURE Company Details

11.23.2 RE:SURE Business Overview

11.23.3 RE:SURE Personal Safety App Introduction

11.23.4 RE:SURE Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.23.5 RE:SURE Recent Developments

11.24 Sister

11.24.1 Sister Company Details

11.24.2 Sister Business Overview

11.24.3 Sister Personal Safety App Introduction

11.24.4 Sister Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.24.5 Sister Recent Developments

11.25 StaySafe

11.25.1 StaySafe Company Details

11.25.2 StaySafe Business Overview

11.25.3 StaySafe Personal Safety App Introduction

11.25.4 StaySafe Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.25.5 StaySafe Recent Developments

11.26 OnWatch

11.26.1 OnWatch Company Details

11.26.2 OnWatch Business Overview

11.26.3 OnWatch Personal Safety App Introduction

11.26.4 OnWatch Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.26.5 OnWatch Recent Developments

11.27 GetHomeSafe

11.27.1 GetHomeSafe Company Details

11.27.2 GetHomeSafe Business Overview

11.27.3 GetHomeSafe Personal Safety App Introduction

11.27.4 GetHomeSafe Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.27.5 GetHomeSafe Recent Developments

11.28 MiriamNZ

11.28.1 MiriamNZ Company Details

11.28.2 MiriamNZ Business Overview

11.28.3 MiriamNZ Personal Safety App Introduction

11.28.4 MiriamNZ Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.28.5 MiriamNZ Recent Developments

11.29 Silent Beacon

11.29.1 Silent Beacon Company Details

11.29.2 Silent Beacon Business Overview

11.29.3 Silent Beacon Personal Safety App Introduction

11.29.4 Silent Beacon Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.29.5 Silent Beacon Recent Developments

11.30 Rave Guardian

11.30.1 Rave Guardian Company Details

11.30.2 Rave Guardian Business Overview

11.30.3 Rave Guardian Personal Safety App Introduction

11.30.4 Rave Guardian Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.30.5 Rave Guardian Recent Developments

11.31 UrSafe

11.31.1 UrSafe Company Details

11.31.2 UrSafe Business Overview

11.31.3 UrSafe Personal Safety App Introduction

11.31.4 UrSafe Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.31.5 UrSafe Recent Developments

11.32 Find My Kids

11.32.1 Find My Kids Company Details

11.32.2 Find My Kids Business Overview

11.32.3 Find My Kids Personal Safety App Introduction

11.32.4 Find My Kids Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.32.5 Find My Kids Recent Developments

11.33 Citizen

11.33.1 Citizen Company Details

11.33.2 Citizen Business Overview

11.33.3 Citizen Personal Safety App Introduction

11.33.4 Citizen Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.33.5 Citizen Recent Developments

11.34 ICE Con​​tact

11.34.1 ICE Con​​tact Company Details

11.34.2 ICE Con​​tact Business Overview

11.34.3 ICE Con​​tact Personal Safety App Introduction

11.34.4 ICE Con​​tact Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.34.5 ICE Con​​tact Recent Developments

11.35 Mayday Safety

11.35.1 Mayday Safety Company Details

11.35.2 Mayday Safety Business Overview

11.35.3 Mayday Safety Personal Safety App Introduction

11.35.4 Mayday Safety Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.35.5 Mayday Safety Recent Developments

11.36 Omnipolis

11.36.1 Omnipolis Company Details

11.36.2 Omnipolis Business Overview

11.36.3 Omnipolis Personal Safety App Introduction

11.36.4 Omnipolis Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.36.5 Omnipolis Recent Developments

11.37 Parachute

11.37.1 Parachute Company Details

11.37.2 Parachute Business Overview

11.37.3 Parachute Personal Safety App Introduction

11.37.4 Parachute Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.37.5 Parachute Recent Developments

11.38 App-Elles

11.38.1 App-Elles Company Details

11.38.2 App-Elles Business Overview

11.38.3 App-Elles Personal Safety App Introduction

11.38.4 App-Elles Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.38.5 App-Elles Recent Developments

11.39 ADT Go

11.39.1 ADT Go Company Details

11.39.2 ADT Go Business Overview

11.39.3 ADT Go Personal Safety App Introduction

11.39.4 ADT Go Revenue in Personal Safety App Business (2017-2022)

11.39.5 ADT Go Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

About Us

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.