Personal Robots Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2028| Sony Corporation, Honda Motor Company Ltd, Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Personal Robots Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal Robots report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal Robots market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal Robots market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal Robots market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal Robots market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal Robots market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sony Corporation, Honda Motor Company Ltd, Ecovacs Robotics Inc., iRobot Corporation, Neato Robotics Inc. (Vorwerk Corporation), Samsung Group, Gecko Systems International Corporation, Hanool-Robotics Corp., Segway Inc. (Ninebot Company), F&P Robotics AG

Market Segmentation by Product:

Household Work

Entertainment

Elderly and Handicap Assistance

Home Security and Surveillance

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Old Man

Child

Other



The Personal Robots Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Personal Robots market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Personal Robots market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Personal Robots market expansion?

What will be the global Personal Robots market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Personal Robots market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Personal Robots market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Personal Robots market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Personal Robots market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Personal Robots Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Personal Robots

1.2 Personal Robots Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Personal Robots Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Household Work

1.2.3 Entertainment

1.2.4 Elderly and Handicap Assistance

1.2.5 Home Security and Surveillance

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Personal Robots Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Personal Robots Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Old Man

1.3.3 Child

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Personal Robots Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Personal Robots Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Personal Robots Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Personal Robots Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Personal Robots Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Personal Robots Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Personal Robots Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Personal Robots Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Personal Robots Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Personal Robots Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Personal Robots Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Personal Robots Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Personal Robots Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Personal Robots Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Personal Robots Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Personal Robots Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Personal Robots Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Personal Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Personal Robots Production

3.4.1 North America Personal Robots Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Personal Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Personal Robots Production

3.5.1 Europe Personal Robots Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Personal Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Personal Robots Production

3.6.1 China Personal Robots Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Personal Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Personal Robots Production

3.7.1 Japan Personal Robots Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Personal Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Personal Robots Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Personal Robots Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Personal Robots Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Personal Robots Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Personal Robots Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Personal Robots Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Personal Robots Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Personal Robots Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Personal Robots Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Personal Robots Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Personal Robots Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Personal Robots Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Personal Robots Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Sony Corporation

7.1.1 Sony Corporation Personal Robots Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sony Corporation Personal Robots Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Sony Corporation Personal Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Sony Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Sony Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Honda Motor Company Ltd

7.2.1 Honda Motor Company Ltd Personal Robots Corporation Information

7.2.2 Honda Motor Company Ltd Personal Robots Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Honda Motor Company Ltd Personal Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Honda Motor Company Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Honda Motor Company Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

7.3.1 Ecovacs Robotics Inc. Personal Robots Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ecovacs Robotics Inc. Personal Robots Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Ecovacs Robotics Inc. Personal Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Ecovacs Robotics Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Ecovacs Robotics Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 iRobot Corporation

7.4.1 iRobot Corporation Personal Robots Corporation Information

7.4.2 iRobot Corporation Personal Robots Product Portfolio

7.4.3 iRobot Corporation Personal Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 iRobot Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 iRobot Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Neato Robotics Inc. (Vorwerk Corporation)

7.5.1 Neato Robotics Inc. (Vorwerk Corporation) Personal Robots Corporation Information

7.5.2 Neato Robotics Inc. (Vorwerk Corporation) Personal Robots Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Neato Robotics Inc. (Vorwerk Corporation) Personal Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Neato Robotics Inc. (Vorwerk Corporation) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Neato Robotics Inc. (Vorwerk Corporation) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Samsung Group

7.6.1 Samsung Group Personal Robots Corporation Information

7.6.2 Samsung Group Personal Robots Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Samsung Group Personal Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Samsung Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Samsung Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Gecko Systems International Corporation

7.7.1 Gecko Systems International Corporation Personal Robots Corporation Information

7.7.2 Gecko Systems International Corporation Personal Robots Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Gecko Systems International Corporation Personal Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Gecko Systems International Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Gecko Systems International Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Hanool-Robotics Corp.

7.8.1 Hanool-Robotics Corp. Personal Robots Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hanool-Robotics Corp. Personal Robots Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Hanool-Robotics Corp. Personal Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Hanool-Robotics Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hanool-Robotics Corp. Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Segway Inc. (Ninebot Company)

7.9.1 Segway Inc. (Ninebot Company) Personal Robots Corporation Information

7.9.2 Segway Inc. (Ninebot Company) Personal Robots Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Segway Inc. (Ninebot Company) Personal Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Segway Inc. (Ninebot Company) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Segway Inc. (Ninebot Company) Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 F&P Robotics AG

7.10.1 F&P Robotics AG Personal Robots Corporation Information

7.10.2 F&P Robotics AG Personal Robots Product Portfolio

7.10.3 F&P Robotics AG Personal Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 F&P Robotics AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 F&P Robotics AG Recent Developments/Updates

8 Personal Robots Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Personal Robots Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Personal Robots

8.4 Personal Robots Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Personal Robots Distributors List

9.3 Personal Robots Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Personal Robots Industry Trends

10.2 Personal Robots Growth Drivers

10.3 Personal Robots Market Challenges

10.4 Personal Robots Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Personal Robots by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Personal Robots Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Personal Robots Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Personal Robots Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Personal Robots Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Personal Robots

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Personal Robots by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Personal Robots by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Personal Robots by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Personal Robots by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Personal Robots by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Robots by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Personal Robots by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Personal Robots by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

