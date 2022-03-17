Personal Radiation Monitor Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2028 | Fluke Corporation, Chiyoda Technol Corporation, Mirion Technologies

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Personal Radiation Monitor Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal Radiation Monitor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal Radiation Monitor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal Radiation Monitor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal Radiation Monitor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal Radiation Monitor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal Radiation Monitor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Fluke Corporation

Chiyoda Technol Corporation

Mirion Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Nagase Landauer

Fuji Electric

Hitachi Aloka

Bertin Instruments

Tracerco

ATOMTEX

Polimaster

Ludlum Measurements

XZ LAB

Arrow-Tech

Renri



Market Segmentation by Product:

Active Type

Passive Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Medical

Scientific Research

Industrial & Nuclear Plant

Others



The Personal Radiation Monitor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Personal Radiation Monitor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Personal Radiation Monitor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Personal Radiation Monitor Product Introduction

1.2 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Personal Radiation Monitor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Personal Radiation Monitor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Personal Radiation Monitor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Personal Radiation Monitor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Personal Radiation Monitor in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Personal Radiation Monitor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Personal Radiation Monitor Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Personal Radiation Monitor Industry Trends

1.5.2 Personal Radiation Monitor Market Drivers

1.5.3 Personal Radiation Monitor Market Challenges

1.5.4 Personal Radiation Monitor Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Personal Radiation Monitor Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Active Type

2.1.2 Passive Type

2.2 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Personal Radiation Monitor Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Personal Radiation Monitor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Personal Radiation Monitor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Personal Radiation Monitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Personal Radiation Monitor Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Medical

3.1.2 Scientific Research

3.1.3 Industrial & Nuclear Plant

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Personal Radiation Monitor Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Personal Radiation Monitor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Personal Radiation Monitor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Personal Radiation Monitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Personal Radiation Monitor Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Personal Radiation Monitor Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Personal Radiation Monitor in 2021

4.2.3 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Personal Radiation Monitor Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Personal Radiation Monitor Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Personal Radiation Monitor Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Personal Radiation Monitor Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Personal Radiation Monitor Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Personal Radiation Monitor Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Personal Radiation Monitor Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Personal Radiation Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Personal Radiation Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Radiation Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Radiation Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Personal Radiation Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Personal Radiation Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Personal Radiation Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Personal Radiation Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Radiation Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Radiation Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Fluke Corporation

7.1.1 Fluke Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 Fluke Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Fluke Corporation Personal Radiation Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Fluke Corporation Personal Radiation Monitor Products Offered

7.1.5 Fluke Corporation Recent Development

7.2 Chiyoda Technol Corporation

7.2.1 Chiyoda Technol Corporation Corporation Information

7.2.2 Chiyoda Technol Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Chiyoda Technol Corporation Personal Radiation Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Chiyoda Technol Corporation Personal Radiation Monitor Products Offered

7.2.5 Chiyoda Technol Corporation Recent Development

7.3 Mirion Technologies

7.3.1 Mirion Technologies Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mirion Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Mirion Technologies Personal Radiation Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Mirion Technologies Personal Radiation Monitor Products Offered

7.3.5 Mirion Technologies Recent Development

7.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

7.4.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Personal Radiation Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Personal Radiation Monitor Products Offered

7.4.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

7.5 Nagase Landauer

7.5.1 Nagase Landauer Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nagase Landauer Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nagase Landauer Personal Radiation Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nagase Landauer Personal Radiation Monitor Products Offered

7.5.5 Nagase Landauer Recent Development

7.6 Fuji Electric

7.6.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

7.6.2 Fuji Electric Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Fuji Electric Personal Radiation Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Fuji Electric Personal Radiation Monitor Products Offered

7.6.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development

7.7 Hitachi Aloka

7.7.1 Hitachi Aloka Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hitachi Aloka Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hitachi Aloka Personal Radiation Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hitachi Aloka Personal Radiation Monitor Products Offered

7.7.5 Hitachi Aloka Recent Development

7.8 Bertin Instruments

7.8.1 Bertin Instruments Corporation Information

7.8.2 Bertin Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Bertin Instruments Personal Radiation Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Bertin Instruments Personal Radiation Monitor Products Offered

7.8.5 Bertin Instruments Recent Development

7.9 Tracerco

7.9.1 Tracerco Corporation Information

7.9.2 Tracerco Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Tracerco Personal Radiation Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Tracerco Personal Radiation Monitor Products Offered

7.9.5 Tracerco Recent Development

7.10 ATOMTEX

7.10.1 ATOMTEX Corporation Information

7.10.2 ATOMTEX Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 ATOMTEX Personal Radiation Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 ATOMTEX Personal Radiation Monitor Products Offered

7.10.5 ATOMTEX Recent Development

7.11 Polimaster

7.11.1 Polimaster Corporation Information

7.11.2 Polimaster Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Polimaster Personal Radiation Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Polimaster Personal Radiation Monitor Products Offered

7.11.5 Polimaster Recent Development

7.12 Ludlum Measurements

7.12.1 Ludlum Measurements Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ludlum Measurements Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Ludlum Measurements Personal Radiation Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Ludlum Measurements Products Offered

7.12.5 Ludlum Measurements Recent Development

7.13 XZ LAB

7.13.1 XZ LAB Corporation Information

7.13.2 XZ LAB Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 XZ LAB Personal Radiation Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 XZ LAB Products Offered

7.13.5 XZ LAB Recent Development

7.14 Arrow-Tech

7.14.1 Arrow-Tech Corporation Information

7.14.2 Arrow-Tech Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Arrow-Tech Personal Radiation Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Arrow-Tech Products Offered

7.14.5 Arrow-Tech Recent Development

7.15 Renri

7.15.1 Renri Corporation Information

7.15.2 Renri Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Renri Personal Radiation Monitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Renri Products Offered

7.15.5 Renri Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Personal Radiation Monitor Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Personal Radiation Monitor Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Personal Radiation Monitor Distributors

8.3 Personal Radiation Monitor Production Mode & Process

8.4 Personal Radiation Monitor Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Personal Radiation Monitor Sales Channels

8.4.2 Personal Radiation Monitor Distributors

8.5 Personal Radiation Monitor Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

